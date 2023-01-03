ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Steve Wilks Sends Prayers to Damar Hamlin & the Buffalo Bills

From 2012 to 2016, Steve Wilks and Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott worked together on the defensive staff for the Carolina Panthers. The two formed a close relationship during their time together in Charlotte and after hearing about what happened to Bills safety Damar Hamlin in Monday night's game against Cincinnati, Wilks made sure to reach out to his good friend.
NBC Sports

Byron Leftwich: Offensive struggles have been over-exaggerated

The struggles of the Buccaneers offense have generated a lot of attention this season. They have dropped from 30 points a game in 2021 to 18.5 in 2022 and they have scored 29 offensive touchdowns through 16 games after posting 56 to this point last year. Those numbers don’t leave much room for interpretation, but offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich still pushed back at them on Thursday.
TAMPA, FL
WSOC Charlotte

‘Breaking my heart’: Panthers return to practice after Damar Hamlin’s collapse

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers and other NFL teams returned to practice with heavy hearts Wednesday as Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in the ICU. It’s been two days since Hamlin collapsed on the field from a cardiac arrest. While we all wait to learn more about his condition, the NFL is supporting its teams by providing mental health support and resources.
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

UNC basketball: Leaky Black says he isn't 'just a defender' after career scoring night against Wake Forest

North Carolina returned to the win column on Wednesday with a crucial 88-79 victory over Wake Forest in the Smith Center. As the Tar Heels' backcourt of Caleb Love and R.J. Davis struggled to score in a closely contested first half, fifth-year senior Leaky Black provided a much-needed spark on offense, pouring in a game-high 14 points before halftime en route to a career-high 18 points on the night.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

