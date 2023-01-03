Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Panthers players show support for interim coach Steve Wilks getting the permanent job
When Matt Rhule was fired early this season, the Carolina Panthers were 1-4. They looked like one of the worst teams in football. Shortly after that they traded their best player, running back Christian McCaffrey, with no help for the current roster coming back. Steve Wilks isn't a hot name....
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Arizona Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury 'will all but certainly' be fired after NFL Week 18
Will Kliff Kingsbury be coaching his final game for the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday? A recent report said that the coach "will all but certainly be fired" after Arizona's Week 18 game in San Francisco. The report, from OutKick's Armando Salguero, said: "Kliff Kingsbury is not resigning, as ESPN reported he’s thinking about, because...
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly in Intensive Care After Saving His Children From Drowning
Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL RB, Peyton Hillis, is reportedly being treated in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. The news came out on social media on Thursday night. A family member of Hillis confirmed the news on Facebook. An Arkansas native, Peyton Hillis was a journeyman running...
‘I think I’ll be coaching Michigan’: Jim Harbaugh on Panthers’ head coaching vacancy
Sources said the talk between Tepper and Harbaugh was not a job interview, only a conversation about the position.
Former Browns RB Peyton Hillis in Critical Condition After Swimming Accident
Former Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis is hospitalized after a swimming accident.
RB Durell Robinson shuns Power 5 options and commits to Charlotte
ORLANDO -- One-time Boston College commit Durell Robinson long thought he was not just a Power 5 running back, but one who could play at an elite level. Playing Group of Five football never entered his mind. That is, until former Baltimore St. Frances coach and Michigan assistant Biff Poggi was named the 49ers' coach.
Cincinnati Bengals head coach bashes NFL’s proposed changes to playoffs
Following the scary incident during Monday’s Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills game, there could be some notable changes to the
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steve Wilks Sends Prayers to Damar Hamlin & the Buffalo Bills
From 2012 to 2016, Steve Wilks and Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott worked together on the defensive staff for the Carolina Panthers. The two formed a close relationship during their time together in Charlotte and after hearing about what happened to Bills safety Damar Hamlin in Monday night's game against Cincinnati, Wilks made sure to reach out to his good friend.
Injury Report 1/4: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Diontae Johnson, Denzel Ward among the Steelers and Browns Out
A look at Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers who did not practice Wednesday.
NBC Sports
Byron Leftwich: Offensive struggles have been over-exaggerated
The struggles of the Buccaneers offense have generated a lot of attention this season. They have dropped from 30 points a game in 2021 to 18.5 in 2022 and they have scored 29 offensive touchdowns through 16 games after posting 56 to this point last year. Those numbers don’t leave much room for interpretation, but offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich still pushed back at them on Thursday.
‘Breaking my heart’: Panthers return to practice after Damar Hamlin’s collapse
CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers and other NFL teams returned to practice with heavy hearts Wednesday as Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in the ICU. It’s been two days since Hamlin collapsed on the field from a cardiac arrest. While we all wait to learn more about his condition, the NFL is supporting its teams by providing mental health support and resources.
Browns Digest Week 18 Staff Picks
The final week of the regular season has arrived and it's the last game the Cleveland Browns will play this year. The staff picks are in for the week.
Carolina Panthers: 3 bold predictions for Week 18 vs. Saints
With the Carolina Panthers set to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 18, all eyes will be on this final matchup of the season for both teams. Ahead of this Panthers-Saints game, we will be making our Panthers Week 18 predictions. The Carolina Panthers 2022 campaign has not...
247Sports
UNC basketball: Leaky Black says he isn't 'just a defender' after career scoring night against Wake Forest
North Carolina returned to the win column on Wednesday with a crucial 88-79 victory over Wake Forest in the Smith Center. As the Tar Heels' backcourt of Caleb Love and R.J. Davis struggled to score in a closely contested first half, fifth-year senior Leaky Black provided a much-needed spark on offense, pouring in a game-high 14 points before halftime en route to a career-high 18 points on the night.
