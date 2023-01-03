Jake Paul has officially signed on to an MMA organization and is targeting Nate Diaz as his first fight. Over the last few years, Jake Paul has taken the boxing world by storm. The Disney channel star became a YouTube sensation and then began to target the sport of boxing. Since his debut, fans have been tuning in more and more to see what he has been up to and to watch his fights. Maybe to the dismay of some fans, Paul has been winning. He has taken down several world-champion MMA stars inside the boxing ring but is now ready to turn the tables. Paul has announced that he has signed on with the Professional Fighters League and will in fact compete in mixed martial arts.

1 DAY AGO