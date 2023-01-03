Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill in the works for UFC 286 in London
Casey O’Neill will attempt to continue her climb in the flyweight division when she faces Jennifer Maia at UFC 286 in London on March 18, multiple people with knowledge of the booking told MMA Fighting. The fight was first reported by Dama De Ferro MMA. Both Maia and O’Neill...
CBS Sports
UFC predictions for 2023: Multiple champions at flyweight, Alex Pereira continues his incredible run
Last year brought so many unexpected results in UFC. Who could have foreseen pound-for-pound king and welterweight champion Kamaru Usman being upset with less than a minute left in his title defense against Leon Edwards? Or Alex Pereira rallying in the final round to stop Israel Adesanya to take the middleweight title?
ng-sportingnews.com
What is the PFL? Key similarities, differences between rising MMA promotion and UFC
A little competition never hurt anyone. The Professional Fighters League provides that, in MMA in general and inside its cage. The PFL is one of the only major organizations in MMA that uses a point-based scoring system to determine a winner. Since 2018, it has signed fighters from all over, with the goal being to determine who the best MMA fighter is.
Jake Paul Signs With PFL, Offers Nate Diaz A Two Fight Deal In Boxing And MMA
Jake Paul has officially signed on to an MMA organization and is targeting Nate Diaz as his first fight. Over the last few years, Jake Paul has taken the boxing world by storm. The Disney channel star became a YouTube sensation and then began to target the sport of boxing. Since his debut, fans have been tuning in more and more to see what he has been up to and to watch his fights. Maybe to the dismay of some fans, Paul has been winning. He has taken down several world-champion MMA stars inside the boxing ring but is now ready to turn the tables. Paul has announced that he has signed on with the Professional Fighters League and will in fact compete in mixed martial arts.
KSI vs Dillon Danis cancelled as MMA fighter ‘is underprepared and has no coach’
KSI’s boxing match with MMA fighter Dillon Danis has been cancelled, per the YouTuber’s manager.KSI (real name Olajide Olatunji) has boxed five times and was scheduled to fight Danis – nominally an MMA fighter though he has not competed since 2019 – at London’s Wembley Arena on Saturday 14 January.However, Briton KSI is now seeking a new opponent after American Danis withdrew from the contest, according to the YouTuber’s manager Mams Taylor.“I got a phone call saying Dillon is pulling out of the fight,” Taylor told DAZN on Wednesday (4 January). “The real reason, from what they said to...
Ariel Helwani Hints That Bellator MMA May Be Up For Sale
There might be a change of ownership for Bellator MMA in the future according to Ariel Helwani. Since the early 90s, the UFC has held firm as the number one MMA promotion in the world. They boast about having the biggest stars and putting on the most MMA events per year. For many years in the court of public opinion, Bellator MMA was near second, at least in terms of popularity and star power. Bellator has a talented roster of fighters and holds a significant number of events per year, all around the world. Over the past few years, other MMA promotions such as PFL have been growing in popularity, which could beg the question, is Bellator MMA in a downcycle?
UFC free fight: Jamahal Hill TKO's Thiago Santos after a wild, four-round battle
Jamahal Hill enters his first UFC championship fight on the back of likely the biggest win of his career. Back in August, “Sweet Dreams” took on former UFC title challenger Thiago Santos in the main event of UFC on ESPN 40. It was a meaningful matchup in the light heavyweight division.
MMA Junkie's 2022 Submission of the Year: Islam Makhachev def. Charles Oliveira
With another action-packed year of MMA in the books, MMA Junkie takes a look at the best submissions from January to December 2022. As voted on by our entire staff, here are the top 10 and winner of MMA Junkie’s Submission of the Year. Honorable mentions. 10. Paul Craig...
MMAmania.com
Report: Former UFC fighter Phil Baroni arrested for murder in Mexico
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter, Phil Baroni, has been arrested in San Pancho, Mexico, and is being charged with murdering his girlfriend. According to a report from Tribuna De La Bahia, Baroni called police to a home he shared with his partner, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. He claimed the two got into a fight after she admitted to cheating on him, and he threw her into a shower where she hit her head. He said he then helped her back into her bed, where she lost consciousness. That’s when he went out and flagged down the authorities.
Jake Paul Signs Deal With MMA League
He will begin fighting in the mixed martial arts league this year.
Sean O’Malley scoffs at Cory Sandhagen’s recent comments, vows to become UFC champion in 2023
Sean O’Malley has vowed to become UFC bantamweight champion in 2023 after responding to Cory Sandhagen’s recent remarks. The rise of Sean O’Malley has been gradual. In the last twelve months, however, he’s been able to shoot to the top of the 135-pound division with a somewhat controversial win over Petr Yan.
Oscar De La Hoya Rekindles Feud With Dana White After UFC President Caught Slapping His Wife on Camera
Oscar De La Hoya couldn’t help, but chime in on the recent controversy surrounding UFC president Dana White. White is currently under fire from much of the MMA community for an altercation that was filmed and obtained by TMZ where the fight boss can be seen slapping his wife at a nightclub. White has already delivered a lengthy apology for the incident and his wife came to his defense, claiming it is the first time he had gotten physical with her after nearly three decades of marriage. That didn’t stop everyone from speaking out on the situation with many condemning Dana White’s actions, though a select few have chosen to support him.
MMA Junkie's 2022 Upset of the Year: Larissa Pacheco def. Kayla Harrison
Larissa Pacheco did a last-minute rewrite of the script to Kayla Harrison’s career, one that nobody saw coming. In many ways, the PFL women’s lightweight seasons, although a legit competition, has felt like just a showcase, a display for the most promising female talent in recent years. Harrison has a pedigree like none other and is undeniably a special individual. In terms of resume, she’s unmatched.
Ex-UFC star Mike Perry shares alleged contract to box Jake Paul
Former UFC star Mike Perry has shared an alleged bout agreement for a fight with Jake Paul, while accusing the YouTuber-turned-boxer of ‘changing his mind’ about a contest between the pair.Perry fought in the UFC from 2016 until 2021, and he has since competed twice in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Meanwhile, YouTube star Paul embarked on a boxing venture in 2018 and has since fought six times professionally, beating three ex-UFC fighters while going unbeaten.Paul, 25, last fought in October, outpointing UFC legend Anderson Silva after knocking down the Brazilian, and the American is seemingly without an opponent for...
