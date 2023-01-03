ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Chesapeake businesses damaged in fire

By Gavin Stone, The Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago

Four businesses in Chesapeake were damaged in a fire early Tuesday morning and will remain closed while repairs are made.

Firefighters responded to 352 Battlefield Blvd. South in the Wilson Village Shopping Center following a fire alarm that was triggered at 3 a.m. Crews saw light smoke coming from the roof and called for additional units.

The fire was found in an electrical room in the rear of the building, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department.

The four businesses affected were Laundry Place, Court House Cafe, Mr. Jim’s and Hair Kingdom.

The businesses were closed at the time, and there were no injuries, the fire department said. The fire was under control by 4:30 a.m.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

