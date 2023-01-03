The Knicks have established themselves as an above-average team at this point of the year. How will they fare as the schedule gets harder?. As we approach the halfway mark of the 2022-23 regular season, the New York Knicks find themselves in the 6th spot in the Eastern Conference standings. Their 21-18 record through 39 games is around where most fans thought they’d be at this juncture of the year and might even be considered exceeding expectations, given their subpar performance last year and all of the offseason noise. The ‘Bockers are 15th in the NBA in points per game and 11th in points per game allowed, per NBA Stats, which is kind of what you would expect from a team with their record.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO