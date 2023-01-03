ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s Time to Give Julius Randle His Flowers

Julius Randle is playing the best ball of his career, and it’s time for the fanbase to rally around his improved effort. It was just one year ago when Julius Randle heard the boos from a hostile Madison Square Garden crowd as he retaliated with a thumbs-down gesture in their win over the Boston Celtics. The New York Knicks may have won the game thanks to some crunch-time heroics from RJ Barrett, but the body language of Julius Randle was clearly the elephant in the room in the aftermath of the game.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theknickswall

Jalen Brunson’s Career-High Ekes Knicks Past Spurs

The New York Knicks (21-18) beat the San Antonio Spurs (12-26) by a final score of 117-114 in what ended up being a nail-biter and their third victory in a row. New York was seeking to get redemption for the tough loss suffered against San Antonio on the road in late December, and that they did thanks to a career night from Jalen Brunson.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theknickswall

Knicks Look to Extend Win Streak Against Raptors

Behind Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson, the Knicks are rolling. But they face their toughest test of the new year as they head north of the border. Here’s a statistic you probably don’t want to see when reading a preview about your suddenly once-again surging New York Knicks (21-18) as they face off against the Toronto Raptors (16-22) at Scotiabank Arena in Canada: the last time the Knicks won on the road against the Raptors was in 2015. Since then, they’ve lost 11 straight when going up against The North over the border.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theknickswall

Knicks Remaining Regular Season Outlook

The Knicks have established themselves as an above-average team at this point of the year. How will they fare as the schedule gets harder?. As we approach the halfway mark of the 2022-23 regular season, the New York Knicks find themselves in the 6th spot in the Eastern Conference standings. Their 21-18 record through 39 games is around where most fans thought they’d be at this juncture of the year and might even be considered exceeding expectations, given their subpar performance last year and all of the offseason noise. The ‘Bockers are 15th in the NBA in points per game and 11th in points per game allowed, per NBA Stats, which is kind of what you would expect from a team with their record.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Critical analysis of Knicks basketball, covering breaking news and every game along with original features on the team and coverage of affiliate G League's Westchester Knicks and 2K League's Knicks Gaming

