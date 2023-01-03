Michigan State basketball vs. Nebraska: Stream, broadcast info, three things to watch, prediction

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Michigan State basketball hosts Nebraska on Tuesday in their first conference matchup in nearly a month, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Spartans enter this game on a season-long four-game winning streak and looking to move above .500 in conference play with a win. Michigan State is 9-4 overall and 1-1 in Big Ten play.

Nebraska also enters this tilt with some momentum after picking up a convincing win over Iowa last time out. The Cornhuskers are 8-6 on the year and 1-2 in Big Ten play.

Broadcast and Streaming Info

Here’s when you should tune in to see this game between Michigan State and Nebraska:

Date: Jan. 3, 2023

Jan. 3, 2023 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Three Things to Watch

Here are three things to watch out for in this matchup between Michigan State and Nebraska:

Avoiding offensive dry spells: Often this year the Spartans hit points in the game where they struggle to get anything going on the offensive end, and this will be even more critical to avoid against a solid defensive Cornhuskers squad. Nebraska held Iowa to only 50 points in their last game and will make things tough offensively for the Spartans all game, meaning they can’t have stretches of poor self-inflicted offensive rhythm in this matchup.

More from Malik Hall: Hall returned for the Spartans in their previous matchup against Buffalo, where he scored 11 points in 13 minutes off the bench. He wasn’t expected to play more than 15 minutes against the Bulls but I’m sure that’ll be different against a tougher opponent on Tuesday night.

Taking care of business as home favorite: The Big Ten is loaded this year so any game where the Spartans will be listed as sizable favorites (currently at 7.5 points) then its a must-win scenario. Michigan State failed to take care of business in a similar situation against Northwestern earlier this year and can’t let this opportunity slip away again.

Game Prediction

Prediction: MSU 71, Nebraska 65

Nothing will come easy in the Big Ten this year and this game will be no different. Nebraska has turned the corner recently and will be motivated to upset the Spartans on the road. Michigan State, however, is the more talented team and will learn from their experiences against Northwestern to avoid another similar slip up at home.

