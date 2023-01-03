ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover, VA

Tractor-trailer fire on I-95 causes lane closures in Hanover

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

UPDATE: All travel lanes had been reopened in the vicinity of the incident by 10 a.m.

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 95 caused lane closures in Hanover Tuesday morning.

Video from a Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) traffic camera shows flames and smoke rolling from the rear driver’s side end of the truck.

VDOT said the southbound right lane and right shoulder of I-95 were closed in the vicinity of the incident, which took place near Lewistown Road.

New Year’s Eve robbery shuts down vape shop in downtown Richmond

Drivers were told to expect delays in the area.

RICHMOND, VA
