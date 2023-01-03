ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago police searching for up to 5 men involved in deadly hit-and-run on South Side

By Marisa Rodriguez
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

CHICAGO — A man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run on the city’s South Side.

Police said a man was crossing the street in the crosswalk on the 7900 block of South LaFayette Avenue around 10:10 p.m. Monday, when he was struck by a 2013 white Dodge Durango.

Cook County ME rules fatal shooting of 9-year-old boy in Washington Heights a homicide

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

According to police, four to five males fled on foot from the vehicle. No one is in custody.

The Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

