Chicago police searching for up to 5 men involved in deadly hit-and-run on South Side
CHICAGO — A man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run on the city’s South Side.
Police said a man was crossing the street in the crosswalk on the 7900 block of South LaFayette Avenue around 10:10 p.m. Monday, when he was struck by a 2013 white Dodge Durango.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.
According to police, four to five males fled on foot from the vehicle. No one is in custody.
