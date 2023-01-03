Read full article on original website
Related
Shock twist after Idaho cops denied claim by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s lawyer – only to make U-turn
A SHOCK claim made by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer was initially denied by cops - until eerie new video emerged. Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The four students were brutally stabbed...
WAND TV
State Sen. Scott Bennett rushed to the hospital for 'undisclosed problem'
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - State Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign was taken to the hospital early Thursday morning. The News Gazette reports Bennett was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital and is receiving medical attention for an undisclosed problem. His condition was not available. Paramedics were called to Bennett's Champaign home just...
FOX2now.com
St. Louis social worker meeting with NFL players to discuss Hamlin injury
While about 100 players experienced Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest in person, hundreds more are also feeling the effects. St. Louis social worker meeting with NFL players …. While about 100 players experienced Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest in person, hundreds more are also feeling the effects. Family and friends...
Nationally-ranked Simeon-Imhotep boys basketball matchup highlights nine-game Highland (Ill.) Shootout
By Nate Latsch The 31st annual Highland (Ill.) Optimist Scott Credit Union Shootout is back this Saturday, Jan. 7, with nine games featuring some of the top basketball teams in Illinois and Missouri as well as nationally-ranked Imhotep Charter from Philadelphia, Pa. Click here to purchase tickets ...
Comments / 0