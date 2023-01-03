ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

WAND TV

State Sen. Scott Bennett rushed to the hospital for 'undisclosed problem'

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - State Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign was taken to the hospital early Thursday morning. The News Gazette reports Bennett was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital and is receiving medical attention for an undisclosed problem. His condition was not available. Paramedics were called to Bennett's Champaign home just...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
FOX2now.com

St. Louis social worker meeting with NFL players to discuss Hamlin injury

While about 100 players experienced Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest in person, hundreds more are also feeling the effects. St. Louis social worker meeting with NFL players …. While about 100 players experienced Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest in person, hundreds more are also feeling the effects. Family and friends...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

