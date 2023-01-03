ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecast: Warm and muggy conditions

By Meteorologist Jim Dickey
 5 days ago
It’s going to be another very warm day for early January across SWFL today!

After a foggy start, we’ll see plenty of sunshine as we head into and through the afternoon, allowing temperatures to climb steadily. Highs will reach the middle and upper 80s, 10°-15° above average for this time of year. Humidity will be fairly high as well, pushing heat index values towards the low 90s during the heat of the day. Despite the warm and muggy conditions, no rain is expected today.

Similarly, warm and muggy conditions will persist tomorrow. It will be another mostly sunny day with highs in the middle 80s.

A cold front will march through the area Thursday. While it won’t be much of a rainmaker, it will help to usher in some much more comfortable weather for Friday and the weekend, with much lower humidity and highs falling back to the 70s and morning lows returning to the 50s.

FLORIDA STATE
