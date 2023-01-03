ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeremy Renner out of surgery after suffering ‘blunt chest trauma,’ other injuries

By Yaron Steinbuch
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IunaW_0k1o0Qt000

Marvel star Jeremy Renner is recovering in ICU after undergoing surgery for the extensive injuries he suffered in a gruesome snowplow accident – including “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries,” his spokesperson said.

The 51-year-old “Avengers” actor was in the intensive care unit on Monday evening in “critical but stable condition,” CNN reported , citing the rep, Samantha Mast.

“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families,” Mast said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lt5ip_0k1o0Qt000
Actor Jeremy Renner has undergone surgery for “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries,” his rep said.
Instagram / @jeremyrenner

“They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans,” she added.

A source close to the “Hawkeye” actor previously told CNN that he has so far undergone two surgeries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HnvXQ_0k1o0Qt000
The “Hawkeye” actor’s leg was crushed under a snow plow on Sunday.
Jeremey Renner

Renner was using his Kässbohrer PistenBully snow plow to clear a path out of his five-bedroom Mt. Rose-Ski home in Nevada on Sunday after the area had been hit by a massive snowstorm.

A safety mechanism on the machine apparently failed and the massive plow rolled over the two-time Oscar-nominated actor’s leg.

He was flown to a hospital near Reno about 10 a.m. Sunday after a neighbor applied a tourniquet to his crushed leg to stop the bleeding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W1Qzo_0k1o0Qt000
Renner has posted on Instagram about clearing snow around his Nevada home using his Kässbohrer PistenBully snow plow numerous times in the past.
Instagram / @jeremyrenner

The Sheriff’s Office did not provide details on how the accident happened but said its Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating.

The Reno area was hit with about 6 to 12 inches of snow at elevations below 5,000 feet between New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, and up to 18 inches at higher elevations, according to the National Weather Service.

The actor stars in the Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown” and is best known for his role as Hawkeye in several Marvel Cinematic Universe flicks.

