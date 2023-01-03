ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KMOV

Suspect injured after jumping off upper deck of I-64 in overnight police chase

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is in the hospital after allegedly leading police on a chase and jumping off the upper deck of I-64 before being captured. The suspect had been leading police on a chase from Illinois into Missouri. Officers were able to spike the vehicle but the suspect then made his way into Missouri via I-64. Around 1 a.m., the suspect get out of his vehicle and jumped from the upper deck of westbound I-64 and fell to Market Street in front of the Armory.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on I-64 WB Wednesday morning

Emergency crews are responding to a crash on Interstate-64. Crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on I-64 WB Wednesday …. Emergency crews are responding to a crash on Interstate-64. Holiday spirit still shining bright at Missouri Botanical …. If you are not quite ready to say goodbye to the holiday season,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Man fatally shoots co-worker at a Maryland Heights business

An investigation is underway as several police officers have responded to a situation outside a Dobbs center in Maryland Heights. Man fatally shoots co-worker at a Maryland Heights …. An investigation is underway as several police officers have responded to a situation outside a Dobbs center in Maryland Heights. Family...
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
Awesome 92.3

One Killed, Two Injured in I-270 Crash

A Florissant man was killed and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday night in St. Louis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2009 Mazda CX-9, driven by 32-year-old Cortez A. Sanders of Maryland Heights, was stopped in Lane 3 of I-270 due to mechanical failure just before 10 p.m., when a northbound 2001 Chevy S-10, driven by 47-year-old Cecil R. Cole of Florissant, failed to keep a proper lookout, according to the Patrol, and struck the rear of the Mazda.
FLORISSANT, MO
KMOV

Double shooting in Franklin County leaves two dead

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and a woman were killed in a double shooting in Franklin County on Wednesday. A call came in to police around 7:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Spring Valley Road north of Pacific saying two people had been shot outside. Ronald Cline Jr., who went by “Ronnie” and was 39, was pronounced dead. 34-year-old Leslie Barstow was taken to the hospital by EMS and later pronounced dead.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

3 St. Louis businesses hit by overnight break-ins

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating three business break-ins that occurred in St. Louis overnight. A teenager was taken into custody in connection with two of the break-ins. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said it responded to the first break-in just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the Downtown...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
abc17news.com

Man pleads guilty in fatal East St. Louis bank robbery

EAST ST. LOUIS. Ill. (AP) — A St. Louis man has pleaded guilty to a federal bank robbery charge in connection with a 2021 holdup in East St. Louis in which a security guard was shot dead. Prosecutors say 23-year-old Jaylan D. Quinn, 23, entered the plea Wednesday in federal court. Court records say Quinn and 21-year-old Andrew Brinkley of St. Louis entered First Bank in East St. Louis on Aug. 27, 2021, and gave a teller a note saying they had a bomb. Records say that after receiving money, the two were running toward the door when 56-year-old guard Ted Horn of St. Libory, Illinois, tried to intercept them, but Quinn drew a gun and shot Horn in the head.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Teen shot in Walnut Park East neighborhood in critical condition

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 16-year-old boy was found shot in the abdomen inside a home in the Walnut Park East neighborhood Wednesday morning, police said. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:45 a.m. in the 4500 block of Davison. The boy was taken to the hospital and listed in critical and unstable condition.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Freshen up Finds: Bringing the Fire & Ice

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — When estheticians work on clients, they use warm and cold treatments. Licensed esthetician Christen Michel gives us her favorite warm and cold treatments that can be done at home.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

