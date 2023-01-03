ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prineville, OR

centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 2 killed in two-vehicle crash near Prineville

Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Crook County Monday night, the sheriff’s office said. The crash happened around 4:31 p.m. on Juniper Canyon Road near Paulina Highway southeast of Prineville, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrived to find two vehicles blocking both...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Madras Pioneer Newspaper

Surprise snowstorm causes multiple accidents

Wednesday afternoon snow began falling in Jefferson County. The snowfall caused roads to quickly become icy, and thick fog settled in the region. Weather conditions led to major accidents across the county. "It was really terrible conditions," said Kasey Skaar with Jefferson County Fire and EMS. "We had lots of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

La Pine man arrested, accused of breaking into one SE Bend home, looking in windows of another

A wanted La Pine man has been arrested on burglary, menacing, criminal trespass and other charges, accused of breaking into one southeast Bend home early Tuesday morning and threatening several residents who chased him away, then looking through the windows of another home early Wednesday morning. The post La Pine man arrested, accused of breaking into one SE Bend home, looking in windows of another appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend Police: Man arrested in break-in, trespass, entering woman’s bedroom

A La Pine man was arrested early Wednesday morning, accused of breaking into a Bend home, entering a female’s bedroom and touching her, and trespassing at another home. Bend Police say the first incident happened around 1:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 21000 block of Ritz Place. Officers were responding to a residential burglary report.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend man caught by US marshals in Mexico, faces manslaughter, other charges in Mayfield Pond shooting

A Bend man initially charged with negligent wounding of another in the fatal shooting of another man at Mayfield Pond last summer, then released, has been apprehended by federal marshals in Mexico and returned to Bend to face manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide charges. The post Bend man caught by US marshals in Mexico, faces manslaughter, other charges in Mayfield Pond shooting appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
mycentraloregon.com

Bend Police Make 7 DUII Arrests On New Year’s Eve

Bend Police arrested eight people over the holiday weekend, including seven on New Year’s Eve and early New Year’s Day. At 8:46 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, Bend Police arrested an intoxicated driver in a white Subaru Legacy for DUII at NW Newport Avenue and NW 11th Street. The driver’s BAC was 0.08%.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Second Bend restaurant falls victim to overnight phone scammers — to the tune of over $3,000

One week after a worker at one popular Bend restaurant fell victim to a sophisticated phone scam, to the tune of $2,000, an employee at another sent scammers over $3,000 in gift cards, police said Wednesday, warning the public and urging businesses to educate workers, to avoid such costly crimes. The post Second Bend restaurant falls victim to overnight phone scammers — to the tune of over $3,000 appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
lakecountyexam.com

Catalytic converter theft ring suspect arrested in Bend

On Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 Medford Police Detectives arrested 25-year-old Cedrus Jahson King at a residence in Bend following a multi-year investigation into a catalytic converter theft ring. The investigation, which culminated in late December with the search of three locations including a residence and warehouse in Medford and residence...
BEND, OR
bendsource.com

Hunnell Camp Scheduled for Closure

On Dec. 28 the City of Bend declared the campsite on Hunnell Road was unsafe and would be removed in March. It's the largest campsite for people living outside of typical homes in Bend, and at peak residency in the summer there were over 100 camps on the road. That number shrank to about 65 over the winter.
BEND, OR
WWEEK

Fire on the Mountain Will Open Its First Bend Location This Year

Looks like 2023 will be the year of the Buffalo wing in Central Oregon. In the coming months, Fire on the Mountain will bring its wings to a new restaurant in Bend, which will open next door to the Campfire Hotel. It will occupy a space that was once used as an auto sales lot.
BEND, OR
mycentraloregon.com

NeighborImpact Supports Expanded Child Care Services

In an effort to address the child care crisis in Central Oregon, NeighborImpact is supporting the expansion of child care services by providing funding and educational opportunities to child care providers and persons wanting to become child care providers in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson Counties, and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR

