centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 2 killed in two-vehicle crash near Prineville
Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Crook County Monday night, the sheriff’s office said. The crash happened around 4:31 p.m. on Juniper Canyon Road near Paulina Highway southeast of Prineville, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrived to find two vehicles blocking both...
Redmond police seek witnesses, info about vehicle that sped away from shooting scene
Redmond police asked the public for help Thursday identifying the people in an SUV who sped away from a northeast Redmond dispute earlier this week that led to several gunshots and minor injuries to a man and a dog. The post Redmond police seek witnesses, info about vehicle that sped away from shooting scene appeared first on KTVZ.
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Surprise snowstorm causes multiple accidents
Wednesday afternoon snow began falling in Jefferson County. The snowfall caused roads to quickly become icy, and thick fog settled in the region. Weather conditions led to major accidents across the county. "It was really terrible conditions," said Kasey Skaar with Jefferson County Fire and EMS. "We had lots of...
La Pine man arrested, accused of breaking into one SE Bend home, looking in windows of another
A wanted La Pine man has been arrested on burglary, menacing, criminal trespass and other charges, accused of breaking into one southeast Bend home early Tuesday morning and threatening several residents who chased him away, then looking through the windows of another home early Wednesday morning. The post La Pine man arrested, accused of breaking into one SE Bend home, looking in windows of another appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Local 12-year-old killed in crash while visiting family during holidays
A local woman is grieving the unexpected death of her 12-year-old son who was killed in a car accident while visiting family during the holidays. Family and friends have set up a GoFundMe account to cover funeral expenses for the mother’s only child. “When they were driving, I believe...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend Police: Man arrested in break-in, trespass, entering woman’s bedroom
A La Pine man was arrested early Wednesday morning, accused of breaking into a Bend home, entering a female’s bedroom and touching her, and trespassing at another home. Bend Police say the first incident happened around 1:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 21000 block of Ritz Place. Officers were responding to a residential burglary report.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Surveillance photo of missing Bend woman taken after leaving family’s home
Bend Police provided more information Tuesday about a surveillance photo they released in the search for a Bend woman who has been missing for more than a week. Police say the family of Melissa Rosann Trench, 38, hasn’t seen her since the night of Dec. 26. She was reported missing the next day.
KTVZ
Wrongful-death lawsuit filed against Crook County, sheriff’s deputy in fatal Juniper Canyon shooting
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A federal wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Crook County and a sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed a wanted man on a gravel road in Juniper Canyon nearly 11 months ago, saying the deputy failed, for lack of training or other reasons, to try de-escalating the situation with the mentally troubled man.
Bend man caught by US marshals in Mexico, faces manslaughter, other charges in Mayfield Pond shooting
A Bend man initially charged with negligent wounding of another in the fatal shooting of another man at Mayfield Pond last summer, then released, has been apprehended by federal marshals in Mexico and returned to Bend to face manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide charges. The post Bend man caught by US marshals in Mexico, faces manslaughter, other charges in Mayfield Pond shooting appeared first on KTVZ.
mycentraloregon.com
Bend Police Make 7 DUII Arrests On New Year’s Eve
Bend Police arrested eight people over the holiday weekend, including seven on New Year’s Eve and early New Year’s Day. At 8:46 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, Bend Police arrested an intoxicated driver in a white Subaru Legacy for DUII at NW Newport Avenue and NW 11th Street. The driver’s BAC was 0.08%.
Second Bend restaurant falls victim to overnight phone scammers — to the tune of over $3,000
One week after a worker at one popular Bend restaurant fell victim to a sophisticated phone scam, to the tune of $2,000, an employee at another sent scammers over $3,000 in gift cards, police said Wednesday, warning the public and urging businesses to educate workers, to avoid such costly crimes. The post Second Bend restaurant falls victim to overnight phone scammers — to the tune of over $3,000 appeared first on KTVZ.
lakecountyexam.com
Catalytic converter theft ring suspect arrested in Bend
On Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 Medford Police Detectives arrested 25-year-old Cedrus Jahson King at a residence in Bend following a multi-year investigation into a catalytic converter theft ring. The investigation, which culminated in late December with the search of three locations including a residence and warehouse in Medford and residence...
bendsource.com
Hunnell Camp Scheduled for Closure
On Dec. 28 the City of Bend declared the campsite on Hunnell Road was unsafe and would be removed in March. It's the largest campsite for people living outside of typical homes in Bend, and at peak residency in the summer there were over 100 camps on the road. That number shrank to about 65 over the winter.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Brosterhous and Murphy gas station project approved; neighbors unhappy
After a lengthy battle and months of uncertainty, a development with a gas station and other amenities has been approved by Bend city planners at the intersection of Brosterhous Road and Murphy Road. “I know that most people around here didn’t want it to happen, so I’m kinda on board...
WWEEK
Fire on the Mountain Will Open Its First Bend Location This Year
Looks like 2023 will be the year of the Buffalo wing in Central Oregon. In the coming months, Fire on the Mountain will bring its wings to a new restaurant in Bend, which will open next door to the Campfire Hotel. It will occupy a space that was once used as an auto sales lot.
KTVZ
Kôr Community Land Trust providing electric bikes for all homeowners, with Pacific Power’s support
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Kôr Community Land Trust is expanding its leadership in creating sustainable communities in the City of Bend by powering the future of clean transportation, thanks to a grant from Pacific Power’s electric mobility grant program. The grant will provide an electric bicycle...
mycentraloregon.com
NeighborImpact Supports Expanded Child Care Services
In an effort to address the child care crisis in Central Oregon, NeighborImpact is supporting the expansion of child care services by providing funding and educational opportunities to child care providers and persons wanting to become child care providers in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson Counties, and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.
12th governor makes coast-to-coast Medal of Honor Highway a reality – but Bend veterans activist has new mission
Bend veterans activist Dick Tobiason is marking the successful completion of one coast-to-coast honor mission -- and as is so often the case, pressing ahead with yet another. The post 12th governor makes coast-to-coast Medal of Honor Highway a reality – but Bend veterans activist has new mission appeared first on KTVZ.
