Fort Myers, FL

Crews rescue cat, two birds from Fort Myers garage fire

By Victoria Costa
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A cat and two birds were rescued by firefighters after a blaze broke out Tuesday morning inside the garage of a Fort Myers home.

Crews successfully extinguished the flames, and luckily no one was injured, according to South Trail Fire & Rescue District.


Courtesy of: South Trail Fire & Rescue District

Courtesy of: South Trail Fire & Rescue District

The cause of the fire is not yet known at this time.

No further information has been provided.

Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest details as they are released.

