California State

‘Simpsons’ legend dead at 64: Chris Ledesma worked on every episode for 33 years

By Brooke Steinberg
 3 days ago

Chris Ledesma, the longtime music editor of “The Simpsons,” has died. He was 64.

The animated show made a tribute to Ledesma in the latest episode with a title card that read, “In loving memory of Chris Ledesma.”

The title card was shown below an animated version of Ledesma sitting on the Simpsons sofa with Homer, Marge, Lisa, Maggie and Bart while holding a conductor’s baton.

Ledesma worked on every episode of “The Simpsons” during his 33-year run as music editor from 1989 until he stepped down in May 2022.

Members of “The Simpsons” crew have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late music editor.

“Chris Ledesma was a sweet man who loved his job and was really, really good at it. We miss him,” writer Carolyn Omine tweeted .

“A wonderful, hard working, very talented man who will be missed by all he knew,” Al Jean, one of the first members of the original writing staff, tweeted .

. @TheSimpsons A wonderful, hard working, very talented man who will be missed by all he knew. pic.twitter.com/pFR1dMHeQ8

— Al Jean (@AlJean) January 2, 2023
“Chris Ledesma was a sweet, goofy guy with a giant heart — his amazing musical life is played out over 33 years of @TheSimpsons,” Matt Selman, executive producer and showrunner, wrote .

“Chris Ledesma’s passion for music and for @TheSimpsons was an inspiration. I’m grateful for the time I got to spend with him this year. He was a great mentor and a genuine person. My heart goes out to his family. Rest In Peace Chris,” the new music editor for the show Jake Schaefer said .

Animator Matthew Schofield added : “I was shocked and saddened to learn of Chris Ledesma’s recent passing. He very kindly arranged for me to sit in on the scoring session for my episode “Black Eyed, Please” (he’s in the red shirt, that’s me on the right). A wonderful guy who genuinely loved his job. RIP Chris.”

I was shocked and saddened to learn of Chris Ledesma's recent passing. He very kindly arranged for me to sit in on the scoring session for my episode "Black Eyed, Please" (he's in the red shirt, that's me on the right). A wonderful guy who genuinely loved his job. RIP Chris. pic.twitter.com/ojFnNjftzG

— Matthew Schofield (@Mr_Schofield) January 3, 2023
“Chris Ledesma was one of the kindest, mega-talented people working on a crew full of kind, mega-talented people. I hadn’t worked with him in a while but his friendliness over twitter these last few years was truly felt. Rest in peace, dear Chris,” former “Simpsons” showrunner Josh Weinstein said .

On September 16, Ledesma tweeted about a “significant milestone” he reached with the show.

“I am 23,242 days old. I have worked on The Simpsons for 11,621 days. Born 1/28/1958. First day on #TheSimpsons 11/22/1989,” he wrote . “Not many can say they have worked at ANY job any more for LITERALLY half their lives.”

Ledesma lived in southern California for most of his life. He studied at the California Institute of the Arts and San Francisco Conservatory of Music, majoring in orchestral conducting.

The music editor also worked on movies such as “Pure Country,” “Robin Hood: Men in Tights” and “Blast from the Past.”

Ledesma started playing piano at age three, and first entered the industry as a tour guide at Universal Studios Hollywood in 1984.

He is survived by his wife Michelle, who he was married to for 39 years, and his two daughters.

