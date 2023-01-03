ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

Carlsbad to discuss vacant City Council seat Jan. 10

By Phil Diehl
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

The Carlsbad City Council will discuss how to fill the vacant District 2 seat next week. (Union-Tribune)

Appoint a new member or hold a special election — that is the question the Carlsbad City Council faces Jan. 10 at its first meeting of the new year.

It could be a tough call, with two years remaining in the District 2 seat formerly held by Keith Blackburn, who was elected mayor in November mid-way through a four-year term.

The council attempted to appoint someone to the District 1 seat vacated by the resignation of former Councilmember Barbara Hamilton in 2019. But residents stopped the process before an applicant was selected by collecting enough signatures to force a special election.

Councilmember Cori Schumacher won the special election in 2020, then resigned in July 2021 facing a possible recall election. Again the council decided to appoint and selected longtime Carlsbad resident and businessman Peder Norby, who agreed not to run for election when the term expired in November. Melanie Burkholder was elected to the District 1 seat and took office earlier this month.

District 2 is less politically active than District 1, and the partial term is shorter than in 2020, so it's unlikely residents will oppose an appointment. Sometimes the larger hurdle is to get three of the four council members to agree on an applicant.

Blackburn has said he hopes the council can appoint someone to the remainder of the term, which would avoid the time and significant expense of holding a special election. The San Diego County Registrar of Voters Office has estimated a special election would cost Carlsbad $275,000 to $475,000.

The City Council has until Jan. 24 to decide how to fill the vacancy, and until Jan. 24 to make an appointment if that option is chosen. The special election would be Nov. 7, if that is the decision.

Carlsbad's previously appointed City Council member, before Norby, was Michael Schumacher, no relation to Cori Schumacher, to a term of less than one year in 2014. He was elected to a full term later that year.

The council appointed former three-term Councilmember Julie Nygaard, who had stepped down in 2002, to fill an unexpected opening in 2007. Like Norby, Nygaard did not run for a another term at the end of her appointment.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

