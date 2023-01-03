ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Independent

Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden

Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
TheDailyBeast

Kevin McCarthy Flips 14 of His GOP Foes. The Rest Are Digging In.

After 12 rounds of ballots and literally thousands of votes, when the House met again on Friday morning to choose a Speaker, something happened for the first time.Kevin McCarthy flipped a vote.Not only that, McCarthy flipped 14 votes—two-thirds of the initial group of 21 that had been voting against him.Most encouraging for the Speaker hopeful? The group included Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC), who previously was a member of the “Never Kevin” faction, as well as Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), one of the most vocal holdouts.Still, it wasn’t enough to finally hand McCarthy the Speaker’s gavel. Seven Republicans still voted against...
