After 12 rounds of ballots and literally thousands of votes, when the House met again on Friday morning to choose a Speaker, something happened for the first time.Kevin McCarthy flipped a vote.Not only that, McCarthy flipped 14 votes—two-thirds of the initial group of 21 that had been voting against him.Most encouraging for the Speaker hopeful? The group included Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC), who previously was a member of the “Never Kevin” faction, as well as Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), one of the most vocal holdouts.Still, it wasn’t enough to finally hand McCarthy the Speaker’s gavel. Seven Republicans still voted against...

