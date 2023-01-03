Read full article on original website
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Boebert's sudden nomination change for House speaker gains steam in anti-McCarthy camp — but nowhere else
Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert's, R-Colo., sudden nomination of Rep.-elect Kevin Hern, R-Okla., for House speaker failed to garner more than three votes in the ninth round of balloting.
Donald Trump's Chances of Becoming House Speaker, According to Bookmakers
Lauren Boebert, the Colorado Congresswoman who has not been voting to support McCarthy, said Wednesday she could nominate the former president.
Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden
Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
Donald Trump Jr. Turns on MAGA 'Disaster'
The son of the former president voiced his displeasure with the Republican lawmakers who blocked Representative Kevin McCarthy in his House speaker bid.
Kevin McCarthy Flips 14 of His GOP Foes. The Rest Are Digging In.
After 12 rounds of ballots and literally thousands of votes, when the House met again on Friday morning to choose a Speaker, something happened for the first time.Kevin McCarthy flipped a vote.Not only that, McCarthy flipped 14 votes—two-thirds of the initial group of 21 that had been voting against him.Most encouraging for the Speaker hopeful? The group included Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC), who previously was a member of the “Never Kevin” faction, as well as Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), one of the most vocal holdouts.Still, it wasn’t enough to finally hand McCarthy the Speaker’s gavel. Seven Republicans still voted against...
Judges rule S.C. congressional district racially gerrymandered
A federal judge panel ruled Friday that South Carolina's District 1 congressional seat was gerrymandered to exclude African Americans living there and must be redrawn by the end of March.
Williams should seek bipartisan solutions to climate change, as Katko did (Your Letters)
As local advocates of meaningful, bipartisan action on climate change in the form of carbon pricing, we agree with the Post-Standard editorial board that Rep. John Katko was an effective champion for bipartisan policy solutions in Congress (”Rep. John Katko walked the tightrope in divided Congress,” Dec. 29, 2022).
