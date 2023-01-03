Summers County ARH and the City of Hinton partner for The Biggest Loser contest

HINTON, W.Va . (Hinton News) – Summers County ARH Hospital and the City of Hinton are joining forces to encourage area residents to prioritize their health in 2023 by participating in Hinton’s Biggest Loser competition.

Modeled after the popular weight loss program The Biggest Loser, the contest, now in its second year, will include weekly weigh-ins, mini-challenges and classes designed to educate and encourage participants.

The 6-week contest will kick off Jan. 10 at Bobcat Fitness Center, a facility owned by the City of Hinton.

Fitness center employee Ginny Hatcher says the participants are asked to stop by the gym that day between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. to register and weigh in. The first of six Tuesday evening classes will take place that day at 5:30 p.m.

Classes, according to Bobcat Fitness employee Ginny Hatcher, will cover a variety of topics from exercise tips to healthful cooking techniques.

Hatcher, who began working for the gym after participating in the contest in 2022, says she hopes for a good turnout, as she knows first-hand how life-changing it can be.

“I couldn’t put my own shoes on. I couldn’t breathe,” she says, explaining a doctor’s visit prompted her to make a change.

Hatcher dropped 16 pounds during the contest and lost another 27 pounds by continuing to exercise and eat well.

“My health wasn’t good at all,” she says. “I still have issues but I’m getting there. This competition saved my life.”

Summers County ARH rehab director Kristi Scott says results like Hatcher’s are the reason for the competition.

“We want to help people become healthier,” she says. “This is a fun way to help people get started in making healthy lifestyle choices.”

Hatcher agrees, adding she believes the community aspect of the competition will help encourage others to take that first step.

“Change is scary,” she says. “Losing weight and making healthy lifestyle changes is hard when you don’t have the knowledge and the support. We just want to help give people the information on how to do it and let them know they’re not alone.

“We can do this together,” she says. “You don’t have to be by yourself. Let’s build a community, have some fun, win some prizes and get healthy.”

Registration for Hinton’s Biggest Loser is $10 for members of the Bobcat Fitness Center and $15 for non-members.

Membership to the gym, which includes a 24-hour access key, is $30 per month with a one-time fee of $10.

At the conclusion of the program, prizes will be awarded to the male and female “Biggest Loser” as well as to the team with the largest weight loss percentage.

For more information, contact Bobcat Fitness at 304-309-4181.

Bobcat Fitness Center, of which Summers County ARH is a sponsor, is located at 301 Summers St. in Hinton.

