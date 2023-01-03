ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Jennifer Lopez Shares 2022 Year-In-Review Photo Series Featuring Unseen Ben Affleck Wedding Shots

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Jennifer Lopez had a massive 2022. In addition to marrying her former-and-current love actor Ben Affleck — not once, but twice — the 53-year-old singer/actress also announced her upcoming album ( This is Me… Now ), dropped a documentary about her 2020 Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira and starred in a return-to-form big screen rom-com.

“2022 was one of the best years yet!!! I cannot wait for all that’s to come next year,” Lopez wrote on New Year’s Day alongside an Instagram post featuring a series of snaps from last year, including never-before-seen images from her engagement and wedding to Affleck. “ #HappyNewYear #ImJustGettingStarted #WaitingForTonight #ThisIsMeNow ,” she added.

Lopez and Affleck got married on July 16 at Las Vegas’ famed Little White Wedding Chapel. The couple then did it again during a second ceremony at Affleck’s Georgia mansion in August. The year in review video opens with images of Affleck and Lopez kissing and a brief glimpse of the poster for her Owen Wilson/Maluma wedding comedy Marry Me , as well as images of the couple chilling at home and on vacation.

There is copious kissing, as well as Lopez accepting the Generation Award at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, her flexing in a cut out pantsuit combo on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine, a shot of that gigantic green ring Affleck put on her finger and footage of her wedding dress fittings and styling.

We get a few more looks at the first wedding in Vegas via some candids of the happy couple in their big day finest, as well as glam shots of Lopez posing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris while rocking a gigantic pearl necklace. And then there are more wedding dress sketches, some bathing suit snaps and a few pics of the singer’s 14-year-old twin children from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Max and Emme.

Check out Lopez’s year-in-review below.

