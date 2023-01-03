ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oklahoman

Savvy Senior: Simple home safety solutions for aging-in-place

By Jim Miller
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JeEiu_0k1nzPMm00

DEAR SAVVY SENIOR: Falls and fires are the two things I worry most about for my elderly father who lives alone. Do you have any suggestions on what we can do to help keep him safe, and keep an eye on him from afar?

— Concerned Daughter

DEAR CONCERNED: Of course! There are a number of small adjustments and modifications you can make to your dad’s home to help protect him from falls and fires, both of which cause thousands of injuries and deaths each year. Here are some tips to get you started.

Eliminate tripping hazards

Since falls are the leading cause of home injury among seniors, a good place to start is to pack away your dad’s throw rugs, which are common tripping hazards, or use carpet tacks or double-sided tape to secure them. You may also need to adjust your dad’s furniture so there are clear pathways to walk through and position any electrical or phone cords along walls and out of the way.

For hardwood steps, consider attaching a nonslip tread to each one to provide traction and help him see the edge. And for added protection in the bathroom, buy some nonskid rugs for the floors and use adhesive nonslip treads or a mat with rubber suction inside his tub or shower stall.

Improve his lighting

Good lighting is essential for safe aging-in-place, so check the wattage ratings on your dad’s lamps and light fixtures, and install the brightest bulbs allowed, and add supplementary lighting if necessary.

You should also purchase some dusk to dawn nightlights for the bathroom and in the hallways that light up when the sun goes down. And mount some motion sensor lights outside the front and back doors and in the driveway that automatically come on when he comes and goes after dark.

Get grab bars

These can significantly reduce his risk of bathroom falls. Install them where he enters the shower or tub and on a wall inside the stall, but don’t use grab bars that attach with suction. Instead, have wall-mounted bars put in by someone who can affix them to the wall studs. It’s also best to choose bars whose surfaces are slightly textured and easier to grip.

Ensure railings are stable

Wherever he has steps — stairways, entryways or basements — he needs sturdy railings. Ideally, they should be on both sides of the steps.

Prevent cooking fires

There are several affordable products you can purchase to help your dad prevent home cooking fires like BurnerAlert discs that attach to a stove’s knob and will continuously blink or beep after the stove has been in use for a preset amount of time, and Ome smart knobs that can control a stove’s heating settings from an app. Or you can invest in a more expensive iGuardStove sensor that shuts the stove off when it doesn’t detect motion for five minutes.

Install smoke alarms

Install a smart smoke alarm in your dad’s house (buy one for each floor) that will alert him when smoke or carbon monoxide is detected. These smart devices also will send alerts to your phone to let you know when a problem is detected. Google Nest and First Alert both offer smart smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Add fire extinguishers

Get portable multipurpose fire extinguishers for each level of your dad’s house and in the garage.

Consider a medical alert

To ensure your dad’s safety and provide you some peace of mind, consider getting him a medical alert device that comes with a wearable SOS button that would allow him to call for help if he were to fall or need assistance.

For more tips, get a copy of AARP’s “HomeFit Guide” (see AARP.org/HomeFit), which has more than 100 aging-in-place suggestions that can help make your dad’s home safer and easier to live in.

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or go to SavvySenior.org. Jim Miller is a contributor to the NBC "Today" show and author of “The Savvy Senior” book.

Comments / 0

Related
homestyling.guru

New Products to Help Tackle Your Home To-Do List

Take care of the tasks around your home with these handy products. Faster screwdriving: 4-Volt MAX* Cordless Screwdriver. This 1/2-pound, 4-volt power screwdriver’s handle hides a rechargeable battery that turns screws up to 300 rpm, four times faster than hand cranking. A rocker switch controls the rotation; LEDs light the way. Comes with 19 bits, but the hex shank will fit any you already own. $40; craftsman.com.
momcollective.com

New Year Essentials: Time for a Home Safety Check!

When is the last time you did a home safety check?. As we’re ringing in the New Year and brainstorming resolutions, goals, and intentions, it’s important that one of those items is completing a new home safety checklist. As our kids grow each year, their hazards change, so it’s important to keep our environment up to date. If you’re a part of the sandwich generation, your home safety checklist should also include fall hazards to keep our parents and grandparents safe in their homes. Cold winter days are a perfect time to tackle this task, and you can involve your kids in the problem-solving process. Let me take you through some important tips and resources to help get you started!
gathered.how

Best wood burning kit for beginners

1. DoCrafts Simply Make Pyrography Wood Burning Kit. Whether you’re looking to try pyrography for the first time or fancy giving a kit as a gift to a crafty friend or family member, this wood burning kit from DoCrafts is an ideal choice. It comes with a fixed temperature...
blufashion.com

An Essential Guide To Taking Care Of Your Leather Boots

Leather is one of the most versatile materials for various types of apparel such as jackets and boots. It’s highly durable and can last long with proper maintenance and care. Although cleaning and maintaining your leather boots can be challenging, it’s worth it as it gives you the highest return on your investment.
greenbuildingadvisor.com

Common Causes for an Inefficient Duct System

I’ve written a lot of articles about ducts here, but I haven’t yet addressed today’s topic: common problems with ducts and how to fix them. This one is for homeowners or renters who want to save money and be more comfortable. And the nice thing is, these are relatively easy things to fix if you’re a handy do-it-yourselfer. With the guidance I provide in this article, you can go into your attic, basement, or crawlspace and spot the problem areas. And then you can fix your duct system.
GEORGIA STATE
technewstoday.com

Best Way to Clean Your AirPods (Step-By-Step Guide)

Your AirPods can turn into a breeding ground for bacteria without proper care. This can also degrade the sound quality along with a possible risk of ear infection. But considering their unique build and design, you’ll need to adapt to proper techniques and necessary materials to clean them. Also, it’s important to follow the steps respectively.
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy