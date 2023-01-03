ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Former Jacksonville player from Garland dies at age 38

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qjYvk_0k1nzNqY00

A former NFL player from North Texas has died from what is described as "acute heart failure."

Uche Nwaneri played seven seasons for the Jacksonville Jaguars after being drafted in 2007. Born in Dallas in 1984, Nwaneri graduated from Garland's Naaman Forest High School.

He died Friday at his wife's home in Indiana. She reportedly found Nwaneri in a bedroom. Monday, the Jags paid tribute to Nwaneri in social media posts.

