Former Jacksonville player from Garland dies at age 38

A former NFL player from North Texas has died from what is described as "acute heart failure."

Uche Nwaneri played seven seasons for the Jacksonville Jaguars after being drafted in 2007. Born in Dallas in 1984, Nwaneri graduated from Garland's Naaman Forest High School.

He died Friday at his wife's home in Indiana. She reportedly found Nwaneri in a bedroom. Monday, the Jags paid tribute to Nwaneri in social media posts.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram