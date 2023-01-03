ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Cowboys send well wishes to injured Buffalo Bills player

By Curt Lewis
 3 days ago

The Dallas Cowboys organization is among the many sending their prayers and good wishes to Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who collapsed on the field last night during Monday Night Football.

Hamlin was motionless for more than 20 minutes until he was taken off the field and rushed to a Cincinnati hospital.

Doctors on the field performed CPR and Hamlin was reported to be in critical condition at the hospital.

Last night, the Cowboys tweeted "Sending our thoughts and prayers to @HamlinIsland and the @BuffaloBills."

Cowboys Hall-of-Famer Drew Pearson tweets: "Let’s all pray for @DamarHamlin, his family and the @BuffaloBills family after suffering a very serious injury on the field and remains in critical condition."

Cowboys Hall-of-Famer and Hamlin's fellow Pitt alumnus Tony Dorsett tweets "Join me in praying for complete healing for this young man."

Cowboys defensive lineman Demarcus Lawrence tweets "Praying for a Miracle". And Cowboys receiver TY Hillton says "...we need you God. Please be with Damar. Please"

Former Baylor Heisman winner Robert Griffin the Third tweets "we are all Praying for Damar Hamlin and his family."

Cowboys Hall of Famer Emmett Smith tweets a prayer: "Lord, send your anointing and healing into the medical facility with Damar Hamlin, Doctor, and the family in Jesus' name."

Former Cowboys great Terrell Owens tweets "Prayers for DamarHamlin and his family. GOD BLESS. Be with him right now."

