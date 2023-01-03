Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wxerfm.com
Persons Sought in Equipment Theft from Manitowoc County Farm
Authorities are looking for whoever stole farm equipment in southern Manitowoc County. The theft involves two Telemecanique Silo Unloader Remotes, each with 100 feet of extension cord. Manitowoc County Sheriff Daniel Hartwig says the theft happened sometime on New Year’s Eve from a farm on Newton Road in the Township of Liberty.
wxerfm.com
Firearm Incident on Pigeon River/Etude Parking Lot Results in Charges…No Threat to School
An incident involving a firearm in the parking lot of the Pigeon River/Etude School on Sheboygan’s northwest side resulted in charges against one party, but no shots were fired. According to the Sheboygan Police Department, a call was received from a 44-year-old Sheboygan man reporting a disturbance at 8:48...
wxerfm.com
Sheboygan HSHS St. Nicholas, Aurora Announce First Babies of 2023
As the new year was in its fourth hour, the first new baby of 2023 in Sheboygan County entered the world at Sheboygan County Aurora Medical Center. The child would soon be joined by two others as New Year additions to Sheboygan County families. Valerie Nurek and Jason Joyner welcomed...
wxerfm.com
The Top 9 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend
The Weekend Whassup! The Point keeps you connected to the top 9 things happening around Sheboygan!. Enjoy Public Ice Skating at Sheboygan’s Lakers Ice Center tonight (Friday) from 8-10pm. Sunday afternoon at 1:30 too! Just $10. (Includes skate rental) https://www.facebook.com/events/694551118831129. The S.C.I.O. Sheboygan Winter Farmers Market happens the 1st...
wxerfm.com
Major Traffic Tie-ups Expected as 14th & Erie Intersection Affected by Settling Pavement
What could fairly be considered Sheboygan’s most-traveled intersection is apparently in trouble. The Department of Public Works has closed the intersection of 14th and Erie Avenue to one lane only in each direction, closing the left turn lanes for north, east, south and westbound traffic. Superintendent of Streets and...
wxerfm.com
COVID-19 Activity Level in Sheboygan County is Up to “Medium”
After experiencing an extended period of low-level activity, COVID-19 has returned to a “Medium” level in Sheboygan and all surrounding counties. Data from the Centers for Disease Control indicates that hospitalization rates are largely behind the move up to a “Medium” level as admissions have risen nearly 25% (23.8) in the past week to 10.6 per 100,000 persons. 12 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 as the primary reason; there were 10 in last week’s report.
wxerfm.com
Sheboygan Chosen to Host Inaugural Formula One Championship Series Powerboat Racing Event
If you love speed, powerboats and excitement, than you need go nowhere else but Sheboygan’s lakefront this August as international marine motorsport promoter Powerboat P1, the Formula One Championship Series and Mercury Racing of Fond du Lac have selected Sheboygan to host an inaugural powerboat race event August 11th through the 13th this year, featuring global race groups bringing speeds of 160 mph to the shores of Sheboygan.
wxerfm.com
Scott Blevins: The Mindset of a High-Performing Manager
Dairy manager Scott Blevins shares the habits, routines and principles that build his resilience and endurance to stay on top of his game while managing 6,500 cows, 6,600 youngstock and a team of people at Wiese Bros. Farms in Greenleaf, Wisconsin. What you’ll learn:. – Staying physically, mentally and...
Comments / 0