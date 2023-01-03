ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, WI

wxerfm.com

Persons Sought in Equipment Theft from Manitowoc County Farm

Authorities are looking for whoever stole farm equipment in southern Manitowoc County. The theft involves two Telemecanique Silo Unloader Remotes, each with 100 feet of extension cord. Manitowoc County Sheriff Daniel Hartwig says the theft happened sometime on New Year’s Eve from a farm on Newton Road in the Township of Liberty.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wxerfm.com

The Top 9 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend

The Weekend Whassup! The Point keeps you connected to the top 9 things happening around Sheboygan!. Enjoy Public Ice Skating at Sheboygan’s Lakers Ice Center tonight (Friday) from 8-10pm. Sunday afternoon at 1:30 too! Just $10. (Includes skate rental) https://www.facebook.com/events/694551118831129. The S.C.I.O. Sheboygan Winter Farmers Market happens the 1st...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wxerfm.com

COVID-19 Activity Level in Sheboygan County is Up to “Medium”

After experiencing an extended period of low-level activity, COVID-19 has returned to a “Medium” level in Sheboygan and all surrounding counties. Data from the Centers for Disease Control indicates that hospitalization rates are largely behind the move up to a “Medium” level as admissions have risen nearly 25% (23.8) in the past week to 10.6 per 100,000 persons. 12 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 as the primary reason; there were 10 in last week’s report.
wxerfm.com

Sheboygan Chosen to Host Inaugural Formula One Championship Series Powerboat Racing Event

If you love speed, powerboats and excitement, than you need go nowhere else but Sheboygan’s lakefront this August as international marine motorsport promoter Powerboat P1, the Formula One Championship Series and Mercury Racing of Fond du Lac have selected Sheboygan to host an inaugural powerboat race event August 11th through the 13th this year, featuring global race groups bringing speeds of 160 mph to the shores of Sheboygan.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wxerfm.com

Scott Blevins: The Mindset of a High-Performing Manager

Dairy manager Scott Blevins shares the habits, routines and principles that build his resilience and endurance to stay on top of his game while managing 6,500 cows, 6,600 youngstock and a team of people at Wiese Bros. Farms in Greenleaf, Wisconsin. What you’ll learn:. – Staying physically, mentally and...
GREENLEAF, WI

