ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to hold vote on controversial project

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZimTL_0k1ny4CD00

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is preparing to vote on whether to spend millions of dollars on design plans that the agency may never use.

The plan to add three turnpike expansions in central Oklahoma was put on hold last month.

A Cleveland County judge ruled that the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority violated the Open Meetings Act.

“No person of ordinary education and intelligence could know from the Agendas that ACCESS Oklahoma was to be rolled out,” said Judge Timothy Olsen, in his ruling filed last month.

Tiger King responds to his appeal being denied

The judge said language was “vague” and that it “shows an intent to deceive the citizenry of Oklahoma.”

He ultimately ruled that OTA violated the Open Meetings Act, and that their violations were “willful.”

As a result, the project was paused.

The problem is the board has already paid out tens of millions of dollars to firms that designed the plans.

Oklahoma is one of 3 states in the region with $7.25 minimum wage

One attorney representing hundreds of Oklahoma citizens in a lawsuit against the OTA says he’s looking into legal options to stop Tuesday’s vote.

The meeting is set for 10:30 a.m. in the R.A. Ward Transportation Building, located at 200 N.E. 21st St. in Oklahoma City.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
KHBS

Preparations underway for Oklahoma Gov. Stitt's inauguration

With Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Sitt's inauguration just days away, preparations were already underway at the state Capitol. On Monday, Stitt will be sworn into office for the second time as the state's top public official. A stage and grandstands have been placed ahead of the event, but even more is...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Ty D.

Oklahoma Residents: Don't Miss Out On Up To $200 In Rebates!

Residents of Oklahoma have a chance to receive up to $200 in rebates. Residents of Oklahoma have a chance to receive up to $200 in rebates by filling out form 538-H. The deadline to apply for this rebate is June 30th, 2023, and the amount of the rebate you receive will depend on several factors, including your gross household income, Oklahoma residency, age, and disability status.
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Oklahoma Sees Population Increase Following 2020 Census

According to the Census Bureau, Oklahoma is one of the top ten states for net domestic migration. That means people from other states are moving here. This news piqued the interest of Oklahoma City Major David Holt. In a tweet Wednesday, he highlighted the importance of building a city people...
OKLAHOMA STATE
icytales.com

4 Stunning National Parks in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is home to several beautiful and diverse national parks, each with its unique features and attractions. From the rolling grasslands of the Flint Hills to the rugged sandstone cliffs of the Wichita Mountains, Oklahoma’s national parks offer something for everyone. Check out the National Parks in Oklahoma. Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kosu.org

Headlines: Norman turnpike latest, OKC police raises & OKC comedy tour

Turnpike expansion opponents say chambers stand to profit from OTA plan. (Journal Record) State officials are raising concerns about the EPA's new Waters of the US rule. (KOSU) Oklahoma Christian faces lawsuit from former professor. (NewsOK) Outgoing AG announces new opioid settlements. (Tulsa World) Oklahoma City police announce 8% raise...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma Is Prosecuting Pregnant Women for Using Medical Marijuana

NEWKIRK, Okla. — Early in her pregnancy, Amanda Aguilar struggled with severe nausea that sometimes made it hard to eat. A doctor had previously approved a medical marijuana license for her, so she used pot to ease her morning sickness. Aguilar, 33, said she stopped using marijuana after her...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KBTX.com

Mother of Uvalde school shooter arrested in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KBTX) - The mother of the Uvalde school gunman was arrested this week in Oklahoma City following a domestic violence-related incident, according to police. Jail records obtained from the Oklahoma County jail show Adriana Martinez Reyes was arrested and charged with Threaten to Perform Act of Violence...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

46K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy