fox5atlanta.com
Firefighters battle blaze at Brookhaven apartments
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Firefighters in DeKalb County battling a blaze at a two-story apartment off Buford Highway. The call came into 911 around 1:43 p.m. reporting a fire at the Buford Heights Apartments located at 3610 Buford Highway in Brookhaven. Fire could be seen shooting out of Building H when...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman trapped for hours after car stalls on flooded I-85
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - A woman spent hours stranded on a metro Atlanta interstate in floodwaters that stalled her car. It happened Tuesday evening along Interstate 85 in College Park, not far from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The sun was shining Wednesday afternoon, a stark contrast to the previous night...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Death investigation underway outside DeKalb County hotel
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A death investigation is underway outside of a DeKalb County hotel. It’s happening outside the Haven Hotel on Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain. Atlanta News First is working to get more information from investigators and will provide updates as we learn more.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta homicides increased for third consecutive year in 2022, data shows
ATLANTA - Atlanta police investigated 7% more homicides in 2022 than in 2021. Burglaries, shoplifting and car thefts also increased in the city. Atlanta Police Department data showed there were more homicides in northwest Atlanta, southwest Atlanta and areas near Downtown and Midtown compared to the previous year. Homicides decreased in neighborhoods in Buckhead, East Atlanta and southwest Atlanta.
The 10 best Black-owned coffee shops in metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta’s coffee scene is growing by leaps and bounds. Within that scene are several new coffee ventures from Black entrepreneurs forging a new path within a mostly white space. The new Black Atlanta coffee scene is anchored by both tradition and modernism. This scene contains several traditional east African venues, alongside a mix of […] The post The 10 best Black-owned coffee shops in metro Atlanta appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
UPDATE: SE Atlanta standoff ends with barricaded man in police custody
A domestic call that led a man to barricade himself in an apartment in southeast Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood has forced a standoff with heavily armed police Friday morning.
Affordable Luxury Apartments In Atlanta
atlantanewsfirst.com
City of Peachtree Corners mourns death of beloved mayor’s wife, Debbie Mason
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Peachtree Corners is mourning the loss of Debbie Mason, wife of Mayor Mike Mason. A message was posted to the city’s website Thursday morning announcing her death:. It is with heavy hearts that the city announces the passing of Mrs....
fox5atlanta.com
Officials investigating deadly NE Atlanta apartment fire as possible arson
ATLANTA - State investigators have joined the probe into a deadly apartment fire in northeast Atlanta. The fire broke out just before 9 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex on Lakemore Drive NE near Roswell Road. Fire officials say they arrived to find flames shooting out of the third-story apartment....
125-year-old Grant Building sold, set for redevelopment
One of the oldest properties in Atlanta was sold and is in prime position for redevelopment in the heart of city's downtown area. The post 125-year-old Grant Building sold, set for redevelopment appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-285 near Indian Creek MARTA, police say
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous version of the story. A pedestrian was struck and killed on I-285 northbound near the Indian Creek MARTA station Friday morning, according to DeKalb County Police. All lanes were briefly shut down between Covington Highway and Memorial Drive...
fox5atlanta.com
The best diners around metro Atlanta
If you're dining out, sometimes it can be challenging to find a menu that fits everyone in your party's needs. That's where Atlanta's diners come in, and food expert Skye Estroff joins Sharon Lawson with her picks for the top five diners around town.
fox5atlanta.com
Ex-Cook Out employee recovers from SE Atlanta stabbing
ATLANTA - 29-year-old Shaquanda Franks is still dealing with her stab wounds nearly a month after police say she was attacked at work. Her sister, Dominiqua Franks, tells FOX 5 it was a domestic situation that escalated when a coworker got involved. "I'm uncomfortable being right here, as I speak,...
Atlanta residents with unpaid, overdue water bills to have water shut off by city
ATLANTA — The city of Atlanta will soon start to shut off customers' water in the coming weeks if your account is well overdue. It’s happening as the city faces more than $1 million worth of unpaid bills. However, the shutoffs won’t happen all at once. “A...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police search for shooters who killed a grandmother cashing in a lottery ticket
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Wednesday, Lashunder Edge would have turned 65 years old. But almost one year ago, she got caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting in southeast Atlanta. Edge’s niece Carletta Ford tells Atlanta News First her aunt was walking to a gas station...
fox5atlanta.com
Cook Out worker stabbed at work
A 17-year-old wanted for an attack at a fast food restaurant turned herself into the Fulton County Jail around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Atlanta police say Kenya Pierce went from serving up food last month to stabbing a fellow coworker.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: Burger King fails with 56; Casa Robles earns 100
ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On North Druid Hills Road in Atlanta, the home of the Whopper is now home to a failing health score this week. Burger King failed a routine inspection with 56 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says an employee touched...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man living in tent in woods shot by deputies, GBI says
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A man who was living in a tent in the woods in Adairsville is recovering from a gunshot wound at a hospital after a Bartow County Sheriff's Office deputy wounded him, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The GBI said deputies went to an area where...
saportareport.com
Emory Faculty Member and Students Preserve History of Atlanta Housing Projects
Summary: Through archival research in the Rose Library and other Atlanta repositories, architectural historian Christina Crawford and her students have lifted up Atlanta’s role in the nation’s first two federally funded housing projects — work that culminated in Georgia Historical Society markers. It was hard work, made...
fox5atlanta.com
Coweta County tornado devastates neighborhoods
Sullivan Road used to be lined with trees that were planted 20 years ago. Tuesday's tornado flattened many of them across the roadway.
