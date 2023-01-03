ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Firefighters battle blaze at Brookhaven apartments

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Firefighters in DeKalb County battling a blaze at a two-story apartment off Buford Highway. The call came into 911 around 1:43 p.m. reporting a fire at the Buford Heights Apartments located at 3610 Buford Highway in Brookhaven. Fire could be seen shooting out of Building H when...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman trapped for hours after car stalls on flooded I-85

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - A woman spent hours stranded on a metro Atlanta interstate in floodwaters that stalled her car. It happened Tuesday evening along Interstate 85 in College Park, not far from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The sun was shining Wednesday afternoon, a stark contrast to the previous night...
COLLEGE PARK, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Death investigation underway outside DeKalb County hotel

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A death investigation is underway outside of a DeKalb County hotel. It’s happening outside the Haven Hotel on Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain. Atlanta News First is working to get more information from investigators and will provide updates as we learn more.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta homicides increased for third consecutive year in 2022, data shows

ATLANTA - Atlanta police investigated 7% more homicides in 2022 than in 2021. Burglaries, shoplifting and car thefts also increased in the city. Atlanta Police Department data showed there were more homicides in northwest Atlanta, southwest Atlanta and areas near Downtown and Midtown compared to the previous year. Homicides decreased in neighborhoods in Buckhead, East Atlanta and southwest Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

The 10 best Black-owned coffee shops in metro Atlanta

Metro Atlanta’s coffee scene is growing by leaps and bounds. Within that scene are several new coffee ventures from Black entrepreneurs forging a new path within a mostly white space. The new Black Atlanta coffee scene is anchored by both tradition and modernism. This scene contains several traditional east African venues, alongside a mix of […] The post The 10 best Black-owned coffee shops in metro Atlanta appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
Jodian Marie

Affordable Luxury Apartments In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Officials investigating deadly NE Atlanta apartment fire as possible arson

ATLANTA - State investigators have joined the probe into a deadly apartment fire in northeast Atlanta. The fire broke out just before 9 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex on Lakemore Drive NE near Roswell Road. Fire officials say they arrived to find flames shooting out of the third-story apartment....
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

The best diners around metro Atlanta

If you're dining out, sometimes it can be challenging to find a menu that fits everyone in your party's needs. That's where Atlanta's diners come in, and food expert Skye Estroff joins Sharon Lawson with her picks for the top five diners around town.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Ex-Cook Out employee recovers from SE Atlanta stabbing

ATLANTA - 29-year-old Shaquanda Franks is still dealing with her stab wounds nearly a month after police say she was attacked at work. Her sister, Dominiqua Franks, tells FOX 5 it was a domestic situation that escalated when a coworker got involved. "I'm uncomfortable being right here, as I speak,...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Cook Out worker stabbed at work

A 17-year-old wanted for an attack at a fast food restaurant turned herself into the Fulton County Jail around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Atlanta police say Kenya Pierce went from serving up food last month to stabbing a fellow coworker.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia man living in tent in woods shot by deputies, GBI says

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A man who was living in a tent in the woods in Adairsville is recovering from a gunshot wound at a hospital after a Bartow County Sheriff's Office deputy wounded him, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The GBI said deputies went to an area where...
ADAIRSVILLE, GA
saportareport.com

Emory Faculty Member and Students Preserve History of Atlanta Housing Projects

Summary: Through archival research in the Rose Library and other Atlanta repositories, architectural historian Christina Crawford and her students have lifted up Atlanta’s role in the nation’s first two federally funded housing projects — work that culminated in Georgia Historical Society markers. It was hard work, made...
ATLANTA, GA

