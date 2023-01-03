ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ALDI to open new store on East Business Loop 70 in Columbia

ALDI announced its new location in Columbia will open 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. The new location will be at 2901 E Business Loop 70. Its daily hours will be 9 a.m.-8 p.m. The grocery chain has several locations in Mid-Missouri, including:. 807 Business Loop 70 West in Columbia. 1000...
Columbia’s Murry’s makes rare menu change

A popular Columbia restaurant has changed its menu for the first time in a decade. Zimmer’s “Inside Columbia” magazine quotes Murry’s owner Jesse Lark as saying people don’t open the menu anymore, because they know what they want. Zimmer’s Zola Crowder reports Murry’s has added...
Columbia police find shell casings near Claudell Lane

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police found shell casings on Thursday night in the 1000 block of Claudell Lane at Columbia Square Apartments. Police responded to a shots-fired call and a separate domestic disturbance call. An ABC 17 News reporter saw eight police vehicles, including a K-9 unit on the scene searching the area. Police have The post Columbia police find shell casings near Claudell Lane appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next week

These days, most of us are looking for ways to save as much money on our grocery bills as possible. One way to do that is by shopping at discount supermarket chains which tend to have lower prices. Luckily, a major discount grocery store chain will be opening another new location in Missouri next week to make it even easier to shop within your budget. Read on to learn more.
Crews respond to crash at Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Emergency crews are responding to a crash Thursday morning at the Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City. Law enforcement agencies alerted drivers about possible delays in the westbound lanes around 7:45 a.m. JeffCity/ColeCounty Urgent Alert: Traffic is delayed in the area of Missouri River Bridge, westbound lanes due to an accident, The post Crews respond to crash at Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia’s Golden Corral fire still under investigation

Columbia’s Golden Corral restaurant on Clark lane remains closed this morning, after that weekend blaze that caused heavy roof damage. Columbia fire chief Clayton Farr Jr. tells 939 the Eagle that the fire remains under investigation. Firefighters say the New Year’s Eve fire originated from inside the restaurant. Damage is estimated aty $250,000.
Fire reported at plastic molding company in Owensville

Firefighters are called to a commercial structure fire in Gasconade County overnight. The Gerald-Rosebud Fire Protection District announced it was assisting with a fire at the Toolroom in Owensville last night. The Toolroom is a plastic injections molding company. Initial reports indicated that flames were showing through the roof and were visible from Highway 19.
5 car crash on the Mo River bridge

Two drivers are hurt in a five car chain reaction pile up on the Missouri River Bridge. Police say a box truck rear-ended a car, causing the accident. Two people had moderate injuries. The accident tied up rush hour traffic coming into Jefferson City Thursday.
UPDATE: Deadly fire in central Missouri’s Mexico was set

Authorities in mid-Missouri’s Mexico say a December blaze that killed a 60-year-old woman had been set. The December 23 fire at an apartment building on West Breckenridge killed 60-year-old Ruth Ann Stuart and destroyed nine apartments. Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD) officials say that fire and a separate fire on Elmwood drive were both caused by a person or persons.
New Missouri attraction could see 500,000 visitors

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A planned $300 million family resort and entertainment district set to be built at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks could be bring half-a-million new visitors to Missouri as soon as 2024. The major project known as “Oasis at Lakeport” and is planned for the community of Osage Beach. A press release about […]
Fulton man killed in Highway 50 crash

A motorist from mid-Missouri’s Fulton has been killed in a head-on collision on Highway 50 in Osage County, east of Jefferson City. State troopers say 45-year-old Nicholas White crossed the center line Thursday morning on Highway 50 and struck a second vehicle head-on. The Patrol’s crash report says White was pronounced dead at the scene, while his passenger, 33-year-old Nikki Fox of Fulton, suffered serious injuries and was flown by helicopter to University Hospital.
Broadway Brewery to reopen Thursday following death of owner's son

COLUMBIA - Broadway Brewery will reopen Thursday night following the death of an employee and the co-owner's son. Seventeen-year-old Lushen Claridge, son of Broadway Brewery co-owner Walker Claridge and Kimberly Nichols-Griffin, died after a car crash Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. "Lushen not only grew...
Nine people displaced after apartment fire in Jefferson City

Nine people are displaced after an apartment fire in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Fire Department says crews were called to a fire in a building in the 900 block of Jackon Street around 5:30 last night. When crews arrived, they saw fire coming from the first floor of one unit of a five-unit apartment building. The fire was threatening another apartment above. All the residents were evacuated.
Ronald McDonald House sells old property ahead of relocation

COLUMBIA − The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri has transferred ownership of 3501 Lansing Avenue to the St. Raymond’s Society, the organization announced Wednesday. Funds from the sale of the House are being used to build a new Ronald McDonald House at 1110 South College Avenue, at...
Deer on roadway causes crash south of Macon

A Marceline man sustained what the Highway Patrol called minor injuries when the car he drove struck a deer five miles south of Macon the morning of January 3rd. An ambulance took 54-year-old John Calhoun to the Samaritan Hospital of Macon. The car traveled south on U. S. Highway 63...
