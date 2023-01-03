Read full article on original website
Multiple fire departments respond to large fire at Waupaca Foundry
Eyewitness News has received reports of a large working structure fire at Waupaca Foundry on Wednesday night.
wearegreenbay.com
Early morning vehicle fire near Appleton garage leaves minivan a ‘total loss’
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews in Appleton responded to a vehicle that was on fire next to a garage on South Peabody Street on Wednesday morning. According to the Appleton Fire Department, the incident happened around 2:15 a.m. on January 4, and when crews first arrived they found a minivan with the passenger compartment ‘fully involved in fire.’
WBAY Green Bay
Dog found dead inside Oshkosh apartment
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Staff from a property management company found a dead dog in an apartment in Oshkosh Wednesday afternoon. Police were called just before 3 p.m. to the 1600-block of Rainbow Drive, where the medium-sized dog was found. There was no one in the apartment. There were also no other animals inside.
WBAY Green Bay
Waupaca County residents oppose Iola Car Show mining project
Literacy Green Bay helps people learn the English language and other skills. It’s going to be a damp and dreary day with overcast skies. Around the Fox Cities towards the Lakeshore, fog is also possible. What doctors think might've caused Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest. Updated: 19 hours ago. It's...
spmetrowire.com
Mid-Stat to host free mental health seminars
Mid-State Technical College this month is hosting a series of seminars on mental health. Joseph Reid, founder and executive director of Broken People, an international mental health peer support group, will lead the seminars. Reid is also a best-selling author of Broken Like Me, An Insider’s Toolkit for Mending Broken People.
wearegreenbay.com
Silver Alert canceled for 88-year-old from Neenah, found safe
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Silver Alert for 88-year-old Raymond A. Rast has been canceled after authorities have located the man from Neenah. According to officials, Rast has been found safe. SILVER ALERT: 88-year-old from Neenah last seen in Appleton. WEDNESDAY, 1/4/2022, 4:28 p.m. NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A...
94.3 Jack FM
Judge Rules All Forgery & Theft Counts Will Stay Against Former Rescue Service Treasurer
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Eleven forgery counts will stay in place against the former treasurer for Black Creek Rescue Service – who allegedly stole more than $130,000 from the organization, a judge ruled Thursday. Kathleen Pasch, 64, faced 11 counts of forgery and one count of theft in...
Multiple semis crash on Hwy. 29 near Wausau
A portion of Hwy. 29 east of Wausau was shut down early Wednesday, due to multiple semi crashes. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department did not specify the number of trucks involved, but said a detour was in place for more than two hours. Some semis were too close or partially into the roadway, blocking traffic.
wearegreenbay.com
Two teens arrested after armed home invasion in Marquette County
SHIELDS, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in central Wisconsin arrested two people after receiving a report of an armed home invasion, where the suspects demanded items of value from someone they apparently knew. According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on January 3 in the Town of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pulaski bonfire explosion; teen charged in October incident
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. - Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against a Brown County teen in connection with an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski, our news partners at FOX 11 in Green Bay have learned. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a...
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin leaders revisit possible passenger rail train line
(WLUK) -- Local leaders are joining forces in an effort to bring Amtrak services to Northeast Wisconsin. Area mayors sent a letter, outlining their interest, to the Federal Railroad Administration. “What we’ve done now as a group of communities is raised our hands and said we’re interested and we’d like...
cwbradio.com
Marathon County Sheriff's Department Identifies 22-Year-Old Killed in Elderon Incident
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) The Marathon County Sheriff's Office has identified the 22-year-old who was killed in Tuesday's incident in Elderon. Alexander Watters of Wittenberg was killed after officers say he was shot during a confrontation at the home of an unidentified 79-year-old man. Officers say Watters had followed the man home from a nearby establishment early Tuesday morning, and confronted him after he got out of his vehicle.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fond du Lac cocaine, marijuana bust; 2 arrested
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - Two Wisconsin Rapids residents were arrested Wednesday after the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office found approximately one pound of cocaine and one pound of marijuana in their vehicle. The sheriff's office stopped the vehicle on the Hickory Street off ramp of northbound Interstate 41....
radioplusinfo.com
WBAY Green Bay
Police announce arrest in Appleton murder
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police have announced an arrest in a November murder in the city. Police say Eric W. Rogers, 53, is facing possible charges in the killing of Erik B. Hudson. Hudson, 31, was found dead Nov. 15 at a home in the 700 block of W....
WSAW
Condor Coffee announces closure of Weston coffee shop
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Condor Coffee announced Tuesday the permanent closure of its Weston coffee shop. “After giving it a lot of thought and consideration for our customers and staff, we have decided to not renew the lease for this location come the new year.”. The coffee shop hadn’t been...
2 arrested in Waupaca County shooting
Two people were arrested on New Year’s Eve after a report of a shooting in the Waupaca County village of Embarrass, sheriff’s officials said. A neighbor called in the shooting at about 8 p.m. in the 300 block of High Street. An 18-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were taken into custody. One of the two men is the alleged victim in the case, police said. The 39-year-old man, who had cuts to his hand, was treated at a hospital before he was booked into the Waupaca County Jail. Police say neither man was shot.
Sheriff’s office identifies man, woman who died in domestic-related murder-suicide near Elroy
ELROY, Wis. — The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man and woman who died in a domestic-related murder-suicide near Elroy last week. In an updated news release Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said Laurie Jensen, 66, was the victim of a homicide and 69-year-old Gary Jensen died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The incident happened shortly after 9 p.m....
