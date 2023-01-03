ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farina, IL

southernillinoisnow.com

Prep Girls Basketball: Salem & SC Falls, Scoreboard

The Salem Lady Wildcats had a disappointing night on the road in conference at Roxana falling to the Shells 31-29. Emma Gregg and Jordan Kessler had 9 each, 7 from Alesia Keller. The Lady Cats will be right back in action at Olney on Saturday. SC Falls To Altamont In...
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Woodlawn Ice Breaker Finishes Up Tonight

The Woodlawn Girls Ice Breaker Tournament continued last night. Woodlawn punched their ticket to tonight’s championship with their 52-23 win over Waltonville. They will take on New Hope after they knocked off Rome 43-40. In the consolation bracket, Bluford beat Bethel 44-35 and New Horizon over the JV of...
WOODLAWN, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem Senior Still In Contention For Team USA Bowling

Salem senior Charlie Hunter continued Day 3 of the Team USA Bowling Trials in Las Vegas playing on the toughest pattern for the young man so the key for yesterday was just to survive and give yourself a shot. Hunter did just that as he finished 88th in his block and now sits 41st overall in all divisions and is 14th in the Youth Division with 12 games left to bowl.
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Wildcats Fall At Home To Mount Vernon

The Salem Wildcats saw their 3-game win streak snapped falling at home to the Mount Vernon Rams 69-33. The Rams hit 9 three’s in the game as they ran out to a 36-14 halftime lead. Salem was led by Connor Tennyson with 12 points and Sam Greene added 8. Mount Vernon put 5 in double figures led by Karey Richardson with 12, 11 each from Rolen Adams and Navontae Nesbit Jr and 10 from Jacob Morrison and Marlin Price. The Rams improved to 10-4 on the year while the Wildcats fell to 4-12. Salem returns to action on Friday when they host Cahokia rival foe Roxana before traveling to Vandalia for an early 5:30 varsity tip on Saturday.
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 01/09 – Jessica Rae Chavez

Jessica Rae Chavez, 39, of Vandalia, Illinois, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022, at her home in Vandalia, IL. Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, January 9, 2023, at Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL, with Pastor Doug Wodtka officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials: The Jessica Chavez Children’s Fund. Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL, is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net.
VANDALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2023 01/15 – Rodney Carter Hanner

Rodney Carter Hanner departed this life on January 2nd with family by his side. He was born September 2, 1949, in Hillsboro, Il. The oldest son of Carter B. and Ruth Dahlberg Hanner. Married Sharon Uchitjil in 1971, and they later divorced but remained friends. Survived by his four children:...
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2023 01/08 – Jack Ray Marks

Jack Ray Marks, age 70, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 5:38 P.M. on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, Illinois. Funeral arrangements of Mr. Jack Ray Marks are in the care of Moran Queen-Boggs Funeral Home at 134 South Elm Street in Centralia, Illinois, where you may call (618) 532-7321 for further information. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, or share memories with Mr. Marks’ family at www.moranfuneralhome.net.
CENTRALIA, IL
KICK AM 1530

2 Former Cardinals Players Coming to Quincy for Annual Cards Show

The 34th Annual Quincy Town Center Baseball Card Show will take place on February 5th and 6th with two former St. Louis Cardinals making an appearance. Closer Jason Motte and Second Baseman Bo Hart will be the special guest at this year's cards show at the Quincy Town Center. Fans can see Motte on February 5th and Hart on February 6th at the fountain court. Cardinal fans that would like to get an autograph for both players can get FREE line tickets at 10 am on the day of each signing at the Customer Service Desk (while supplies last).
QUINCY, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Brad Underwood explains why Illinois hoops is struggling to start 2023

Brad Underwood explained why Illinois has struggled to begin the new year. In the 1st game of 2023, Illinois came up short to Northwestern in a 73-60 loss. That loss highlighted a need for Illinois to turn things around sooner than later. Following the loss, Underwood addressed his team’s issues...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
KMOV

St. Louis Battlehawks 2023 schedule released

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The announcement St. Louis Battlehawks fans have been waiting for has finally come. Today, the XFL released the official schedule for the 2023 season. The Battlehawks will kick off the year with a matchup against the San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday, February 18 at 2 p.m. Their first home game of the season will be Sunday, March 12, at 3 p.m. against the Arlington Renegades.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Sandoval man hurt in four-wheeler crash

A 35-year-old Sandoval man has been injured in a four wheeler crash in the 3500 block of Levy Road in rural Centralia. Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports indicate Dale Lawrence of Missouri Avenue was traveling eastbound on Levy Road when he hit loose gravel, spun out, and the vehicle slipped off the road and overturned.
CENTRALIA, IL
Effingham Radio

Geoffery J. Ward, 27

Geoffery J. Ward, 27, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.
EFFINGHAM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 01/05 – Ronald G. Herman

Ronald G. Herman, 77, of Centralia, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022, at his home. Ronald was born in Quincy, IL., the son of Alfred W. Herman and Helen L. (Libbie) Herman. Ronald is survived by special friend Tammie Johnson of Centralia; four sons: Carl Herman and wife Lisa of...
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2023 01/12 – John B. Justice

John B. Justice, 75, of Bluford, Illinois, passed away on January 4, 2023, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, Missouri. He was born August 7, 1947, in Evansville, Indiana to the late Fred and Betty Jean (Knauss) Justice, Jr. John married Frances (Hunter) Justice in 1972 at Logan Street Baptist Church in Mount Vernon, Illinois. They were blessed with 50 years of marriage.
BLUFORD, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Thursday, January 5th, 2023

Centralia Police have arrested a 26-year-old Mt. Vernon man on drug charges. Bryce Edwards of South 7th was taken to the Marion County Jail. A 27-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for resisting arrest, theft, aggravated assault and aggravated domestic battery. Anthony Hernandez, who told authorities he was homeless, was also arrested on a Marion County failure to appear warrant for domestic violence. Bond on the warrant is set at $5,000.
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Wednesday, January 4th, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested a 61-year-old Centralia man for possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, and driving on a suspended license. Kenneth Powell of North College was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. Salem Police arrested two Sandoval residents at the Huck’s store Tuesday...
CENTRALIA, IL
WAND TV

Record warmth is likely for parts of Central Illinois today

(WAND WEATHER)- Record high temperatures will likely be broken across parts of Central Illinois today. After that, cooler weather moves in. However, temperatures will still be slightly above average. Tuesday's highs will top out in the mid-to-upper-60s. Record highs for Tuesday range from 62° in Decatur to 68° in Jacksonville...
ILLINOIS STATE

