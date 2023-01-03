Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
Prep Girls Basketball: Salem & SC Falls, Scoreboard
The Salem Lady Wildcats had a disappointing night on the road in conference at Roxana falling to the Shells 31-29. Emma Gregg and Jordan Kessler had 9 each, 7 from Alesia Keller. The Lady Cats will be right back in action at Olney on Saturday. SC Falls To Altamont In...
southernillinoisnow.com
Woodlawn Ice Breaker Finishes Up Tonight
The Woodlawn Girls Ice Breaker Tournament continued last night. Woodlawn punched their ticket to tonight’s championship with their 52-23 win over Waltonville. They will take on New Hope after they knocked off Rome 43-40. In the consolation bracket, Bluford beat Bethel 44-35 and New Horizon over the JV of...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Senior Still In Contention For Team USA Bowling
Salem senior Charlie Hunter continued Day 3 of the Team USA Bowling Trials in Las Vegas playing on the toughest pattern for the young man so the key for yesterday was just to survive and give yourself a shot. Hunter did just that as he finished 88th in his block and now sits 41st overall in all divisions and is 14th in the Youth Division with 12 games left to bowl.
southernillinoisnow.com
Wildcats Fall At Home To Mount Vernon
The Salem Wildcats saw their 3-game win streak snapped falling at home to the Mount Vernon Rams 69-33. The Rams hit 9 three’s in the game as they ran out to a 36-14 halftime lead. Salem was led by Connor Tennyson with 12 points and Sam Greene added 8. Mount Vernon put 5 in double figures led by Karey Richardson with 12, 11 each from Rolen Adams and Navontae Nesbit Jr and 10 from Jacob Morrison and Marlin Price. The Rams improved to 10-4 on the year while the Wildcats fell to 4-12. Salem returns to action on Friday when they host Cahokia rival foe Roxana before traveling to Vandalia for an early 5:30 varsity tip on Saturday.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 01/09 – Jessica Rae Chavez
Jessica Rae Chavez, 39, of Vandalia, Illinois, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022, at her home in Vandalia, IL. Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, January 9, 2023, at Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL, with Pastor Doug Wodtka officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials: The Jessica Chavez Children’s Fund. Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL, is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/15 – Rodney Carter Hanner
Rodney Carter Hanner departed this life on January 2nd with family by his side. He was born September 2, 1949, in Hillsboro, Il. The oldest son of Carter B. and Ruth Dahlberg Hanner. Married Sharon Uchitjil in 1971, and they later divorced but remained friends. Survived by his four children:...
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/08 – Jack Ray Marks
Jack Ray Marks, age 70, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 5:38 P.M. on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, Illinois. Funeral arrangements of Mr. Jack Ray Marks are in the care of Moran Queen-Boggs Funeral Home at 134 South Elm Street in Centralia, Illinois, where you may call (618) 532-7321 for further information. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, or share memories with Mr. Marks’ family at www.moranfuneralhome.net.
Illinois basketball news: Terrence Shannon Jr. makes massive guarantee after shock loss vs Northwestern
It has been a topsy-turvy ride this season so far for the Illinois Fighting Illini. That adventure continued Wednesday night, with Illinois basketball losing to the red-hot Northwestern Wildcats on the road to the tune of a 73-60 score. The challenging season the Fighting Illini are having isn’t making a...
2 Former Cardinals Players Coming to Quincy for Annual Cards Show
The 34th Annual Quincy Town Center Baseball Card Show will take place on February 5th and 6th with two former St. Louis Cardinals making an appearance. Closer Jason Motte and Second Baseman Bo Hart will be the special guest at this year's cards show at the Quincy Town Center. Fans can see Motte on February 5th and Hart on February 6th at the fountain court. Cardinal fans that would like to get an autograph for both players can get FREE line tickets at 10 am on the day of each signing at the Customer Service Desk (while supplies last).
saturdaytradition.com
Brad Underwood explains recent absence of Skyy Clark, gives out injury update on Illini G
Brad Underwood talked about Illinois G Skyy Clark on Tuesday. Clark missed the Bethune-Cookman game on Dec. 29. Clark signed with Illinois as a 4-star PG from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite. The Fighting Illini beat Bethune-Cookman 85-52 without Clark in the lineup. Underwood stated that Clark could...
saturdaytradition.com
Brad Underwood explains why Illinois hoops is struggling to start 2023
Brad Underwood explained why Illinois has struggled to begin the new year. In the 1st game of 2023, Illinois came up short to Northwestern in a 73-60 loss. That loss highlighted a need for Illinois to turn things around sooner than later. Following the loss, Underwood addressed his team’s issues...
KMOV
St. Louis Battlehawks 2023 schedule released
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The announcement St. Louis Battlehawks fans have been waiting for has finally come. Today, the XFL released the official schedule for the 2023 season. The Battlehawks will kick off the year with a matchup against the San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday, February 18 at 2 p.m. Their first home game of the season will be Sunday, March 12, at 3 p.m. against the Arlington Renegades.
southernillinoisnow.com
Sandoval man hurt in four-wheeler crash
A 35-year-old Sandoval man has been injured in a four wheeler crash in the 3500 block of Levy Road in rural Centralia. Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports indicate Dale Lawrence of Missouri Avenue was traveling eastbound on Levy Road when he hit loose gravel, spun out, and the vehicle slipped off the road and overturned.
Effingham Radio
Geoffery J. Ward, 27
Geoffery J. Ward, 27, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 01/05 – Ronald G. Herman
Ronald G. Herman, 77, of Centralia, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022, at his home. Ronald was born in Quincy, IL., the son of Alfred W. Herman and Helen L. (Libbie) Herman. Ronald is survived by special friend Tammie Johnson of Centralia; four sons: Carl Herman and wife Lisa of...
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/12 – John B. Justice
John B. Justice, 75, of Bluford, Illinois, passed away on January 4, 2023, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, Missouri. He was born August 7, 1947, in Evansville, Indiana to the late Fred and Betty Jean (Knauss) Justice, Jr. John married Frances (Hunter) Justice in 1972 at Logan Street Baptist Church in Mount Vernon, Illinois. They were blessed with 50 years of marriage.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, January 5th, 2023
Centralia Police have arrested a 26-year-old Mt. Vernon man on drug charges. Bryce Edwards of South 7th was taken to the Marion County Jail. A 27-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for resisting arrest, theft, aggravated assault and aggravated domestic battery. Anthony Hernandez, who told authorities he was homeless, was also arrested on a Marion County failure to appear warrant for domestic violence. Bond on the warrant is set at $5,000.
Fire at East St. Louis lounge early Thursday morning
Firefighters were at the scene of an early Thursday morning fire at an East St. Louis lounge.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, January 4th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 61-year-old Centralia man for possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, and driving on a suspended license. Kenneth Powell of North College was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. Salem Police arrested two Sandoval residents at the Huck’s store Tuesday...
WAND TV
Record warmth is likely for parts of Central Illinois today
(WAND WEATHER)- Record high temperatures will likely be broken across parts of Central Illinois today. After that, cooler weather moves in. However, temperatures will still be slightly above average. Tuesday's highs will top out in the mid-to-upper-60s. Record highs for Tuesday range from 62° in Decatur to 68° in Jacksonville...
Comments / 0