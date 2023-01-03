ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

WSBS

Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items

With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Can a Landlord Kick You Out for No Reason in Massachusetts?

I have been in my home in the Berkshires now for 12 years and I must say I love being a homeowner. I live in a safe neighborhood in Pittsfield where residents take walks on a regular basis and always say hello and greet others with a smile which may seem small to some but it is definitely the type of attitude and friendliness one needs in this day and age.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNAW 94.7

Here Are The Three “Coziest” Towns In Western Massachusetts

Did you ever wonder where some of "the coziest" places are found here in Western Masscahusetts? I've got some good news for you: The top three locations are all within proximity here in the beautiful Berkshires and throughout our tri-state region. The average drive to each of these places is just over 2 hours from Boston and about 3 hours from my ol' hometown of new York City. So, without further ado, let's dive into this "relaxing" list of destinations that are guaranteed to clear your mind as they also offer a true escape from the pratts and pitfalls that are experienced on a daily basis.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Chicopee Walmart addition hearing delayed a month

CHICOPEE – A hearing to discuss a proposed addition to Walmart was postponed at the request of the owners, who asked for more time to address questions brought up by city staff. The Planning Board was scheduled to hold the hearing on Thursday. Members voted unanimously at the meeting...
CHICOPEE, MA
iBerkshires.com

YMCA Opens New Basketball Court, Indoor Walking Track

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Family YMCA held a soft opening ceremony to introduce the organization's new basketball court and walking track to its patrons on Tuesday evening. The basketball court is narrowly finished as it is still awaiting a scoreboard and bleachers that will seat approximately 200 people.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Shuttered Berkshire General Store Bought by Property Managers

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire General Store closed its doors for good at the end of 2022 but there may be hope for a similar venture in its space. On Wednesday, the Board of Health voted to transfer a tobacco permit from the store to Cavalier Management, which has purchased the business.
PITTSFIELD, MA

