Johnathan Letendre of Northampton died in Chesterfield around Christmas, authorities say
Authorities have confirmed the death of a Northampton man in Chesterfield last week, but details surrounding how he may have died remain guarded. Johnathan Letendre died Dec. 26 at a Chesterfield address on South Street, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said. He was 27. With Letendre’s death under investigation,...
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items
With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
Homeowner finds unexploded fireworks in basement
The Wilbraham Police Department received an unexpected call Wednesday when a resident discovered an old, unexploded explosive device.
Can a Landlord Kick You Out for No Reason in Massachusetts?
I have been in my home in the Berkshires now for 12 years and I must say I love being a homeowner. I live in a safe neighborhood in Pittsfield where residents take walks on a regular basis and always say hello and greet others with a smile which may seem small to some but it is definitely the type of attitude and friendliness one needs in this day and age.
Snow in hill towns causes slippery roads, school cancellations
22News traveled to Huntington where it was a winter wonderland with lots of fluffy snow coating the streets and trees.
Here Are The Three “Coziest” Towns In Western Massachusetts
Did you ever wonder where some of "the coziest" places are found here in Western Masscahusetts? I've got some good news for you: The top three locations are all within proximity here in the beautiful Berkshires and throughout our tri-state region. The average drive to each of these places is just over 2 hours from Boston and about 3 hours from my ol' hometown of new York City. So, without further ado, let's dive into this "relaxing" list of destinations that are guaranteed to clear your mind as they also offer a true escape from the pratts and pitfalls that are experienced on a daily basis.
Assemble to move to Northampton’s Main Street, filling vacant storefront
A storefront vacant in downtown Northampton since the summer is expected to be filled this coming summer. Assemble — a furniture, art and vintage goods store — will move from its current location in Thornes Marketplace to Main Street, into the retail location formerly occupied by Birdhouse Music.
Hold the line: Shoppers await Jan. 13 opening of new Market Basket in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY — After delays, a new Market Basket supermarket — the main retailer at the one-time home of Edgemere Drive-In on Route 20 — will open next week. David McLean, operations director for the Tewksbury-based chain, confirmed that doors will open at 7 a.m. Jan. 13. The company had hoped to open the...
The Ronzoni Pastina Hoarding Has Started Already Connecticut
Jeez man, you people are quick. Not one day after I learned the incredible news that Ronzoni is discontinuing their Pastina pasta, and they're all gone from store shelves around Connecticut. Let this news sink in - according to snopes.com, Ronzoni Pastina - No. 155 has been discontinued. Ronzoni blames...
January events at Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield
There are several events and shows happening at the Eastern States Exposition in January, including the Springfield Wedding & Bridal Expo.
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in Massachusetts
A renowned discount supermarket chain recently opened another new grocery store location in Massachusetts. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the fast-growing discount grocery store chain Aldi celebrated the grand opening of its newest Massachusetts location in Westfield, according to the company's website.
Chicopee Walmart addition hearing delayed a month
CHICOPEE – A hearing to discuss a proposed addition to Walmart was postponed at the request of the owners, who asked for more time to address questions brought up by city staff. The Planning Board was scheduled to hold the hearing on Thursday. Members voted unanimously at the meeting...
Warm and wetter-than-average winter continues next week in Massachusetts
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you with if we can expect any changes over the next week or so.
Take a first look inside the redesigned Barn restaurant, reopening in Princeton
On the final weekend that Princeton’s Mountain Barn Restaurant was open in August 2021, Carla Zottoli spent every possible moment sitting at the bar, listening to the stories of customers who lined up at the door to make one final visit. Zottoli, who built the restaurant with her parents...
National Spaghetti Day: Who serves the best pasta in western Massachusetts?
22News narrowed the list to the top 10 best places to get pasta in western Massachusetts.
iBerkshires.com
YMCA Opens New Basketball Court, Indoor Walking Track
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Family YMCA held a soft opening ceremony to introduce the organization's new basketball court and walking track to its patrons on Tuesday evening. The basketball court is narrowly finished as it is still awaiting a scoreboard and bleachers that will seat approximately 200 people.
Truck removed from lake in Warwick
The Warwick Fire Department was called Sunday afternoon to a car that went through the ice at Sheomet Lake.
Prominent office building on Main Street in Springfield sold
A downtown Springfield building has officially been sold.
iBerkshires.com
Shuttered Berkshire General Store Bought by Property Managers
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire General Store closed its doors for good at the end of 2022 but there may be hope for a similar venture in its space. On Wednesday, the Board of Health voted to transfer a tobacco permit from the store to Cavalier Management, which has purchased the business.
Cooking fire on Springfield Street in Chicopee
The Chicopee Fire Department was sent to Springfield Street for a cooking fire.
