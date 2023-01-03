ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, KY

Related
whvoradio.com

New Trigg County Judge-Executive On Priorities For The New Year

Trigg County Judge-Executive Stan Humphries has many priorities for his four-year term in office. One of his main goals includes focusing on economic development in the county. He also stressed the importance of improving broadband access across the county. Additionally, Humphries plans to look into Highway I-24. Humphries served as...
whvoradio.com

Christian County School Board Members Sworn In

The Christian County Board of Education is once again full, after a brief history lesson. Thursday night’s meeting started with Circuit Court Judge Andrew Self thanking Tom Bell for inviting him to perform the ceremony. Judge Self shared the history of the clause, which stems from the numerous duels...
whvoradio.com

Judge-Executive Humphries Outlines Plans to Trigg Fiscal Court

With the change to new leadership in 2023, Trigg County Fiscal Court met Tuesday to re-hire employees and approve transfers and expenditures. Fiscal Court rehired Emergency Management Director David Bryant, County Road Supervisor Brandon Calhoun, and all county employees. They also motioned to approve the continuity of government in Judge-Executive...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Churches in Hopkins County focus on addiction recovery

WHITE PLAINS, Ky. (KT) - Two churches in Hopkins County have embraced the “love your neighbor” commandment by offering programs aimed to help those battling addictions. J.D. Holt, pastor of White Plains Missionary Baptist Church, said significant addiction problems in the county prompted the beginning of a Celebrate Recovery ministry about five years ago.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
WTVW

Fire reported at Owensboro strip mall

Heritage Hills staying in the winning mindset in …. Heritage Hills staying in the winning mindset in 2023. Gov. Andy Beshear reflects on past year in State …. Gov. Andy Beshear reflects on past year in State of the Commonwealth Address. Gov. Beshear delivers State of the Commonwealth address …
OWENSBORO, KY
whopam.com

Legislators react to Beshear State of the Commonwealth address

A pair of local legislators have mixed reactions to Governor Andy Beshear’s State of the Commonwealth address from Wednesday night. Representative Walker Thomas of Hopkinsville says while he appreciated the acknowledgement of the National Guard and first responders following recent natural disasters in Kentucky, he would have liked to hear the governor give more credit to the General Assembly for policies that have encouraged the record economic growth.
KENTUCKY STATE
104.1 WIKY

Several Kentucky Roads Are Under Water

Several roads are under water in Daviess, Webster, Muhlenberg and Caldwell Counties in Kentucky. If you encounter a flooded roadway turn around, don’t drown. To see if a road you travel is going to be a problem this morning click here.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
WBKR

Ohio County Man’s Remarkable Act of Kindness Goes Viral

With so much negativity in the world today, it's refreshing to see something like this. Mike Wright, store manager at the Hometown IGA in Hartford, is described as a great man who always helps others. Social media has taken notice. I've been to the Hometown IGA in Hartford, and everyone...
HARTFORD, KY
wbkr.com

Dierks Bentley Makes Surprise Appearance at Owensboro KY Restaurant

Owensboro has always been on the map, but in the last couple of months, Owensboro has REALLY been put on the "map." I mean, when a western Kentucky city of 60,000, give or take, gets visits from a couple of huge stars within a three-month period, there may be some who start asking, "Where is Owensboro KY?"
OWENSBORO, KY
whvoradio.com

Man Reported Missing In Christian County

Authorities are asking for the community’s help locating a man reported missing in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Emergency Management says 83-year-old Edward Kennedy was last seen around 2 a.m. in the Overby Lane area of Christian County. He has reportedly been diagnosed with dementia and may be...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

UPDATE: Muhlenberg County schools closed today

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky (WEHT) – Muhlenberg County schools will be closed and Morning Head Start has been cancelled today. According to a post made on the Muhlenberg County School District’s Twitter page, the cancellation is due to the flash flooding in the area and the potential for more heavy rain later in the morning. Muhlenberg […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

U.S. 68 in Marshall County, Ky. reopened after structure fire

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An early morning fire caused the closure of U.S. 68 in Marshall County on Tuesday, January 3. According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the fire was near the intersection with Union Ridge Road. This is just north of the intersection with KY 402/Aurora Highway. U.S. 68...
WBKO

Ohio Co. issues emergency declaration following flooding

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ohio County Judge Executive David Johnston has signed an emergency declaration and has contacted FEMA after rainfall from severe storms has flooded the flat landscape. “I just woke up for the morning, I put my feet on the floor, and I see water coming from...
OHIO COUNTY, KY

