Read full article on original website
Related
whvoradio.com
New Trigg County Judge-Executive On Priorities For The New Year
Trigg County Judge-Executive Stan Humphries has many priorities for his four-year term in office. One of his main goals includes focusing on economic development in the county. He also stressed the importance of improving broadband access across the county. Additionally, Humphries plans to look into Highway I-24. Humphries served as...
whvoradio.com
Christian County School Board Members Sworn In
The Christian County Board of Education is once again full, after a brief history lesson. Thursday night’s meeting started with Circuit Court Judge Andrew Self thanking Tom Bell for inviting him to perform the ceremony. Judge Self shared the history of the clause, which stems from the numerous duels...
14news.com
Continuing Coverage: Former students of boarding school in Ohio Co. share their experience
DUNDEE, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police recently arrested three family members who ran a boarding school called Pilgrims Rest Ministry and Reconciliation in Ohio County. Kelly, Jonathan and Amanda Vanderkooi are each facing abuse charges. After their arrest, former Pilgrims Rest students are speaking out about the abuse they...
whvoradio.com
Judge-Executive Humphries Outlines Plans to Trigg Fiscal Court
With the change to new leadership in 2023, Trigg County Fiscal Court met Tuesday to re-hire employees and approve transfers and expenditures. Fiscal Court rehired Emergency Management Director David Bryant, County Road Supervisor Brandon Calhoun, and all county employees. They also motioned to approve the continuity of government in Judge-Executive...
k105.com
Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center welcomes first baby born in 2023
The first baby of 2023 has been born at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center. Samantha and Ian Renfrow, of Leitchfield, welcomed a healthy baby boy, Beckett Samuel Renfrow, into the world Tuesday evening at 5:16, according to Ian Renfrow. Beckett, delivered by Dr. Mark Lee, weighed in at seven...
kentuckytoday.com
Churches in Hopkins County focus on addiction recovery
WHITE PLAINS, Ky. (KT) - Two churches in Hopkins County have embraced the “love your neighbor” commandment by offering programs aimed to help those battling addictions. J.D. Holt, pastor of White Plains Missionary Baptist Church, said significant addiction problems in the county prompted the beginning of a Celebrate Recovery ministry about five years ago.
HPD takes on a new “sweet” challenge
The Henderson Police Department celebrated National Whipped Cream Day on Thursday with a fun challenge.
WTVW
Fire reported at Owensboro strip mall
Heritage Hills staying in the winning mindset in …. Heritage Hills staying in the winning mindset in 2023. Gov. Andy Beshear reflects on past year in State …. Gov. Andy Beshear reflects on past year in State of the Commonwealth Address. Gov. Beshear delivers State of the Commonwealth address …
whopam.com
Legislators react to Beshear State of the Commonwealth address
A pair of local legislators have mixed reactions to Governor Andy Beshear’s State of the Commonwealth address from Wednesday night. Representative Walker Thomas of Hopkinsville says while he appreciated the acknowledgement of the National Guard and first responders following recent natural disasters in Kentucky, he would have liked to hear the governor give more credit to the General Assembly for policies that have encouraged the record economic growth.
104.1 WIKY
Several Kentucky Roads Are Under Water
Several roads are under water in Daviess, Webster, Muhlenberg and Caldwell Counties in Kentucky. If you encounter a flooded roadway turn around, don’t drown. To see if a road you travel is going to be a problem this morning click here.
Ohio County Man’s Remarkable Act of Kindness Goes Viral
With so much negativity in the world today, it's refreshing to see something like this. Mike Wright, store manager at the Hometown IGA in Hartford, is described as a great man who always helps others. Social media has taken notice. I've been to the Hometown IGA in Hartford, and everyone...
wbkr.com
Dierks Bentley Makes Surprise Appearance at Owensboro KY Restaurant
Owensboro has always been on the map, but in the last couple of months, Owensboro has REALLY been put on the "map." I mean, when a western Kentucky city of 60,000, give or take, gets visits from a couple of huge stars within a three-month period, there may be some who start asking, "Where is Owensboro KY?"
whvoradio.com
Man Reported Missing In Christian County
Authorities are asking for the community’s help locating a man reported missing in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Emergency Management says 83-year-old Edward Kennedy was last seen around 2 a.m. in the Overby Lane area of Christian County. He has reportedly been diagnosed with dementia and may be...
fox56news.com
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns of fake vehicle registration vouchers
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is warning state residents of scam vehicle registration vouchers. The Anderson County Clerk’s Office said KYTC made them aware of the scam by which residents are mailed a “voucher” to go towards their vehicle registration.
WBKO
BG Humane Society asking for donations for food assistance program
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you’ve got a picky pet at home, the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society could use your help. The Humane Society has reached out to the community, asking for help with their food assistance program. The program has been in place for several...
Henderson announces Transfer Station changes
The city of Henderson announced a change regarding the use of Henderson Transfer Station.
Muhlenberg County Schools announce delayed start due to weather
Muhlenberg County Emergency Management announced on Monday night a two-hour delay.
UPDATE: Muhlenberg County schools closed today
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky (WEHT) – Muhlenberg County schools will be closed and Morning Head Start has been cancelled today. According to a post made on the Muhlenberg County School District’s Twitter page, the cancellation is due to the flash flooding in the area and the potential for more heavy rain later in the morning. Muhlenberg […]
KFVS12
U.S. 68 in Marshall County, Ky. reopened after structure fire
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An early morning fire caused the closure of U.S. 68 in Marshall County on Tuesday, January 3. According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the fire was near the intersection with Union Ridge Road. This is just north of the intersection with KY 402/Aurora Highway. U.S. 68...
WBKO
Ohio Co. issues emergency declaration following flooding
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ohio County Judge Executive David Johnston has signed an emergency declaration and has contacted FEMA after rainfall from severe storms has flooded the flat landscape. “I just woke up for the morning, I put my feet on the floor, and I see water coming from...
Comments / 0