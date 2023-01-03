Read full article on original website
State Police identify Wallingford accident victim
A second vehicle, driven by Sharoya Hall , 39, of New York, New York, in the left lane, left the roadway into the grass center median. Hall was ejected from her vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene
Police: Southbury man allegedly burned down building in honor of late friend who was a pyromaniac
SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – State police charged a 21-year-old man with arson on Wednesday for allegedly lighting the Southbury Training School on fire in December. On Dec. 17, the Southbury Fire Department responded to the scene of a working structure fire on Village Road. Fire crews reported the building sustained catastrophic damage to the structure […]
historicbuildingsct.com
New Video: A Lost Section of Main Street, Hartford CT
What used to be on Main Street between Center Church and the Gold Building? In this video I talk about a 1771 schoolhouse, the original 1764 home of the Hartford Courant, the Kellogg Brothers lithographers who rivaled Currier and Ives, Augustus Washington, who was a successful African-American daguerreotypist, John Porter, who founded one of New England’s first lunchroom chains, and more!
30-year-old man shot on Chapel Street in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a shooting incident on Chapel Street that took place late Wednesday night. Around 9:30 p.m., officers received a call reporting that a person was shot on Chapel Street between Beers Street and Orchard Street. When police got to the scene, officers said they found a […]
Bristol Press
Bristol firefighters respond to car fire
BRISTOL – Firefighters on Thursday put out a car fire with a new foam they recently switched to after research in the last few years found the foam firefighters around the nation were using was linked to cancer. Chief Richard Hart said the new F-500 foam worked just as...
Who is state Rep. Quentin 'Q' Williams who died in Cromwell crash?
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Connecticut State Representative Quentin "Q" Williams died in a crash in Cromwell early Thursday morning, according to local officials. He was 39. Williams represented Middletown; he was sworn in Wednesday to serve his third term representing the 100th district. Williams, a Democrat, was the first African...
trumbulltimes.com
Danbury man killed in Christmas Eve crash was Army basic training grad with a passion for basketball
DANBURY — Jorge Eduardo Martinez, the young man who died in the Christmas Eve crash on Interstate 84, was a recent U.S. Army basic training graduate with a passion for basketball and one-of-a-kind personality. “He was an amazing person,” said Jessica Moore, who met and became close friends with...
Hartford police searching for vandals who damaged Mark Twain House
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people threw pieces of asphalt through the windows of the Mark Twain House, damaging both the building and a rare statue inside, according to Hartford police. Police learned about the vandalism on Monday morning. The museum, located at 65 Forest St., was commissioned in 1873. It includes 25 rooms spread […]
New York woman dies in I-91 two-car crash in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman from New York died following a two-car crash on I-91 in Wallingford on Thursday. According to state police, a Hyundai was traveling in the left lane of I-91 northbound just after 8 a.m. before exit 15 when a Chevrolet, driving southbound, crossed into the grass center median and struck […]
Connecticut State Rep. Quentin Williams killed in crash involving wrong-way driver in Cromwell
Connecticut State Rep. Quentin "Q" Williams was killed in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on Rt. 9 South in Cromwell early Thursday morning.
'Dream Come True': New London County Girl Returns To School In Fire Truck After Cancer Battle
A Connecticut fire engine company helped make a young girl's dream come true this week. Yantic Fire Engine Company #1, located in New London County, announced that a child named Meghana missed a full academic year while battling brain cancer, and she was set to return to the classroom on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Connecticut legislator dies in wrong-way highway crash
CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state representative was killed overnight in a wrong-way highway crash after having attended the governor’s inaugural ball and his own swearing-in ceremony for a third term, House Democratic leaders said Thursday. Quentin Williams, a 39-year-old Democrat from Middletown known as “Q,” died...
Police: Investigation underway near High St. in Milford following pursuit
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple Connecticut police agencies are assisting with an investigation related to a pursuit that ended near High Street in Milford, according to the authorities. The Bridgeport Police Department is leading the investigation and is receiving assistance from Milford police and Connecticut State Police. Police are asking the public to avoid the […]
Mixed reactions from public after Hartford PD releases video of recruits walking through the city
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There is a mixed reaction from the community after the Hartford Police Department released a video on Twitter that showed recruits walking down Park Street in the Frog Hollow neighborhood. It was posted last Thursday and now has more than 55,000 views. Lt. Aaron Boisvert, a spokesperson for the police department […]
2 men arrested for 2021 fatal shooting in North Haven
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — North Haven police arrested two suspects for a fatal shooting that left one man dead in the summer of 2021. The incident began on July 17, when police responded to reports of a shooting on Dixwell Avenue. After arriving at the scene, officers found 28-year-old Davonte Warren from New Haven […]
The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut
In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
Man, Age 33, Killed After SUV Hits Concrete Barrier In Middletown
A 33-year-old Connecticut man was killed in a single-car crash after his SUV hit a concrete barrier and rolled. The crash took place in Middlesex County around 3 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3 on Route 9 in Middletown. According to state police, New Haven County resident Vance Jenkins of Ansonia was...
Waterbury man arrested for beating death in Bridgeport
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Members of the U.S. Marshalls Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force arrested a Waterbury man on Thursday on charges related to the homicide of a Bridgeport man in 2019. According to the authorities, 44-year-old Luis Hernandez was apprehended at his Waterbury home and was served an arrest warrant for the homicide of […]
connecticutexplorer.com
6 Restaurants for the BEST Pizza in Vernon, CT in 2023
Are you looking for some amazing pizza in Vernon, CT? If so, then you have come to the right place. Connecticut does pizza right – and Vernon has some great pizza restaurants to choose from. Whether you’re trying to dazzle your guest or treat your family to a special...
Officer McKernan Refuels For Double Duty
Officer Ashley McKernan was two hours into her second consecutive shift Wednesday morning when she finally found a moment to fuel back up for the next hours on the beat. She parked her cruiser outside the WEB (Whalley-Edgewood-Beaver Hills) District 10 police substation in the Minore’s lot at 10 a.m. and paused for a brunch of a Chicken Caprese quesadilla and Mango Magic beverage (energizer added) from nearby Tropical Smoothie Cafe.
