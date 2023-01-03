Read full article on original website
Related
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz Port District warns of persistent storm conditions, damage to harbor infrastructure
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The Santa Cruz Port District has released an update on the impact of recent storms on the harbor. Powerful surge conditions and breaking surf at the entrance to the harbor continue to cause issues, and the full extent of damage to harbor infrastructure is still being assessed.
Santa Cruz County Capitola Wharf collapses amid bomb cyclone
Residents of Capitola in Santa Cruz County are attempting to piece their properties back together after the area was battered by the bomb cyclone.
Where we stand on Thursday evening: Storm damage and up 5 more inches of rain coming in next 2 storms
As of Thursday, Rio del Mar and the mouth of Pajaro River have flooded, strong high tide swells have wrecked the Seacliff pier and overwhelmed Santa Cruz's West Cliff Drive, forcing partial closure of road and an evacuation of the wharf. Across the county, at least 23 roads are closed. And while this storm has mostly subsided, two more storms will hit Santa Cruz County between Thursday and Monday.
KSBW.com
Flash flood warning issued in Salinas neighborhood
SALINAS, Calif. — Ahead of the major storm, the city of Salinas is issuing a flash flood warning for a neighborhood off East Market Street. Residents in the vicinity of Sherwood Lake Mobile Home Park at 150 Kern St. should be ready to evacuate. The flash flood warning is...
kion546.com
Flood & Wind Warnings Tonight!
A potent storm system packed with a deep stream of moisture will begin impacting our area Wednesday morning. Expect constant moderate rain in the coastal mountains Wednesday enhanced by a frontal system late Wednesday into Thursday. Flooding looks likely on creeks and streams in Santa Cruz County and on the Big Sur Coast. It will be possible in many other low areas. If that weren’t enough, a long period wind event will also begin on Wednesday morning and could last all the way until Thursday morning. Sustained winds of 30-50mph likely for the exposed coast and ridges, with gusts over 60mph possible. Due to recent rains causing saturated soils and drought-stressed trees, it is even more likely that we will see trees down with blocked roads, power outages, and property damage. More rain is then possible this weekend with weaker systems moving through, the storm door will remain open through next week.
KSBW.com
Evacuation orders issued for Capitola, high surf flooding homes and destroying wharfs
CAPITOLA, Calif. — Evacuation orders have been issued for areas of the Capitola coast. According to officials, Capitola Village and low lying neighborhoods along Soquel Creek are now under an evacuation order. Dangerous conditions caused by enormous waves and high tides have impacted the Santa Cruz coastline, forcing evacuations...
Santa Cruz County Sheriff issues evacuation orders in southern parts of county
SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF/BCN) - Heavy rains, wind and runoff have prompted the Santa Cruz County's Sheriff to issue expanded evacuation orders for southern parts of the county Wednesday afternoon.The evacuation order issued at 1 p.m. was triggered by concerns over potential flooding, debris flow, or other dangers in certain low lying areas, according to the Sheriff's Office. The evacuation order for the following zones: PAJE015, E024, E026, E027, E028, E029 CTL E010, E014, E015, E018, E019, E026, E027, E028, E029, E050, E051 CRZ E080, E081 FEL 008, 011, 012 The area includes parts of Watsonville, Capitola, Soquel and the Santa Cruz Mountains. Residents may...
Santa Cruz County issues flood evacuation warning ahead of impending storm
SANTA CRUZ -- A potential flood warning has been issued for Santa Cruz County, officials said on Monday evening. Heavy rains and runoff are expected to begin Tuesday evening through Thursday. The county has issued a flood evacuation warning in anticipation of possible evacuations. Residents should prepare to leave should an evacuation order be issued. If possible, residents are encouraged to change their locations before the weather system hits. The potential flood warning has been issued for the following evacuation zones: -South County -- PAJ E015, EO25, EO26, EO27, EO28, EO29; -Soquel -- CTL EO10, EO14, EO15, EO18, EO19, EO26, EO27, EO28, EO29, EO50, EO51; and -North County -- CRZ EO80, EO81; FEL EOO8, EO11, EO12. To look up your evacuation zone, go to https://community.zonehaven.com.
Watsonville issues mandatory evacuation order ahead of impending storm
WATSONVILLE -- Officials in Watsonville on Tuesday issued a mandatory evacuation order for neighborhoods with a high risk of flooding during Wednesday's storm.ALSO READ: Flood evacuation warnings put Santa Cruz Mountain residents on edgeThe City of Watsonville Twitter account posted about the order early Tuesday evening with a map showing the areas being ordered to evacuate."If your residence is located within this map's blue-shaded area, you're asked to evacuate NOW or as soon as possible to safely get ahead of the storm's flooding," the tweet read.A short time later, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's issued an evacuation order for zone CRZ-E001-C...
Gilroy Dispatch
County issues evacuation warnings near Uvas Reservoir and Pacheco Pass River Basin
Shortly after the County of Santa Clara announced a local emergency due to heavy wind and rain pounding the region, officials issued evacuation warnings Wednesday for those living near the Uvas Reservoir in Morgan Hill and the Pacheco Pass River Basin east of Gilroy. Just before 11pm, the county urged...
'It's crazy': Massive flooding strikes the Rio Del Mar flats
'It's the flats and it's famous for flooding," said one longtime Rio Del Mar resident who had been evacuated from the area and was waiting anxiously to see the state of her house after massive waves flooded the area Thursday morning.
As storm system draws closer, brunt of rain expected around 4 p.m.
The storm system is now just slightly offshore, and as of now, the main rainband is expected to hit landfall around 4 p.m.
Gilroy Dispatch
Gilroy gets drenched: Atmospheric river storms heighten risks of flooding, injury, authorities say
A formidable rain storm arrived in Gilroy this week, further drenching a region that was just beginning to dry out from heavy rains over New Year’s weekend. Authorities are advising residents, motorists and property owners to take precautions to avoid rain-related problems during the current storm, known as a “Pineapple Express” that is expected to bring heavy precipitation—at times of historical proportions—from Jan. 4-6, according to the National Weather Service.
Mandatory Evacuation orders issued for Soquel Village, Rio Del Mar, and Paradise Park
Officials are now calling for mandatory evacuation for increasing areas of the county, with Mid-County being a focal point.
Bay Area storm live updates: San Jose announces State of Emergency
On Tuesday, the City of San Jose proclaimed a State of Emergency ahead of the atmospheric river weather event.
morganhilllife.com
Breaking news Jan. 4, 2023: County closes roads due to the storm
Gilroy Hot Springs Road closed at Coyote Reservoir due to flooding. Recent storms have significantly impacted county-maintained roads, causing more closures due to mudslides, flooding, and downed trees. The County of Santa Clara’s Road Maintenance crews are working to reopen impacted roads. Emergency road closure information is available at www.sccgov.org/roadclosures.
SFGate
Bay Area city urges residents to be ready to evacuate ahead of storm
As the Bay Area faces multiple winter storms, the city of San Jose said that residents should be ready to evacuate if necessary by packing a bag with important documents, medicine and spare clothes. Homeowners can protect their property with sandbags and raise their ground floor furniture if flooding occurs...
Here are flooding ‘hot spots' in Santa Clara County
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Water officials in Santa Clara County will be closely monitoring “hot spots” prone to flooding during Wednesday’s powerful storm. An atmospheric river will bring widespread, heavy rainfall to the region with a high risk of flooding. The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches for the entire Bay Area. Santa Clara […]
40 years ago, Santa Cruz County's most deadly storm
Ahead of the most intense part of Wednesday storm, dangerous winter storms in Santa Cruz often conjure up memories of 1982's disastrous storm.
KSBW.com
10K PG&E customers without power in Santa Cruz County
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. — Thousands of PG&E customers were left in the dark in Santa Cruz County as an atmospheric river moved over the area Wednesday afternoon. According to PG&E, more than 10,200 customers were without power in the Santa Cruz Mountains and past Santa Cruz in Highway 1. Outages affected Boulder creek, Davenport, Castle Rock and other parts of the Santa Cruz Mountains between the mountain communities.
Comments / 0