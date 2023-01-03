ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Lookout Santa Cruz

Where we stand on Thursday evening: Storm damage and up 5 more inches of rain coming in next 2 storms

As of Thursday, Rio del Mar and the mouth of Pajaro River have flooded, strong high tide swells have wrecked the Seacliff pier and overwhelmed Santa Cruz's West Cliff Drive, forcing partial closure of road and an evacuation of the wharf. Across the county, at least 23 roads are closed. And while this storm has mostly subsided, two more storms will hit Santa Cruz County between Thursday and Monday.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Flash flood warning issued in Salinas neighborhood

SALINAS, Calif. — Ahead of the major storm, the city of Salinas is issuing a flash flood warning for a neighborhood off East Market Street. Residents in the vicinity of Sherwood Lake Mobile Home Park at 150 Kern St. should be ready to evacuate. The flash flood warning is...
SALINAS, CA
kion546.com

Flood & Wind Warnings Tonight!

A potent storm system packed with a deep stream of moisture will begin impacting our area Wednesday morning. Expect constant moderate rain in the coastal mountains Wednesday enhanced by a frontal system late Wednesday into Thursday. Flooding looks likely on creeks and streams in Santa Cruz County and on the Big Sur Coast. It will be possible in many other low areas. If that weren’t enough, a long period wind event will also begin on Wednesday morning and could last all the way until Thursday morning. Sustained winds of 30-50mph likely for the exposed coast and ridges, with gusts over 60mph possible. Due to recent rains causing saturated soils and drought-stressed trees, it is even more likely that we will see trees down with blocked roads, power outages, and property damage. More rain is then possible this weekend with weaker systems moving through, the storm door will remain open through next week.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Cruz County Sheriff issues evacuation orders in southern parts of county

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF/BCN) - Heavy rains, wind and runoff have prompted the Santa Cruz County's Sheriff to issue expanded evacuation orders for southern parts of the county Wednesday afternoon.The evacuation order issued at 1 p.m. was triggered by concerns over potential flooding, debris flow, or other dangers in certain low lying areas, according to the Sheriff's Office. The evacuation order for the following zones: PAJE015, E024, E026, E027, E028, E029 CTL E010, E014, E015, E018, E019, E026, E027, E028, E029, E050, E051 CRZ E080, E081 FEL 008, 011, 012 The area includes parts of Watsonville, Capitola, Soquel and the Santa Cruz Mountains. Residents may...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Cruz County issues flood evacuation warning ahead of impending storm

SANTA CRUZ -- A potential flood warning has been issued for Santa Cruz County, officials said on Monday evening. Heavy rains and runoff are expected to begin Tuesday evening through Thursday. The county has issued a flood evacuation warning in anticipation of possible evacuations. Residents should prepare to leave should an evacuation order be issued. If possible, residents are encouraged to change their locations before the weather system hits. The potential flood warning has been issued for the following evacuation zones: -South County -- PAJ E015, EO25, EO26, EO27, EO28, EO29; -Soquel -- CTL EO10, EO14, EO15, EO18, EO19, EO26, EO27, EO28, EO29, EO50, EO51; and -North County -- CRZ EO80, EO81; FEL EOO8, EO11, EO12. To look up your evacuation zone, go to https://community.zonehaven.com. 
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Watsonville issues mandatory evacuation order ahead of impending storm

WATSONVILLE -- Officials in Watsonville on Tuesday issued a mandatory evacuation order for neighborhoods with a high risk of flooding during Wednesday's storm.ALSO READ: Flood evacuation warnings put Santa Cruz Mountain residents on edgeThe City of Watsonville Twitter account posted about the order early Tuesday evening with a map showing the areas being ordered to evacuate."If your residence is located within this map's blue-shaded area, you're asked to evacuate NOW or as soon as possible to safely get ahead of the storm's flooding," the tweet read.A short time later, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's issued an evacuation order for zone CRZ-E001-C...
WATSONVILLE, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Gilroy gets drenched: Atmospheric river storms heighten risks of flooding, injury, authorities say

A formidable rain storm arrived in Gilroy this week, further drenching a region that was just beginning to dry out from heavy rains over New Year’s weekend. Authorities are advising residents, motorists and property owners to take precautions to avoid rain-related problems during the current storm, known as a “Pineapple Express” that is expected to bring heavy precipitation—at times of historical proportions—from Jan. 4-6, according to the National Weather Service.
GILROY, CA
morganhilllife.com

Breaking news Jan. 4, 2023: County closes roads due to the storm

Gilroy Hot Springs Road closed at Coyote Reservoir due to flooding. Recent storms have significantly impacted county-maintained roads, causing more closures due to mudslides, flooding, and downed trees. The County of Santa Clara’s Road Maintenance crews are working to reopen impacted roads. Emergency road closure information is available at www.sccgov.org/roadclosures.
GILROY, CA
SFGate

Bay Area city urges residents to be ready to evacuate ahead of storm

As the Bay Area faces multiple winter storms, the city of San Jose said that residents should be ready to evacuate if necessary by packing a bag with important documents, medicine and spare clothes. Homeowners can protect their property with sandbags and raise their ground floor furniture if flooding occurs...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Here are flooding ‘hot spots' in Santa Clara County

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Water officials in Santa Clara County will be closely monitoring “hot spots” prone to flooding during Wednesday’s powerful storm. An atmospheric river will bring widespread, heavy rainfall to the region with a high risk of flooding. The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches for the entire Bay Area. Santa Clara […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

10K PG&E customers without power in Santa Cruz County

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. — Thousands of PG&E customers were left in the dark in Santa Cruz County as an atmospheric river moved over the area Wednesday afternoon. According to PG&E, more than 10,200 customers were without power in the Santa Cruz Mountains and past Santa Cruz in Highway 1. Outages affected Boulder creek, Davenport, Castle Rock and other parts of the Santa Cruz Mountains between the mountain communities.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy