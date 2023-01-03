ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Royalton, OH

In a hurry on the road and in the gym, speeding driver arrested with steroids: North Royalton Police Blotter

By John Benson, special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Police called to restaurant when man with a touch of gray asks young females if they want to party: Lyndhurst police blotter

LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Suspicious person: Cedar Road. At 6:20 p.m. Dec. 30, police were called to Wild Mango restaurant, 25385 Cedar Road at Legacy Village, where it was reported that a man with salt-and-pepper colored hair and wearing a neon blue shirt and basketball shorts, was approaching young females and asking if they wanted to party with him.
LYNDHURST, OH
cleveland19.com

Man wanted for robbing Cleveland Speedway at gunpoint, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of robbing a Speedway at gunpoint is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the aggravated robbery happened around 10:35 a.m. on Jan. 2 at the Speedway gas station at 15520 Munn Rd. He stole about...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Thieves make off with five high-end cars from Strongsville dealership, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Thieves broke into an upscale car dealership in Strongsville early Tuesday morning, making off with five high-end vehicles, authorities say. Strongsville police said at least four people dressed in dark clothing entered the Fiat and Alfa Romeo dealership on Pearl Road about 5:15 a.m. They made their way into the business through a back window in the garage and grabbed a storage container with key fobs.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
92K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy