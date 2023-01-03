In a hurry on the road and in the gym, speeding driver arrested with steroids: North Royalton Police Blotter

Read full article on original website
Wanted man caught driving without license; coins from U.S. Mint stolen from porch: Berea police blotter
BEREA, Ohio – Arrest warrant served, driving with a suspended license: Lindberg Boulevard & Edgewood Drive. A wanted Berea man, 52, was arrested at about 12:30 a.m. Dec. 30 after police caught him driving with a suspended license. Police on patrol saw the man driving a Kia Optima in...
Kohl’s shoplifters make off but are later arrested in Parma: Highland Heights Police Blotter
Long-abandoned vehicle found to have been stolen: South Euclid Police Blotter
A resident of the Mayfield apartments reported Dec. 29 that an abandoned vehicle had been parked on the property for three weeks. Responding officers found that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Willoughby Hills in November. It was towed and the owner was advised. Theft: Eastway Road. A...
Police called to restaurant when man with a touch of gray asks young females if they want to party: Lyndhurst police blotter
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Suspicious person: Cedar Road. At 6:20 p.m. Dec. 30, police were called to Wild Mango restaurant, 25385 Cedar Road at Legacy Village, where it was reported that a man with salt-and-pepper colored hair and wearing a neon blue shirt and basketball shorts, was approaching young females and asking if they wanted to party with him.
cleveland19.com
OVI suspect does backflip for Broadview Heights Police trying to prove he’s not drunk
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A man arrested and charged with OVI literally flipped out in front of Broadview Heights Police, as he tried to improvise a backflip as his own form of a sobriety test. Tanner Watson who ultimately was charged with speeding and OVI nailed the landing of...
East Cleveland man arrested after allegedly hitting woman in head with blunt object: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Felonious assault: Cedar Road. At 12:25 p.m. Jan. 1, police were dispatched to a Airbnb in the 13500 block of Cedar Road on a report of an assault in progress involving a man and woman. By the time officers arrived, the woman, 36, of Cleveland Heights, had fled the scene in the man’s car.
cleveland19.com
Police find 5 of 7 luxury vehicles stolen from Strongsville car dealership
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have recovered five out of the seven luxury vehicles stolen from the Fiat and Alfa Romeo of Strongsville dealership early Tuesday morning. Officials said the vehicles were all found on Cleveland’s East Side, in the Lee Miles neighborhood. Strongsville Police Chief Mark Fender told...
Shooting reported at Five Points Grille: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
Officers responded to Five Points Grille around 1:30 p.m. Dec. 30 on a report of a disturbance involving a gun. They learned that a shooting had occurred, but those involved had already left the area. Theft: Homewood Drive. The daughter of a resident at an assisted living home reported Dec....
Some vehicles recovered after Strongsville luxury dealership robbed Tuesday
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Strongsville police are searching for suspects who stole several vehicles and approximately 60 keys from an upscale dealership on Tuesday. Since then, five vehicles have been recovered, but no arrests have been made. Strongsville police said at least four people dressed in dark clothing entered the...
cleveland19.com
Man wanted for robbing Cleveland Speedway at gunpoint, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of robbing a Speedway at gunpoint is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the aggravated robbery happened around 10:35 a.m. on Jan. 2 at the Speedway gas station at 15520 Munn Rd. He stole about...
'Blizzard Bandit' breaks into Summit County bar, comes away empty-handed
GREEN, Ohio — The Summit County Sheriff's Office has released surveillance video of a suspect who broke into an area bar during last month's winter storm. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Dubbing the suspect...
Stolen crystals can’t prevent bad energy: Seven Hills Police Blotter
On Dec. 10, police were dispatched to Brooms and Candles regarding a theft. An arriving officer talked to the owner, who said that the day before, a man and woman had walked around the store for the better part of a half-hour before leaving without making a purchase. After the...
Police break window to rescue child locked inside vehicle: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Dec. 13, a concerned mother called police after accidentally locking her 2-year-old child inside her vehicle, which was parked in the Amazon Memphis Avenue parking lot. An arriving officer was unable to open the door, so a window had to be broken in order to gain entry and rescue the child.
Thieves make off with five high-end cars from Strongsville dealership, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Thieves broke into an upscale car dealership in Strongsville early Tuesday morning, making off with five high-end vehicles, authorities say. Strongsville police said at least four people dressed in dark clothing entered the Fiat and Alfa Romeo dealership on Pearl Road about 5:15 a.m. They made their way into the business through a back window in the garage and grabbed a storage container with key fobs.
cleveland19.com
Sentencing delayed for man who killed passenger while leading East Cleveland police on chase
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver who led East Cleveland police on a chase that ended ended in a crash which killed his passenger was scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas; however, it was continued and there is no new court date. Ryan Clemmons...
cleveland19.com
Parma police search for suspects who stole 5 cars, attempted to snatch 7 more
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the thieves who stole five vehicles over the weekend and attempted to steal seven others. Parma Police Lieutenant Daniel Ciryak said four Kia’s and one Hyundai were taken and remain missing. Lieutenant Ciryak added the suspects also attempted to steal four...
Car stolen from garage while owners are home: Brunswick Police Blotter
Contractor accused of not finishing the job, stealing from resident: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
On Dec. 5, a Cranberry Ridge resident came to the police station regarding a larceny complaint. The man told the officer that this summer, he had hired a contractor to paint his house. Not only did the suspect only paint one door, but the contractor ended up stealing items valued at more than $400 from the home, the man said.
No clues as to how dogs got locked up while family was away: Mayfield Police Blotter
Man sitting in parked car on street for two hours found to be sniffing from compressed air canisters: Solon police blotter
SOLON, Ohio -- Abusing harmful intoxicants: Fox Run Drive. At 8:50 a.m. Dec. 29, a resident reported that an occupied Kia car was parked on Fox Run Drive for two hours and when the resident went to check on the car’s driver, the car moved forward and parked again.
