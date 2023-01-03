After first date ‘went poorly,’ resident asks woman to leave him alone: Strongsville Police Blotter

Read full article on original website
'Blizzard Bandit' breaks into Summit County bar, comes away empty-handed
GREEN, Ohio — The Summit County Sheriff's Office has released surveillance video of a suspect who broke into an area bar during last month's winter storm. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Dubbing the suspect...
East Cleveland man arrested after allegedly hitting woman in head with blunt object: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Felonious assault: Cedar Road. At 12:25 p.m. Jan. 1, police were dispatched to a Airbnb in the 13500 block of Cedar Road on a report of an assault in progress involving a man and woman. By the time officers arrived, the woman, 36, of Cleveland Heights, had fled the scene in the man’s car.
No clues as to how dogs got locked up while family was away: Mayfield Police Blotter
OVI suspect does backflip for Broadview Heights Police trying to prove he’s not drunk
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A man arrested and charged with OVI literally flipped out in front of Broadview Heights Police, as he tried to improvise a backflip as his own form of a sobriety test. Tanner Watson who ultimately was charged with speeding and OVI nailed the landing of...
Kohl’s shoplifters make off but are later arrested in Parma: Highland Heights Police Blotter
Woman banned from T-Mobile store in Berea after poking worker in nose
BEREA, Ohio – A Front woman, 43, was banned from Metro by T-Mobile, 224 Front Street, after she allegedly poked a worker there in the nose. The worker reported the incident at about 10:30 a.m. Dec. 29. He said he and the woman live next to each other in Berea and share the same landlord.
Long-abandoned vehicle found to have been stolen: South Euclid Police Blotter
A resident of the Mayfield apartments reported Dec. 29 that an abandoned vehicle had been parked on the property for three weeks. Responding officers found that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Willoughby Hills in November. It was towed and the owner was advised. Theft: Eastway Road. A...
Wanted man caught driving without license; coins from U.S. Mint stolen from porch: Berea police blotter
BEREA, Ohio – Arrest warrant served, driving with a suspended license: Lindberg Boulevard & Edgewood Drive. A wanted Berea man, 52, was arrested at about 12:30 a.m. Dec. 30 after police caught him driving with a suspended license. Police on patrol saw the man driving a Kia Optima in...
Police called to restaurant when man with a touch of gray asks young females if they want to party: Lyndhurst police blotter
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Suspicious person: Cedar Road. At 6:20 p.m. Dec. 30, police were called to Wild Mango restaurant, 25385 Cedar Road at Legacy Village, where it was reported that a man with salt-and-pepper colored hair and wearing a neon blue shirt and basketball shorts, was approaching young females and asking if they wanted to party with him.
Man who had snow stuffed in mouth during arrest files suit
Police body camera footage showed the man struggling with officers as they took him to the ground and tried to handcuff him, and one officer putting snow in the man's face.
Shooting reported at Five Points Grille: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
Officers responded to Five Points Grille around 1:30 p.m. Dec. 30 on a report of a disturbance involving a gun. They learned that a shooting had occurred, but those involved had already left the area. Theft: Homewood Drive. The daughter of a resident at an assisted living home reported Dec....
A warm reunion of 2 men brought together by an accident during the Cleveland blizzard
BROOK PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - A man stranded after an accident in Middleburg Heights during the blizzard last month, is helped by a stranger in a passing van. Tony Watson had been looking for that Good Samaritan since Dec. 23, 2022 and on Thursday, the two men re-connected. Watson, said...
Stolen crystals can’t prevent bad energy: Seven Hills Police Blotter
On Dec. 10, police were dispatched to Brooms and Candles regarding a theft. An arriving officer talked to the owner, who said that the day before, a man and woman had walked around the store for the better part of a half-hour before leaving without making a purchase. After the...
‘Whoo, whoo’ is this week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted? Owl neck tattoo may get domestic abuser off the streets
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In partnership with Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, this week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted featured a man with a very noticeable owl neck tattoo. According to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department, William Graley has a warrant out for his arrest after pleading guilty in July of 2020 to multiple counts of domestic violence to the same victim.
Nursing home resident threatens to shoot neighbor: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Dec. 14, police were dispatched to Greenbriar Nursing Home regarding a threat call from the Pearl Road facility. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said a male resident had threatened to shoot a woman who also lives at the nursing home. The suspect was charged with aggravated menacing.
Sentencing delayed for man who killed passenger while leading East Cleveland police on chase
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver who led East Cleveland police on a chase that ended ended in a crash which killed his passenger was scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas; however, it was continued and there is no new court date. Ryan Clemmons...
Cleveland Heights woman without roof after city grants permit, then stops project 1 day later
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 82-year-old woman is wondering when she’ll have a new roof over her head. This after the City of Cleveland Heights Building Department initially granted a permit for the project, but, just one day later ordered that the work be stopped. Kathy Teamor is the...
Police break window to rescue child locked inside vehicle: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Dec. 13, a concerned mother called police after accidentally locking her 2-year-old child inside her vehicle, which was parked in the Amazon Memphis Avenue parking lot. An arriving officer was unable to open the door, so a window had to be broken in order to gain entry and rescue the child.
‘It needs to stop’: Bedford Heights officer injured by celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve
“It sounds like a war zone. There is no reason for this at all," said Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer.
Man wanted for robbing Cleveland Speedway at gunpoint, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of robbing a Speedway at gunpoint is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the aggravated robbery happened around 10:35 a.m. on Jan. 2 at the Speedway gas station at 15520 Munn Rd. He stole about...
