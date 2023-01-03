Researchers at the University of Colorado School of Medicine have discovered a new mechanism for slowing scarring of heart tissue—a process known as cardiac fibrosis. "Fibrosis of the heart occurs in response to a variety of stresses," says the study's corresponding author, Timothy McKinsey, Ph.D., professor of medicine in the Division of Cardiology. "It can be good. For example, if you have a heart attack and a significant amount of your cardiac muscle dies, you need to replace that muscle with something. In that case, the fibrotic scar keeps the heart from rupturing and prevents someone from dying. But we're more interested in pathological fibrosis, which is uncontrolled fibrosis that occurs in someone who has long-standing hypertension or other comorbidities. That can cause stiffening of the heart and lead to something called diastolic dysfunction."

