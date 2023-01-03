Read full article on original website
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Mike McDaniel Has Been a Colossal Flop with Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins lost to the New England Patriots, and in iconic Dolphins form. From bad luck to injuries, and from bad calls to penalties, the Dolphins again were ill-prepared for a critical game, while having their playoff destiny completely in their control.
NFL owners approve playoff plan after Bills-Bengals canceled
NFL owners have approved a resolution that could lead to a neutral site for the AFC championship in response to the cancellation of Monday night’s Bills-Bengals game after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. NFL teams held a special meeting Friday to consider the recommendation of Commissioner...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly in Intensive Care After Saving His Children From Drowning
Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL RB, Peyton Hillis, is reportedly being treated in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. The news came out on social media on Thursday night. A family member of Hillis confirmed the news on Facebook. An Arkansas native, Peyton Hillis was a journeyman running...
How to watch: Bills vs Patriots Sunday
After what's been a trying week for the Bills and their fans, Sunday is going to be a celebration of life as Damar Hamlin continues his recovery.
Yardbarker
Former Buccaneers’ Great Ronde Barber Named HOF Finalist
It’s that time of year again Buccaneers’ fans. A time when we look back on the past and reflect. No, I’m not talking about new years, but rather the announcement of the NFL Hall of Fame finalists. For the third year in a row Buccaneers’ legend Ronde...
Comments / 0