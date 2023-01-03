ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
People

Michigan Doctor Found Dead Under Ice of Frozen Pond 5 Days After Going Missing

Dr. Bolek Payan, a physician at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, was found dead under the ice of a frozen pond near his Michigan home on Tuesday A Michigan doctor has been found dead under the ice of a frozen pond, five days after going missing from his nearby home. Blackman-Leoni Public Safety (BLDPS) confirmed that divers had recovered the body of Dr. Bolek Payan "from a pond on the property near his residence" around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. "After not locating anything on land, holes were cut in the ice of a pond...
MICHIGAN STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

So Long! The ‘Ugliest’ Car In Minnesota Just Drove Away To Michigan!

Welcome to 2023, as I was 'ringing' in the New Year, on our couch, between phone calls from family and friends, I wound up finding a car, reported to be out of Minnesota, that has to go down as one of the ugliest cars ever to drive on Minnesota roads. The vehicle, a mash-up of sorts, was recently sold and was being driven to it's new home state of Michigan.
MINNESOTA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Best Life Hack for De-Icing Your Windshield in Montana Winters

Defrosting a windshield in Montana can be a challenging task. And it’s especially tough during the winter months when temperatures can drop well below freezing. We all want to see family and friends and may have to drive long distances to see them for the holidays. But icy windshields can be very dangerous and has lead to many deaths in the state of Montana.
MONTANA STATE
Outside Online

I’ve Had a Sauna Tent in My Backyard for 3 Months and I’m Obsessed

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Many people in my home state of Minnesota spend weekends at their cabins “up North.” It’s not a practice reserved just for the wealthy either, as these basic structures are usually passed down through generations so that middle class families often own a rustic second home, too. Many of these properties feature homemade saunas, for cutting the chill year round.
WISCONSIN STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover The Largest Whitetail Deer Ever Caught in Maine

When most people hear or read the state ‘Maine‘, they think of lobsters and delicious seafood. This beautiful state has many fisheries and about 3,500 miles of beautiful coastlines. Even though Maine is known for its fisheries and lobsters, there are other larger animals. For example, there are...
MAINE STATE
momcollective.com

Say NO to cabin fever! How to get kids outside this winter

Getting outside during winter with kids can be tough. My first winter as a new mom was the now legendary New England winter of 2014-15. Snowfall records were broken across the region. It was piled so high that walking down the continuously shoveled streets was like walking through tunnels of ice. At the time, my husband was out at work all day with our only car and so if I wanted to get out of my house I had to walk with my then 9-month-old strapped to me in the carrier, the pair of us looking like some kind of abominable snowman, covered in so many layers to keep us both warm. I will never forget the experience of trying to climb over snow stacked high to the curb and slippery sheets of ice, praying that she and I would just stay upright. Our short journey to CVS at the end of the street, or a friend’s house a few away became fully-fledged missions of daring feats.
103.3 WKFR

103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo, MI
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy