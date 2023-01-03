Read full article on original website
Michigan Doctor Found Dead Under Ice of Frozen Pond 5 Days After Going Missing
Dr. Bolek Payan, a physician at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, was found dead under the ice of a frozen pond near his Michigan home on Tuesday A Michigan doctor has been found dead under the ice of a frozen pond, five days after going missing from his nearby home. Blackman-Leoni Public Safety (BLDPS) confirmed that divers had recovered the body of Dr. Bolek Payan "from a pond on the property near his residence" around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. "After not locating anything on land, holes were cut in the ice of a pond...
Was There Ever A Land Bridge Connecting The Upper and Lower Peninsulas?
If you study history, you know that the majority of the Native Americans are suspected to have crossed the Atlantic Ocean from what is now Russia, into Alaska, and migrated south into the Americas. They did so by crossing a land bridge that is now mostly underwater. However, remnants of it can still be seen in Alaska with the Aleutian Islands.
So Long! The ‘Ugliest’ Car In Minnesota Just Drove Away To Michigan!
Welcome to 2023, as I was 'ringing' in the New Year, on our couch, between phone calls from family and friends, I wound up finding a car, reported to be out of Minnesota, that has to go down as one of the ugliest cars ever to drive on Minnesota roads. The vehicle, a mash-up of sorts, was recently sold and was being driven to it's new home state of Michigan.
82-Year-Old Walmart Worker Puts in His 2-Weeks Notice After Man Raises $110K in an Online Fundraiser
A Walmart employee got an incredible surprise from a TikTok user after a video of the two went viral. TikTok user Rory McCarty (@bug_boys) first met Warren "Butch" Marion, 82, while scanning his groceries at a local Walmart on December 16, 2022.
An Alabama Woman Notices a Teddy Bear in a Garbage Pile, so She Snags it for Her Dog. Inside of it She Finds Human Ashes
One woman from Lauderdale County was driving through Muscle Shoals with her daughter and happened to see a stuffed teddy bear in a garbage pile. She thought it might make a good chew toy for her dog, so she stopped and grabbed it. Inside the bear, they discovered a secret pouch containing human ashes.
WATCH: ‘You Can’t Park There Bud’ Minnesota Car Found In A Block Of Snow
File this video under things you don't see every day, or really at all. A plow driver on TikTok posted a video of a Minnesota car that was literally plowed around after it got stuck on a rural highway. The image of the car, suspended off the ground by snow is startling to those who made it through the historic blizzard conditions late last week.
Do you really need to let your car warm up before driving in winter?
We've probably all let our cars run for a few minutes before we drive off in the winter months. But do you really need to do that?
Here's The Biggest Home In Colorado
If you're interested in seeing outrageously-huge houses, Family Handyman magazine found every state's biggest home.
WATCH: Partially Frozen Niagara Falls Creates Stunning ‘Snowscape’ After Blizzard
In this viral video, Niagara Falls created a stunning “snowscape” after the blizzard in western New York. This footage was captured on December 27th, and NowThisNews shared a video on Twitter. The thirty-second clip features drone footage of the falls with a ‘winter wonderland’ effect. In the clip,...
[Update] How is Beloved Minnesota Resort Doing After Fire Last Fall?
There is something about the holidays that makes me more emotional than ever and always very nostalgic. Which is why, while I was back home for Christmas at mom and dads, I had to ask them an obvious question. How is Maplelag after the fire back in October?. For anyone...
Best Life Hack for De-Icing Your Windshield in Montana Winters
Defrosting a windshield in Montana can be a challenging task. And it’s especially tough during the winter months when temperatures can drop well below freezing. We all want to see family and friends and may have to drive long distances to see them for the holidays. But icy windshields can be very dangerous and has lead to many deaths in the state of Montana.
Outside Online
I’ve Had a Sauna Tent in My Backyard for 3 Months and I’m Obsessed
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Many people in my home state of Minnesota spend weekends at their cabins “up North.” It’s not a practice reserved just for the wealthy either, as these basic structures are usually passed down through generations so that middle class families often own a rustic second home, too. Many of these properties feature homemade saunas, for cutting the chill year round.
a-z-animals.com
Discover The Largest Whitetail Deer Ever Caught in Maine
When most people hear or read the state ‘Maine‘, they think of lobsters and delicious seafood. This beautiful state has many fisheries and about 3,500 miles of beautiful coastlines. Even though Maine is known for its fisheries and lobsters, there are other larger animals. For example, there are...
momcollective.com
Say NO to cabin fever! How to get kids outside this winter
Getting outside during winter with kids can be tough. My first winter as a new mom was the now legendary New England winter of 2014-15. Snowfall records were broken across the region. It was piled so high that walking down the continuously shoveled streets was like walking through tunnels of ice. At the time, my husband was out at work all day with our only car and so if I wanted to get out of my house I had to walk with my then 9-month-old strapped to me in the carrier, the pair of us looking like some kind of abominable snowman, covered in so many layers to keep us both warm. I will never forget the experience of trying to climb over snow stacked high to the curb and slippery sheets of ice, praying that she and I would just stay upright. Our short journey to CVS at the end of the street, or a friend’s house a few away became fully-fledged missions of daring feats.
Watch: Man bikes across frozen pond in Washington, DC and it does not go well
A biker failed to ride across a frozen Lincoln Memorial Reflection Pool in Washington, DC.
