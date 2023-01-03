ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mybackyardnews.com

TEN MILE RIVER RAMBLES

The common egg, once a no-brainer shopping decision. A product once in abundant supply. I worked years ago for Willow Tree Poultry Farm in Attleboro when that firm still raised live chickens. We sold fresh roasting and broiler chickens along with fowl – fowl being older laying hens beyond their prime and less able to produce eggs economically.
ATTLEBORO, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Engaged active-duty Plymouth County Sheriff officer with child on the way dies, remembered as kind, caring man

Three Massachusetts officers have died recently, one of which is closer to home. According to Massachusetts State Police, 25-year-old Officer John Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Officer Santos,...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
Valley Breeze

Owners of Knock on Wood Furniture plan new store in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD – Knock on Wood Furniture, a mainstay in Lincoln for many years before a Dec. 1 fire destroyed it, is set to reopen in Smithfield. Owner Mike Gordon told The Breeze immediately after the fire that the company would continue to fill orders and planned to rebuild as soon as possible.
SMITHFIELD, RI
newbedfordguide.com

3 Law Enforcement Officers from South Shore, Massachusetts communities, pass away suddenly

“This week has been a difficult one in the Massachusetts Law Enforcement community. Three active-duty Law Enforcement Officers, all from South Shore communities, passed away suddenly within the last seven days. One of whom, 25-year-old Officer John F. Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. He would have undoubtedly served a long and distinguished career with this department.
BROCKTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Southcoast Health announces first babies of the year in Fall River, New Bedford, one likely the first in Massachusetts

Fall River likely saw the first baby born of the year in 2023 in Massachusetts and the parents couldn’t be happier. According to Southcoast Health, at almost exactly midnight, 12:00.35 a.m., on Sunday, January 1, parents Olineliz and Jordan Thompson of Fall River welcomed a daughter at Charlton Memorial Hospital. Possibly the first baby born in 2023 across the Commonwealth, Zahraliz Thompson was born weighing six pounds, 14.4 ounces, and measuring 20 inches long. She joins three older siblings in the family.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Man, 37, shot in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was shot in Fall River late Monday night. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on Pittman Street. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a 37-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his left side. The man, whose name...
FALL RIVER, MA
FUN 107

Dartmouth Woman Receives a Package With Odd Drawing On It

Dartmouth resident Nikki Talbot received a package from Crate & Barrel this week and quickly noticed something strange about the box. She took to social media to see if this happened to others. "Anyone else's packages come with a Homer Simpson drawing?" she asked on her Instagram story. As innocent...
DARTMOUTH, MA
ABC6.com

Woman stabbed in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said a woman was stabbed Wednesday morning. The stabbing happened just before 7 a.m. on Harwich Street. Lt. Scott Carola said the woman, whose name wasn’t immediately released, suffered non-life threatening injuries. No further information was made available.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Teacher injured trying to break up fight at school in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A teacher was taken to the hospital Wednesday after suffering an injury while trying to break up a fight between a group of female students in Mattapan, police said. Officers responded to a report of a teacher injured at 3:30 p.m. at the Young Achievers Science and...
BOSTON, MA
franklintownnews.com

How to Get Rid of an Old Mattress – and Other Textiles, Now

Textiles, defined by Mass.gov as bedding, clothing, curtains, fabric, footwear, towels, and similar items, are among items named in a new Massachusetts law aimed at reducing the “waste stream.” These items, if clean, should now be recycled instead of thrown away. Turner Hollman, Contributing Writer. You may (or...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

Altar-ed states: What is it like to live in a ‘chondo’?

As more churches are converted into residential housing, do the owners feel they must be on their best behavior?. Erica Feldmann and her wife, Melissa Nierman, always wanted their home to be special. So when a 900-square-foot condo with towering columns and oversized windows popped up in their alerts, they went for it.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy