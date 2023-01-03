Fall River likely saw the first baby born of the year in 2023 in Massachusetts and the parents couldn’t be happier. According to Southcoast Health, at almost exactly midnight, 12:00.35 a.m., on Sunday, January 1, parents Olineliz and Jordan Thompson of Fall River welcomed a daughter at Charlton Memorial Hospital. Possibly the first baby born in 2023 across the Commonwealth, Zahraliz Thompson was born weighing six pounds, 14.4 ounces, and measuring 20 inches long. She joins three older siblings in the family.

