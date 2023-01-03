Read full article on original website
New Cancer Vaccine Created to Fight Glioblastoma Brain Cancer, Using Living Tumor Cells to Pit 'Cancer Against Cancer'Zack LoveBoston, MA
Historic Bible Owned by Taunton Founder Elizabeth Poole to be AuctionedDianna CarneyTaunton, MA
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenCambridge, MA
All-Day Local Yoga Retreat Offers Reiki, Meditation & More (For Less Than $50!)Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
mybackyardnews.com
TEN MILE RIVER RAMBLES
The common egg, once a no-brainer shopping decision. A product once in abundant supply. I worked years ago for Willow Tree Poultry Farm in Attleboro when that firm still raised live chickens. We sold fresh roasting and broiler chickens along with fowl – fowl being older laying hens beyond their prime and less able to produce eggs economically.
Middleboro’s Beloved Central Cafe Passes the Pizza Cutter to the Next Generation
Panic set in across Middleboro and the surrounding towns on the morning of New Year’s Eve, as a Facebook post from the beloved Central Cafe downtown indicated that things were about to change in a big way. “Goodbye Central…we love you,” the post read. “Thanks to Middleboro and the...
Hold the line: Shoppers await Jan. 13 opening of new Market Basket in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY — After delays, a new Market Basket supermarket — the main retailer at the one-time home of Edgemere Drive-In on Route 20 — will open next week. David McLean, operations director for the Tewksbury-based chain, confirmed that doors will open at 7 a.m. Jan. 13. The company had hoped to open the...
fallriverreporter.com
Engaged active-duty Plymouth County Sheriff officer with child on the way dies, remembered as kind, caring man
Three Massachusetts officers have died recently, one of which is closer to home. According to Massachusetts State Police, 25-year-old Officer John Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Officer Santos,...
Swansea man injured in motorcycle crash
A Swansea man suffered serious injuries when his motorcycle was hit by a car in Middleboro over the weekend, according to authorities.
Valley Breeze
Owners of Knock on Wood Furniture plan new store in Smithfield
SMITHFIELD – Knock on Wood Furniture, a mainstay in Lincoln for many years before a Dec. 1 fire destroyed it, is set to reopen in Smithfield. Owner Mike Gordon told The Breeze immediately after the fire that the company would continue to fill orders and planned to rebuild as soon as possible.
newbedfordguide.com
3 Law Enforcement Officers from South Shore, Massachusetts communities, pass away suddenly
“This week has been a difficult one in the Massachusetts Law Enforcement community. Three active-duty Law Enforcement Officers, all from South Shore communities, passed away suddenly within the last seven days. One of whom, 25-year-old Officer John F. Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. He would have undoubtedly served a long and distinguished career with this department.
Valley Breeze
Simpson’s Pharmacy property among those for sale along Newport Avenue
PAWTUCKET – The former Simpson’s Pharmacy at 10 Newport Ave., which closed for the final time two months ago, is one of several properties available for sale along a rapidly developing section of Newport Avenue near the East Providence line. Simpson’s closed in October after 93 years in...
fallriverreporter.com
Southcoast Health announces first babies of the year in Fall River, New Bedford, one likely the first in Massachusetts
Fall River likely saw the first baby born of the year in 2023 in Massachusetts and the parents couldn’t be happier. According to Southcoast Health, at almost exactly midnight, 12:00.35 a.m., on Sunday, January 1, parents Olineliz and Jordan Thompson of Fall River welcomed a daughter at Charlton Memorial Hospital. Possibly the first baby born in 2023 across the Commonwealth, Zahraliz Thompson was born weighing six pounds, 14.4 ounces, and measuring 20 inches long. She joins three older siblings in the family.
Police looking for driver in Bristol hit-and-run
Police are searching for the driver of a truck seen on surveillance footage sideswiping a parked car without stopping in Bristol last week.
ABC6.com
Man, 37, shot in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was shot in Fall River late Monday night. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on Pittman Street. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a 37-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his left side. The man, whose name...
Brockton police announce untimely passing of veteran officer
BROCKTON, Mass. — The Brockton Police Department on Monday announced the untimely passing of a veteran officer who had served the community for more than two decades. Officer Sean Besarick, 48, worked with the department for 24 years. He was also a veteran of the United States Navy. In...
Renovation Update: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group
Photo by(42 Degrees North / Facebook) (PLYMOUTH, MA) In October 2022, the local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Loungeannounced after "lots of swirling rumors" they had"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" Three months later, they've now revealed how far in the process they are!
Dartmouth Woman Receives a Package With Odd Drawing On It
Dartmouth resident Nikki Talbot received a package from Crate & Barrel this week and quickly noticed something strange about the box. She took to social media to see if this happened to others. "Anyone else's packages come with a Homer Simpson drawing?" she asked on her Instagram story. As innocent...
ABC6.com
Woman stabbed in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said a woman was stabbed Wednesday morning. The stabbing happened just before 7 a.m. on Harwich Street. Lt. Scott Carola said the woman, whose name wasn’t immediately released, suffered non-life threatening injuries. No further information was made available.
newbedfordguide.com
MassDoT to close bridge over the Acushnet River for years to facilitate replacement operations
Closure will begin on Monday, January 9, and is needed to facilitate bridge replacement operations. Bridge is anticipated to be closed through September 2025 with detours in place. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing it will begin work on the Hamlin Street Bridge located over the Acushnet River...
whdh.com
Teacher injured trying to break up fight at school in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - A teacher was taken to the hospital Wednesday after suffering an injury while trying to break up a fight between a group of female students in Mattapan, police said. Officers responded to a report of a teacher injured at 3:30 p.m. at the Young Achievers Science and...
franklintownnews.com
How to Get Rid of an Old Mattress – and Other Textiles, Now
Textiles, defined by Mass.gov as bedding, clothing, curtains, fabric, footwear, towels, and similar items, are among items named in a new Massachusetts law aimed at reducing the “waste stream.” These items, if clean, should now be recycled instead of thrown away. Turner Hollman, Contributing Writer. You may (or...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million scratch ticket sold at Speedway
A $1 million scratch ticket was sold from a Speedway on Wednesday, and there were also three other $100,000 scratch tickets claimed in the state according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winning $1 million ticket was from the scratch ticket game “100X The Money,” and the Speedway gas station...
Boston Globe
Altar-ed states: What is it like to live in a ‘chondo’?
As more churches are converted into residential housing, do the owners feel they must be on their best behavior?. Erica Feldmann and her wife, Melissa Nierman, always wanted their home to be special. So when a 900-square-foot condo with towering columns and oversized windows popped up in their alerts, they went for it.
