Over 13,000 fentanyl pills, drugs, firearm seized in Springfield narcotics investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One suspect was arrested after an intensive investigation into the trafficking of a large amount of cocaine and fentanyl from 81 Bessemer Street in Springfield.

On December 21, detectives were granted two search warrants for the suspect’s home at 81 Bessemer Street and his vehicle. On December 22, the officers conducted a traffic stop of the suspect in his vehicle. During that traffic stop, detectives found approximately 136 grams of cocaine.

Photo courtesy of the Hampden District Attorney's Office















Police then searched his home, and seized approximately 13,900 fentanyl pills, approximately 30 pounds (15 kilograms) of cocaine, 406 grams of raw fentanyl, a firearm, and approximately $190,000 in counterfeit U.S. currency was located inside the home. The total street value of this seizure is more than $2,000,000.

The suspect, 51-year-old Alonzo Williams of Springfield was arrested without incident and was sent to the Massachusetts State Police Springfield Barracks. He was arraigned on December 23 in Springfield District Court and is currently being held on $75,000 cash bail. His next scheduled court date is on January 24.

This case was done by District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni’s S.A.F.E. Unit, as well as by the Hampden County Narcotics Taskforce, U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit and Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction and Enforcement Team (CINRET), and Homeland Security Investigations.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni stated, “I thank the members of my office’s S.A.F.E Unit and Narcotics Task Force, along with our partner agencies, for their hard work and excellent investigation in arresting the suspect and taking very large drug trafficking supplier into custody.” DA Gulluni then said, “When I announced the formation of my office’s Strategic Action and Focused Enforcement Unit, we simultaneously announced the takedown of over a dozen members of the Knox Street Posse. We continue our relentless focus on the area’s most dangerous and lethal individuals. This very significant narcotics supplier to both the Knox Street and Sycamore Street gangs is a continuation of our efforts in arresting, disrupting, and dismantling these highly dangerous and lethal drug trafficking organizations, who drive fear and violence in our community.” District Attorney Gulluni also stated: “We have begun educating the public on the dangers of pills containing fentanyl and how they are causing a rash of overdoses across the Commonwealth. With this interception of almost 14,000 of these pills, countless overdoses were surely prevented.”

