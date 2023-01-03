Read full article on original website
A Vast 2,000-Year-Old Mayan ‘Kingdom’ Discovered in Guatemala Challenges Ideas of Mesoamerica
The remains of a vast Mayan “kingdom” were found in Northern Guatemala, raising questions over the daily lives and demise of its inhabitants 2,000 years ago, according to a report published in the journal Ancient Mesoamerica earlier this month. The ancient metropolis contained more than 1,000 settlements densely packed together over 650 square miles — challenging the theory that most Mesoamerican settlements were sparsely populated. The site was discovered by an international team of researchers from the United States and France, who published their findings in the journal. The site was located using LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), a sensing method that uses laser light to...
Rethinking the European Conquest of Native Americans
When the term Indian appears in the Declaration of Independence, it is used to refer to “savage” outsiders employed by the British as a way of keeping the colonists down. Eleven years later, in the U.S. Constitution, the Indigenous peoples of North America are presented differently: as separate entities with which the federal government must negotiate. They also appear as insiders who are clearly within the borders of the new country yet not to be counted for purposes of representation. The same people are at once part of the oppression that justifies the need for independence, a rival for control of land, and a subjugated minority whose rights are ignored.
Unique tombs and crypts of California
Upon hearing the word "tomb" some might think of Lara Croft or Indiana Jones crawling through a stone-walled, spider-infested room, but there are several unique tombs in California that aren't as mysterious and have a bit more curb appeal.
People 'finger painted' the skulls of their ancestors red in the Andes a millennium ago
An analysis into finger-painted skulls found in Peru, some from individuals who died up to a millennium ago, reveals that people painted their ancestors' skeletal remains.
America’s “Manifest Destiny” and its first step towards westward expansion
The notion of ordained rights drove America’s expansion, including one of its most famous acquisitions. This purchase not only gave the U.S. access to vast resources and new trade routes but also ended a way of life.
Nails and Thread - Portraits by Kumi Yamashita
Kumi Yamashita, previously featured on Urban Peek with her amazing shadow portraits, has new mind-blowing art done with one unbroken thread wrapped through thousands of nails. This series of portraits is called Constellation, each piece took the artist few month until completely finished. 1. Mana, 2011 - 40h x 30w...
The Subtle Philosophy Behind Staircases In Medieval Castles
Castles were a common architectural structure throughout the medieval period, and they were constantly under attack. Just looking at them, one could describe these fortifications as incredible works of art from a time long before, but what we often don’t see is the incredible engineering within. One of the more unsuspecting feats of medieval castle defense comes in the form of their infamous spiral staircases.
$400,000 Art Theft in Colorado, Rodin Museum Nixes Canary Islands Outpost, and More: Morning Links for January 5, 2023
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ON THE HUNT. Police in Boulder, Colorado said that they are seeking tips on the theft of five paintings—valued at more than $400,000—from a truck parked at a hotel in the city last month. The purloined pieces include a small bullfight scene by Elaine de Kooning and a sizable pastoral landscape by Jane Freilicher. (You can see images of all the works on Boulder’s rather handsome official website.) The theft is said to have taken place during the evening of December 14, with someone or someones cutting a lock on the vehicle and making off...
A New Book Shows How the Automobile Has Shaped the History of Contemporary Culture
Committed students of any stripe are a pretty serious bunch, and it’s a virtual certainty that collectors of just about anything will have amassed a library of books on their preferred subject. Despite the proliferation of online resources, car enthusiasts are known to be bookworms, always consulting printed materials for reference, broadening their knowledge or simply for the pleasure of taking an armchair drive when not actually behind the wheel. Their shelves might be lined with marque monographs, technical manuals, histories, photo portfolios and even contemporary reviews, all of which can enhance the ownership experience in tangible and intangible ways. One...
Dealer Ronald Feldman Dies at 84, John Akomfrah Is Knighted, and More: Morning Links for January 3, 2023
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines DEALER RONALD FELDMAN, a stalwart of New York’s vanguard art scene for decades, died December 20, his namesake gallery announced. He was 84. Feldman started the business in 1971 with his wife, Frayda Feldman, after becoming disenchanted as a corporate lawyer. The couple would go on to show venturesome figures who addressed sociopolitical issues through conceptual and performance art, like Hannah Wilke, Chris Burden, and Mierle Laderman Ukeles . Originally located on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, the gallery moved to SoHo in 1982. In the 1990s, Ronald Feldman served on the National Council on the Arts for...
Rock Art in the Nomadic Landscape of the Black Desert
The "Black Desert" in the northern Arabian Peninsula is home to thousands of pieces of rock art - both written inscriptions and figural images - left there by the region's nomadic inhabitants during the Hellenistic and Roman periods ca. 2,000 years ago. Dr. Nathalie Brusgaard received her PhD (Leiden University, 2019) for her research into this rock art, exploring their content and themes and what they can tell us about the cultures, lifestyles, and subsistence methods of the Black Desert's nomadic peoples. In this episode, she joins me to share her findings and to discuss how archaeology and material remains can illuminate the lives and practices of ancient nomadic pastoralists.
This man's recordings spent years under a recliner — they've now found a new home
In the late 1800s and early 1900s, Lionel Mapleson, then the librarian at New York's Metropolitan Opera, did something new: He took an Edison "Home" model phonograph and recorded operas with an orchestra as they were being sung on stage. He experimented with recording from places like the prompter's booth,...
