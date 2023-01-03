ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KPVI Newschannel 6

Illinois gun ban bill advances, poised to pass before end of lame-duck

(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers are moving forward with a proposed ban on future sales of certain semi-automatic guns and magazines with more than 12 rounds. In the early morning hours Friday, the Illinois House passed a bill that would ban more than 100 types of assault weapons, including certain handguns and rifles. The vote happened just before 1 a.m. with Gov. J.B. Pritzker on hand for the entire debate.
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Report: Wisconsin tax burden lowest ever

(The Center Square) – Another report brings another round of good news for Wisconsin taxpayers. The Wisconsin Policy Forum released a new study on Thursday that says the state's tax burden is at its lowest level ever. “With a historic state income tax cut now in effect, the combined...
WISCONSIN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Fuel facility at Gary airport included in governor's budget proposal

GARY — A long-sought improvement to the Gary/Chicago International Airport could become reality this year if the Indiana General Assembly endorses a key component of Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb's two-year budget proposal. House Bill 1001, set to be filed shortly after the Republican-controlled Legislature convenes its annual session Monday,...
GARY, IN
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bill allowing criminals to change their name advances in Springfield

(The Center Square) – Legislation advancing in Springfield allowing a convicted criminal to change their name even if they must register with an Illinois agency is drawing criticism. House Bill 2542 would amend several state statutes preventing Illinoisans from changing their names due to their inclusion on watchlists. The...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KPVI Newschannel 6

Oklahoma Democrat pushes to repeal law that limits race, gender instruction

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Democratic state lawmaker is making a longshot attempt to repeal a controversial law that limits classroom instruction on race and gender. Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, a Norman Democrat and former teacher, filed legislation Wednesday to repeal House Bill 1775 — a 2021 law that proponents say bans the teaching of critical race theory.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KPVI Newschannel 6

Constitutional amendment would end unicameral experiment in Nebraska

In accordance with a 1981 state law, Jan. 5 is designated each year as George W. Norris Day in Nebraska. The unique holiday is set aside “in recognition of the many great benefits bestowed upon the people of the State of Nebraska and the United States as a whole” by Norris, a “New Deal Republican” who called McCook home.
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

California’s Proposition 13 still sparking clashes | Dan Walters

California’s famous – or infamous – Proposition 13, passed by voters 44 years ago, sought to impose limits on state and local taxes. The initiative, and several followup measures, imposed a direct cap on property taxes, created voting thresholds that made it more difficult to enact other taxes, and curbed the use of tax-like fees.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

WyHy Credit Union Sponsors Student Financial Education Program Through Stukent

WyHy Credit Union, headquartered in Cheyenne, announced a partnership with Stukent, an education, and digital courseware company, in order to bring a state-of-the-art financial simulator to high schools across Wyoming. WyHy is providing the Stukent personal financial simulations free of charge to high schools statewide to enable students to acquire personal financial skills using technology and decision-learning techniques.
CHEYENNE, WY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Lower Macungie to submit sewage plan for Quarry Road warehouse

L. MACUNGIE TWP. – A proposed warehouse project on the site of a former quarry saw movement at Thursday's meeting of the Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners. Township Engineer Bryan McAdam said the commercial development at 7991 Quarry Road had submitted a sewer planning module that outlines how water will be handled on the site.
LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Idaho Lottery Million Dollar Raffle Winning Number Announced

Someone holding an Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle ticket could start out the New Year as the Idaho Lottery’s newest millionaire. The Idaho Lottery announced the winning numbers in the sold-out, 2022 version of the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle at 5:59 p.m. Mountain Time Wednesday. And this year’s $1,000,000 winning number is:
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Kouts, Valpo, South Central High top NWI in graduation rate

Kouts Middle/Senior High School saw 100% of its 66 seniors graduate in 2022 while South Central Jr./Sr. High School and Valparaiso High School saw 98.77% and 98.53%, respectively, of their seniors graduating, according to data released last week by the Indiana Department of Education. The three high schools boasted the...
VALPARAISO, IN
KPVI Newschannel 6

How authorities tracked murder suspect from Idaho to Pa.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - According to court records, Bryan Kohberger's activities near the victims' home didn't begin in December. August 21, 2022- It's 10:34 p.m. Kohberger's cell phone records show that he was near the King Road home. He stayed close by, until about 11:35 p.m. Two minutes later, he was...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Maryland icebreaking fleet readies for winter

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is ready to clear paths on Maryland’s waterways this winter with ice breaking boats stationed around the Chesapeake Bay. DNR’s Hydrographic Operations team, based on the Eastern Shore, has four large boats that perform various duties throughout the Chesapeake Bay, including driving through ice sheets on the water’s surface to allow navigation. The department’s boats are shallow draft, meaning they can get into rivers and shallow areas of the Bay.
MARYLAND STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Suspect in Idaho killings waives extradition at hearing in Monroe

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A suspect in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students appeared in court Tuesday afternoon. Bryan Kohberger, 28, appeared at an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg. Kohberger waived extradition, meaning the process of transporting him back to Idaho will be quicker.
STROUDSBURG, PA

