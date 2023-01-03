Read full article on original website
'Shocked': Russia expert explains why Putin's change of word is significant
Russian President Vladimir Putin used the word "war" to refer to the conflict in Ukraine, the first known time he has publicly deviated from his carefully crafted description of Moscow's invasion as a "special military operation" 10 months after it began. CNN contributor Jill Dougherty explains the significance.
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
Ukraine turning the tables on Russia, close to using 'strike drones' to counter attacks: Live updates
Ukrainian officials have made veiled references to using their own drones in attacks on Russian military bases in recent weeks. Live updates.
Ukraine on the verge of recapturing Kreminna from Russia, official says
Ukrainian forces are on the brink of recapturing the strategically important city of Kreminna in the east, according to a local official. Serhiy Haidai, regional governor of the contested Luhansk region, which was annexed by Vladimir Putin after a sham referendum, tweeted Monday that the military command of the Russian forces “has left #kreminna, which the Ukrainian military is approaching…” Haidi added that the fighting was already raging not far from the city. In a Telegram post Tuesday, the official wrote: “the Russians understand that if they lose Kreminna, their entire line of defense will ‘fall.'” In a Christmas Eve tweet, Haidai said that...
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Russia Losing Thousands of Soldiers As Bakhmut Plan Collapses: Ukraine
A Ukrainian official in the region has called Russia's waged battle more "symbolic" than strategic.
Russian High-Tech 'Forpost' Drone Worth $6M Destroyed in Strike: Ukraine
It's at least the third-such drone Ukrainian forces have shot down since the war's start.
Russians Are Angry Over Deadly Ukrainian Strike; Zelenskyy Says Moscow Aims to ‘Exhaust' Ukraine With Attacks
This was CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine on January 3, 2023. See here for the latest updates. Russian anger is rising over a deadly Ukrainian strike that killed dozens and perhaps hundreds of Moscow's soldiers, and some lawmakers are demanding punishment for commanders they say put troops in danger.
Ten explosions rock Kyiv as Putin's defence minister says victory 'like New Year, is inevitable'
Kyiv mayor Vitaly Klitschko confirmed explosions could be heard in the city in a post on Telegram and said at least one person had been killed. Russia has bombarded Ukraine with missiles this week
Expert calls Russia's dirty bomb claims targeting Ukraine 'planned in great detail'
Russia is accusing Ukraine of planning to use a so-called "dirty bomb", an allegation dismissed by Kyiv and its Western allies as a false-flag operation that Moscow could use as a pretext to escalate the Kremlin's war against its neighbor. CNN's Clare Sebastian reports.
US says Russia's Wagner Group bought North Korean weapons for Ukraine war
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The private Russian military company, the Wagner Group, took delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster Russian forces in Ukraine, a sign of the group's expanding role in that conflict, the White House said on Thursday.
Ukraine claims hundreds of Russian soldiers killed in missile strike
Ukrainian authorities claimed on Monday that around 400 Russian soldiers were killed in a New Year's Eve missile strike on a town in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory of Dontesk.
Russia strikes eastern Ukrainian cities, blames cell phones for its recent mass casualties
On Wednesday Ukrainian officials said Russia unleashed a series of strikes against the cities of Kherson, Kramatorsk and Zaporizhzhia. Russian officials are blaming cell phone use for a deadly strike on their troops.
Former U.S. ambassador to Russia 'pessimistic' on path forward in Ukraine
John Sullivan, who served as America's man in Moscow under Presidents Trump and Biden, says Putin has no interest in a diplomatic off-ramp out of Ukraine.
Ukraine war: Russian missile flies through Kyiv sky as hundreds fired in latest attack
Footage shared by Ukraine’s ministry of foreign affairs appears to show a Russian missile flying through the air towards Kyiv, as hundreds were fired in the latest wave of attacks.Rockets were fired from the sea and the air, targeting major cities including the Ukrainian capital, Kharkiv, Lviv and Odesa.“Today Russia launched another massive missile shelling,” Ukraine’s ministry of foreign affairs wrote on Twitter, adding that footage shows one of the “enemy missiles” fired in the Kyiv region.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Russia says phone use allowed Ukraine to target its troops
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Unauthorized use of cell phones by Russian soldiers led to a deadly Ukrainian rocket attack on the facility where they were stationed, according to the Russian military, as it raised the death toll from the weekend attack to 89. Gen. Lt. Sergei Sevryukov...
Ukraine says Russia plans tactical shift using more drones
Russia is preparing to step up its attacks on Ukraine using Iranian-made exploding drones, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as Moscow looks for ways to keep up the pressure on Kyiv after months of battlefield setbacks for the Kremlin’s war strategy.“We have information that Russia is planning a prolonged attack by Shaheds (exploding drones),” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address late Monday.He said the goal is to break Ukraine’s resistance by “exhausting our people, (our) air defense, our energy,” more than 10 months after Russia invaded its neighbor.Russian President Vladimir Putin is exploring how to shore up...
Putin deploys Russian warship with Zircon hypersonic missile, TASS says
Russian President Vladimir Putin has dispatched one of his country’s most modern warships armed with advanced hypersonic missiles on a long voyage through the Atlantic Ocean to the Mediterranean Sea and into the Indian Ocean, Russian state media reported Wednesday. The frigate Admiral Gorshkov set off from an unnamed...
