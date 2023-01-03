ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNN

'Shocked': Russia expert explains why Putin's change of word is significant

Russian President Vladimir Putin used the word "war" to refer to the conflict in Ukraine, the first known time he has publicly deviated from his carefully crafted description of Moscow's invasion as a "special military operation" 10 months after it began. CNN contributor Jill Dougherty explains the significance.
New York Post

Ukraine on the verge of recapturing Kreminna from Russia, official says

Ukrainian forces are on the brink of recapturing the strategically important city of Kreminna in the east, according to a local official. Serhiy Haidai, regional governor of the contested Luhansk region, which was annexed by Vladimir Putin after a sham referendum, tweeted Monday that the military command of the Russian forces “has left #kreminna, which the Ukrainian military is approaching…” Haidi added that the fighting was already raging not far from the city. In a Telegram post Tuesday, the official wrote: “the Russians understand that if they lose Kreminna, their entire line of defense will ‘fall.'” In a Christmas Eve tweet, Haidai said that...
Vice

Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
The Independent

Ukraine war: Russian missile flies through Kyiv sky as hundreds fired in latest attack

Footage shared by Ukraine’s ministry of foreign affairs appears to show a Russian missile flying through the air towards Kyiv, as hundreds were fired in the latest wave of attacks.Rockets were fired from the sea and the air, targeting major cities including the Ukrainian capital, Kharkiv, Lviv and Odesa.“Today Russia launched another massive missile shelling,” Ukraine’s ministry of foreign affairs wrote on Twitter, adding that footage shows one of the “enemy missiles” fired in the Kyiv region.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Ukraine says Russia plans tactical shift using more drones

Russia is preparing to step up its attacks on Ukraine using Iranian-made exploding drones, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as Moscow looks for ways to keep up the pressure on Kyiv after months of battlefield setbacks for the Kremlin’s war strategy.“We have information that Russia is planning a prolonged attack by Shaheds (exploding drones),” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address late Monday.He said the goal is to break Ukraine’s resistance by “exhausting our people, (our) air defense, our energy,” more than 10 months after Russia invaded its neighbor.Russian President Vladimir Putin is exploring how to shore up...
Idaho8.com

Putin deploys Russian warship with Zircon hypersonic missile, TASS says

Russian President Vladimir Putin has dispatched one of his country’s most modern warships armed with advanced hypersonic missiles on a long voyage through the Atlantic Ocean to the Mediterranean Sea and into the Indian Ocean, Russian state media reported Wednesday. The frigate Admiral Gorshkov set off from an unnamed...

