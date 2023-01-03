Read full article on original website
Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed ResultsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
South Fork Utility Merger Likely According to State Utility Management Review BoardJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Martial Arts Facility to Offer Marital Arts for Fundraiser in JanuaryJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Johnson City Press
Old Hawkins County schools may soon be sold to area churches
Two older Hawkins County school properties may now find their way into the hands of two local churches who hope to use them to continue community work. The Hawkins County Board of Education unanimously approved Thursday night entering into negotiations to sell the former Keplar Elementary School and the old North Fork School site.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Parents, school officials oppose third grade reading law as written
KINGSPORT — What happens if last school year’s standardized English language arts test results hold true again this school year?. If a Tennessee law stays in place as is, it could force more than 40% of more than 500 Kingsport City Schools 2022-23 third-graders to repeat the grade next school year.
Johnson City man feels city didn’t do enough during extreme winter weather
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Steve Wheeler plans to send a letter to the city detailing his frustrations with the city’s handling of the frigid weather during the holidays. Frigid, single-digit temperatures sweep through the Tri-Cities beginning the evening of Dec. 23rd and lasting until Dec. 26. As someone who works with the homeless, Wheeler […]
Kingsport Times-News
Most customers back online after outage, Appalachian Power says
KINGSPORT — Thousands of customers who were affected by a widespread power outage across Kingsport and Sullivan County Tuesday were back online by early Wednesday morning, a spokeswoman for Appalachian Power said. “We got all but a few customers back on by 1 a.m.,” said Teresa Hall. “Our transmission...
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton Planning Commission approves Snap-on plant expansion
ELIZABETHTON — During its first meeting of the new year on Thursday, the Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission gave final site plan approval to an expansion of the Snap-on factory at 2195 State Line Road. The approval was unanimous and was given after Elizabethton Director of Planning Logan Engle told...
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing Conditions
The old saying goes, "If you don't like the weather, just wait a few days..." The people of the Tri-Cites have waited long enough for the frigid temperatures to leave us from Christmas weekend. The weekend caused numerous power and water outages around the area as pipes froze and ground heave led to the main water distribution lines failing. The warming weather helped most water utility districts finally put the lines back together. This time strong winds and storms are marching across the area, leaving thousands of customers without power in the Tri-Cities and many areas in Southwest Virginia.
Kingsport Times-News
Francis, Lee to join Woodland, Mountain View as assistant principals
Two Johnson City elementary schools will start the new year with two new assistant principals as Leeanne Francis and Chelsea Lee will begin their positions at Woodland Elementary and Mountain View Elementary, respectively. Lee will join Mountain View principal Melissa Stukes and assistant principal Jodee Dotson, while Francis will join...
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Schools receive $64,000 grant from Utrust
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County school system has received a $64,000 grant from Utrust to fund specific requests from teachers and administrators. Utrust is an organization that supports schools in Tennessee.
The Tomahawk
Mountain City Police Department shops local for facelift
The Mountain City Police Department (MCPD) is receiving a much-needed upgrade. MCPD, located at 210 South Church Street, Mountain City, is a busy office. The department handles all police matters within the city limits of Mountain City. The law enforcement agency consists of nine Tennessee POST Commission-certified officers. Between visitors and staff, the floor has seen a lot of traffic over the decades since originally installed. “The floors are decades old and worn out,” said Chief of Police Joey Norris. While commenting on the need to replace the old floors, Mayor Jerry Jordan said they are probably “thirty years old or older.”
Ballad, Watauga ortho continue skirmish over new JCMC on-call rules
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A dispute over a seemingly innocuous part of medicine — who’s taking call — has flared up between Ballad Health, the region’s hospital system, and a large orthopedics practice. Ballad Health says its decision to limit orthopedic call at Johnson City Medical Center (JCMC) to primarily its expanded stable of […]
Kingsport Times-News
'Forward! Too the Moon' showing at Bays Mountain until April
Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium will soon take you forward - to the moon. “Forward! To the Moon” will be showing as the main planetarium show at Bays Mountain Park through April.
Greeneville-Greene County shelter closes temporarily
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society will be temporarily closed to the public starting Monday, Jan. 9. According to Shelter Director Janet Medcalf, the humane society will be temporarily closed from Monday, Jan. 9 to Monday, Jan. 23 as they move the shelter to its new 400 North Rufe Taylor Road location. […]
Investigator notes ‘catastrophic series of mistakes’ revealed by new documents on cross-country killer Austin Edwards
Newly obtained documents on former Virginia State Police (VSP) trooper and recent Washington County Sheriff's Office hire Austin Edwards revealed that the would-be killer at the center of a cross-country triple homicide investigation had his firearm rights revoked in the Commonwealth of Virginia in 2016.
jcnewsandneighbor.com
Farmers tout benefits of local meat processing plant
Supply chain interruptions and extended delivery delays hampered businesses and individuals alike the last few years. Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia were no exception. Spurred on by concern over these issues, along with meat shortages, a novel idea going back five years is blossoming into reality quicker than forecast. In...
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County VFA to accept donated ambulance, tanker
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association will accept the delivery of an ambulance and a tanker truck for local departments within the county. Both pieces of equipment will be delivered at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Food Lion in Church Hill.
Kingsport Times-News
Wise County Jail demolition starts Wednesday
WISE — A change to Wise’s Main Street begins Wednesday when crews start demolishing the former Wise County Jail. Wise County Administrator Mike Hatfield said Tuesday that Dillener, Pennsylvania, contractor SAFECO Services has brought equipment to the jail site — next to the county courthouse — before starting work.
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: Sullivan BOE should support swimming pools
The Sullivan County Board of Education has some tough decisions coming up involving school swimming pools, in part due to its failure to build one for the swimming team at the new West Ridge High School. Because the county didn’t include a pool in the $75 million school, swim team...
wjhl.com
Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport traffic stop
Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport traffic stop. Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport …. Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport traffic stop. Johnson City drive-thru coffee shop plans advance …. Johnson City drive-thru coffee shop plans advance in three-to-two vote. Johnson City Police...
wjhl.com
Greeneville woman charged with statutory rape of 15-year-old
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Virginia's General Assembly Majority Leader doesn't expect a Democratic bid to continue raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026 to succeed. VA General Assembly Preview. Bristol, VA Vice-Mayor Becky Nave speaks on her priorities …. Bristol, VA Vice-Mayor Becky Nave speaks...
'This was not what I expected' | Family lays Jeremy Stout to rest after he was missing for months
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — For months, a family in Kingsport wondered what happened to Jeremy Stout. He was reported missing in May, after he disappeared from a Greyhound bus stop on Cherry Street in Knoxville. Months later, in November, he was found dead inside of an abandoned church's school building....
