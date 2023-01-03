If it didn’t work the first 2 times, why would you try it a third? I’m pretty sure here’s a famous line about trying the same thing over and over expecting a different result…..
No. It should be up to the person if they want to wear one or not. Not to go a tyrant to dictate what they do and what they wear.
Considering all of the dental problems brought on by increased dry mouth from masks, the communication problems from people not being able to read lips as needed, and the developmental issues from children growing up not seeing facial expressions, I'm not sure they were effective enough to willing add all of those issues back to kids' lives. Especially considering how many kids wore them as chin coverings with their noses out anyway. If a child is sick or has a cold, a mask might make sense to reduce transmission, but when they're healthy it just doesn't make a lot of sense given Covid isn't truly airborne. Just enforce distancing again and send sick children back to their homes.
