ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

Comments / 27

zfromtheoc
3d ago

If it didn’t work the first 2 times, why would you try it a third? I’m pretty sure here’s a famous line about trying the same thing over and over expecting a different result…..

Reply(1)
7
RideTheLightning
3d ago

No. It should be up to the person if they want to wear one or not. Not to go a tyrant to dictate what they do and what they wear.

Reply
5
Amy Lynne Weed
3d ago

Considering all of the dental problems brought on by increased dry mouth from masks, the communication problems from people not being able to read lips as needed, and the developmental issues from children growing up not seeing facial expressions, I'm not sure they were effective enough to willing add all of those issues back to kids' lives. Especially considering how many kids wore them as chin coverings with their noses out anyway. If a child is sick or has a cold, a mask might make sense to reduce transmission, but when they're healthy it just doesn't make a lot of sense given Covid isn't truly airborne. Just enforce distancing again and send sick children back to their homes.

Reply
3
Related
CBS New York

Mental health days off from school may soon become a reality in New York

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- Lawmakers in New York state are considering joining a dozen other states that allow students to take mental health days off from school.The proposal is expected to be introduced this month in Albany. The intention is to make emotional wellness a health priority.The stresses of growing up, amplified by the isolation of the pandemic, have created a generation of anxiety and depression, with suicide on the rise.In South Huntington, Walt Whitman High School now offers students counseling at a nearby urgent care center, removing the stigma of asking for help."Students who are kind of maybe struggling and may...
NEW YORK STATE
localsyr.com

New covid subvariant “more infectious,” Bivalent booster encouraged

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The latest omicron subvariant has been dubbed XBB1.5. Counties have stopped reporting local data on covid. According to New York State, as of January 5, the region’s average percent positive is 7.2 percent. Over the past 24 hours, 36 deaths reported statewide. If...
CBS Philly

Officials concerned with post-holiday surge as COVID, RSV cases rise

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Face masks are now back in some area schools. Students in Philadelphia and Camden are covering up for two weeks. Lots of holiday gatherings and travel had people crowded together inside where respiratory illnesses easily spread.Now, officials are trying to prevent a big surge of infections.The first day of classes in the new year has Philadelphia students back in masks. Following the holidays, officials are concerned about a spike in respiratory infections such as COVID, flu, and RSV."I anticipate that we are going to have a post-holiday surge," Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. William Schaffner said.The CDC flu tracking map shows...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Chalkbeat

Goodbye, Regents? A NY commission mulls graduation requirements

New York’s high school students have taken Regents exams since the 1870s. But they could become a relic of the past, as state officials start the final leg of a lengthy process to rethink the state’s graduation requirements. In New York, students are generally required to earn 22 course credits in high school and take five Regents exams, including one each in English, math, science, and social studies. A 64-person commission charged...
PIX11

Mental health days for kids in school? NY legislators consider making it law

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — Employees are allowed to be absent on occasion for mental health days in many workplaces. Children would be able to do the same thing in New York schools if a bill set to be introduced in the state Legislature this week passes. However, not every parent supports the measure, and some […]
NJ.com

Some N.J. schools went back to class Jan. 2, even though it was a federal holiday

Monday was a federal and state holiday, but for some school districts in New Jersey, it was just another regular school day. Many of New Jersey’s nearly 600 school districts returned to class Jan. 2, even though most government offices, banks, the post office and businesses were closed to observe New Year’s Day. In some areas, the high schools were off while younger grades went to class.
NEW JERSEY STATE
followsouthjersey.com

Gov. Murphy Takes Steps To Address Teacher Shortage Crisis

SOUTH JERSEY – New Jersey has been facing a teacher shortage with schools across the state lacking qualified individuals to teach students of every age. This has led to an over reliance on substitute teachers, as well as in some dire cases, combining classrooms. Although the exact data for...
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

New COVID Variant Is Taking Over New Jersey

It sucks when viruses aren’t dumb. Unfortunately, COVID is like a big old cockroach that just can’t be killed. It just keeps morphing and morphing. I mean how many boosters does a girl have to get?. Of course, I don’t want to be the bearer of bad news,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
wdkx.com

Free Soccer Program For Kids At Carter Street R-Center

At the Carter Street R-Center in Rochester, children ages three to 16 gather at the gym to play soccer in a free program. Led by Coach Hernan “Eski” Escalante. Kids learn how to shoot, score, life skills like discipline and accountable in the classroom. The program is open to all kids in Monroe County and is sponsored by Latino Youth Development and Resource Center. To Read More About The Program Click Here.
ROCHESTER, NY
eastchesterreview.com

Hochul provides update on public health front

Gov. Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers this week on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 and outlined basic steps they can take to protect against the spread of viral respiratory infections that become more common in the winter season. “As we head into the new year, I urge everyone to...
CBS New York

New Jersey hospital using high-tech science to lower risk of pancreatic cancer

NEW JERSEY -- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center's Pancreatic Cyst Surveillance Program, a new health research program, is on a mission to find clues in time to save lives. It's a cutting-edge combination of high-tech medical science and good old-fashioned medical sleuthing, said CBS2's John Elliott, who is in the program. "We were absolutely thrilled to be the first in the region and one of the first in the country to onboard artificial intelligence for pancreatic cyst patients," said Dr. Russell C. Langan. About 15 percent of us have pancreatic cysts, little pockets filled with fluid. The vast majority are found incidentally when looking for...
NEW JERSEY STATE
wdkx.com

New Election Laws In New York State

Heads up if you vote or are thinking about becoming a voter in New York! There are two new election laws that will effect election procedures going forward. The first one will let people register to vote closer to Election Day. So now you will be able to register to...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Massive Snowfall? Winter Is Likely To Get Much Worse In New York State

Winter has been BRUTAL in New York State and it looks like the worst is yet to come. I live in Buffalo and there have been some years when winter really didn't rear its ugly head until late December. Not this year though. I'm sure you've heard about the two horrible snowstorms we had - one in November, one in December. In November it was a lake-effect snowstorm. In December, the deadly blizzard that killed 42 people in Western New York was caused by a cyclone bomb brought on by winter storm Elliott.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This County Uses The Most HEAP Benefits In New York

Many people in New York State have been hit hard by the economy over the years. Because of this, and other factors, the Empire State has put in place several programs that can assist lower-income individuals and families who are struggling to make ends meet. From Unemployment Assistance to Medicaid...
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy