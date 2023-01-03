Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County deputies handle three crashes Thursday
The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says deputies handled three crashes Thursday. Roads were slick from an overnight snowfall. The sheriff's office did not specify if the slick conditions were a factor in the crashes. The first crash happened at about 6:20 Thursday morning in the area of Rogers Road and...
WSPY NEWS
Sandwich alderwoman addresses concerns with drag show at Sandwich Opera House
Alderwoman Rebecca Johnson on Tuesday told the rest of the Sandwich City Council that she's concerned about a drag show happening at the Sandwich Opera House in February. Johnson wanted to know if the show is going to be restricted to adults only. Your browser does not support the audio...
WSPY NEWS
Farm Bureau scholarship applications available
Scholarships are available for students through the Kendall-Grundy Farm Bureau. Farm Bureau Director Victoria Lundh says the farm bureau awarded thousands of dollars in scholarships last year. Your browser does not support the audio element. Lundh says students can find more information and sign up for the scholarships online. Your...
walls102.com
Wind Turbine burns in northern LaSalle County
MENDOTA – A wind turbine in northern LaSalle County caught fire Thursday night. Area fire departments were called to the scene around 9 PM for the blaze, which they monitored well into the evening. The 285-foot-tall structure, which according to records is part of GSG Wind Farms, was near the intersection of North 48th and East 3rd Roads. Debris from the burning turbine was scattered across an adjacent field. Mendota Assistant Fire Chief Brian Fisher said crews from the wind company would be on scene to monitor the structure, as it will take a few days for the fire to burn itself out. No injuries were reported and no neighboring property was damaged.
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County Circuit Clerk ready to implement SAFE-T Act, or not
Kendall County Circuit Clerk Matt Prochaska says that his office is ready to implement the SAFE-T Act or not if the Illinois Supreme Court declares the law unconstitutional. Late last week, the Illinois Supreme Court granted a request from Kane and DuPage counties to put the bill on hold after a Kankakee County Judge ruled that the portions of the bill, including the cash free bail system is unconstitutional.
starvedrock.media
Marseilles Couple Proud Parents Of Baby New Year In Grundy County
The first baby of 2023 delivered in Grundy County has parents from Marseilles. Paige Lee Ann Wade was born just before 6:30 Monday morning at Morris Hospital. Her parents are Kayla Koch and Jeremy Wade of Marseilles. Paige weighed in at 6 pounds and 5 ounces. She measured 19 inches at birth. Paige's due date was Thursday.
WSPY NEWS
Yorkville Ward 4 candidate dropped from ballot; Ward 3 candidate kept on by electoral board
Yorkville Ward 4 alderman candidate Sammy Hall is being removed from the ballot in the April 4th Consolidated Election. The decision was handed down Wednesday evening by the three member Yorkville Electoral Board. The board consists of Mayor John Purcell, City Clerk Jori Behland, and Ward 3 Alderman Chris Funkhouser. During a second hearing, the board ruled to keep Ward 3 candidate Malanda Griffin on the ballot. For Griffin's hearing, Ward 1 Alderman Ken Koch sat in for Funkhouser who is running for reelection in Ward 3.
WSPY NEWS
Great Chef's Tasting Party & UCP Benefit Auction
Fred Ferrara, Gina Wysocki-Szpur and Anastasia Tusky, with United Cerebal Palsy a partner of United Way of Grundy County, joined as Tuesday’s guests on WCSJ’s People R Talking to share news about their upcoming 26th annual culinary event. Ferarra talked about the inception of this event and mentioned...
Central Illinois Proud
GIGANTAR rock and rolling to Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. (WMBD)– The world’s largest guitar will be coming home to the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Rt. 66. According to a RoadtoRock press release, the aptly named “GIGANTAR” will begin its nearly week-long pilgrimage starting with a launch party at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New York, before traveling north on Route 66 and arriving in Joliet on Monday, Jan 16.
starvedrock.media
Former Church Up For Sale In Streator
How would you like to own a church complete with a rectory? It's possible in Streator. Chismarick Realty of Streator has listed for sale the former St. Mary's Church property on North Park Street. The asking price of $290,000 includes the church building, rectory, meeting hall and parking lot. The...
starvedrock.media
72-Year-Old Putnam County Man Latest COVID-Related Death
A mixed bag on the region's COVID front this past week. Putnam County lost one person to the virus this past week – a 72-year-old man. Putnam has recorded more than 1300 cases of the virus since the pandemic began. This past week, they had 7. Most were women. Despite the death this week, the community level is “low” there.
WSPY NEWS
One person hurt in three-vehicle crash in Yorkville
One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Yorkville at Route 34 and Cannonball Trail Wednesday morning. The Yorkville Police Department says that two vehicles were stopped at the light on 34 when a vehicle driven by 62-year-old Kathe L. Gusler, of Yorkville, hit the rear of the first stopped vehicle, causing it to hit the second stopped vehicle.
Dept. of Buildings assigns blame to Mac Properties for disastrous Algonquin Apartments power failure
The Department of Buildings reports that Mac Properties’ unpermitted electrical work last summer caused the disastrous power failure in two of the Algonquin Apartment buildings that displaced nearly 200 tenants. The power failure occurred on Friday, Dec. 23, during the sub-zero holiday cold snap, knocking out the two towers’...
fox32chicago.com
Criticism of Illinois fur trapping laws grows louder after Cook County coyote has paw amputated
BARRINGTON, Ill. - Calls for change in Illinois law are growing after a coyote found with a steel trap on its leg in the south suburbs had to have its paw amputated. You may not realize it, but we are in the middle of fur trapping season in Illinois, in which metal leg traps are used to catch animals.
starvedrock.media
Community input needed in Ottawa
On Thursday, January 19th at 7:00pm, the City of Ottawa and Ottawa PD will hold a community discussion about downtown parking. The city is seeking business owners and operators input on an overall plan to open as many street parking spaces as possible for tourists and customers who might otherwise pass straight through town and not spend their dough in Ottawa.
WSPY NEWS
Thomas F. Richards Sr., 82
Thomas F. Richards Sr., age 82 of Newark, IL passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, IL. He was born on November 18, 1940 in Kansas City, MO the son of Archilles and Ramona (Anderson) Richards. Thomas was united in marriage on March 27,...
nrgmediadixon.com
Illinois Now Requires 10-Year Smoke Detectors, This Does Not Mean You Have to Run Out and Replace Your Detectors Now Says Dixon Rural Fire Chief
In Illinois, working smoke detectors in every residence is the law and now the state, as of January 1, is requiring the 10-year battery smoke detectors. These are detectors with a sealed in battery that lasts for 10-years. At the end of that time, you replace the whole system. Dixon...
1470 WMBD
Pritzker, local sheriff talk about Pretrial Fairness Act
CHICAGO, Ill./PEKIN, Ill. – Governor JB Pritzker, in his first public comments since the Illinois Supreme Court put on hold the “Pretrial Fairness Act” portion of the state’s “SAFE-T Act,” says he’s disappointed that’s what it comes to. Pritzker says the constitutionality...
Car thieves driving to Kane County to rifle through unlocked vehicles: sheriff
Kane County residents are being urged to lock their parked vehicles as police continue looking for teenagers believed responsible for the theft of items from several unlocked automobiles.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Orland Park prepares for the winter season
With the expected seasonal snowfall on the horizon, the Village of Orland Park Public Works Department shares its annual list of snow related reminders. “I know that all of the Village’s plowing crews appreciate residents’ cooperation as they work to keep Village streets safe and accessible,” said Mayor Keith Pekau.
