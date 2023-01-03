ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

PD: 2 shot, injured outside Grand Rapids bowling alley

By Michael Oszust
 3 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say two people were shot outside a bowling alley in Grand Rapids early Tuesday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8 that the shootings happened around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday outside Clique Lanes located on Stocking Avenue NW near the intersection of Second Street NW.

When officers arrived, one of the shooting victims was at the scene, while the other was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. Both victims received injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to GRPD.

Police did not release any suspect information.

It is unknown what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

BiteMe2020
3d ago

Add those shooting victims looks like we are on what 8 or more attempted murder and 1 killed and its only the 3rd of January.WHAT ARE U GOING TO DO CITY COMMISSIONERS STILL KEEP DEFENDING THE POLICE. CITIZENS DON'T PAY YOUR CITY AND STATE TAXES FOR THE NEXT 4 YEARS THIS 💩WILL STOP

