Purple Row

Perusing the top remaining infield free agents

As I walk through stores, I often like to visit the clearance rack. I love myself a good bargain (mostly because I’m strapped for cash) and a clearance rack can be full of goodies and trinkets that one could buy at a reasonable price. The leftovers following a holiday present a tantalizing assortment of Christmas candy and gifts that are discounted because they just weren’t able to be sold in time (or they just aren’t good in the first place).
Purple Row

Who should be the next Rockies leadoff hitter? Part 1: Veterans

The Rockies need a leadoff hitter. One that gets on base and can try to be a catalyst for a struggling offense that needs to score more runs. This article is the first of a two-part series looking at who could be the Rockies next leadoff hitter in 2023. Part 1 will look at the veterans, defined by at least two solid years of experience in the Big Leagues. Next week, Part 2 will look at rookies in their first or second year.
Purple Row

Purple Row’s favorite articles of 2022

Every year we collect our favorite articles that we’ve written in the last calendar year in order to give our writers a chance to showcase the pieces they are most proud of—either that they wrote or one of their colleagues wrote. We try to get this published before the new year but we’re continuing a trend of getting this celebratory article out after the new year.
Purple Row

Colorado Rockies prospects: Purple Row Prospects polling thread, pre-season 2023

The hot stove has gone from a boil to a simmer, and the Rule 5 draft has concluded. That means it’s time for a new edition of the Purple Row Prospects (PuRPs) list — Purple Row’s community farm system Top 30 ranking — to rank new additions to the system as well as prospects who rose and fell with their production during the 2022 season!
