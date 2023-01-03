The Rockies need a leadoff hitter. One that gets on base and can try to be a catalyst for a struggling offense that needs to score more runs. This article is the first of a two-part series looking at who could be the Rockies next leadoff hitter in 2023. Part 1 will look at the veterans, defined by at least two solid years of experience in the Big Leagues. Next week, Part 2 will look at rookies in their first or second year.

DENVER, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO