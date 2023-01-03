Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
KHP: 5 killed in 4 crashes, DUI arrests double over New Year’s weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people died in four crashes on Kansas highways over a busy New Year’s weekend that also saw the Kansas Highway Patrol make 22 DUI arrests, a number that doubled the total for the same time span last year. The Kansas Highway Patrol on Tuesday, Jan. 3, shared statistics from its activity over the New Year’s weekend that began at 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and continued through Monday, Jan. 2. In that time span, the KHP also reported a jump in citations compared to last year. Crash statistics were slightly up from the previous two years.
ncktoday.com
Concordia Fire & EMS Report for Wednesday, January 4th
At 11:18 AM Medic-5 responded to North Central Kansas Medical Center. A patient was transported to Stormont Vale in Topeka. At 6:03 PM Medic-4 responded for a medical emergency. A patient was transported to North Central Kansas Medical Center.
3 men arrested in Manhattan kidnapping
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is investigating an aggravated kidnapping that happened Monday night, resulting in three men under arrest. Officers were called to the Links Apartments at the 500 block of Gatlinburg Way around 8:20 p.m. Monday, according to the RCPD. The 911 call indicated shots were fired there. A witness […]
News Channel Nebraska
Dangerous ice, snow storm forecast to hit Central Nebraska
KEARNEY, NE — Forecasters say a significant winter storm could cause problems across Central Nebraska on Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of the region including Phelps, Dawson, Buffalo, Custer, Sherman, Howard, Hall, Merrick and Hamilton counties. The warning lasts from 6:00 A.M. Monday until noon on Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Adams, Clay, Franklin and Webster counties for the same time frame.
News Channel Nebraska
Fairbury, Jefferson County sign interlocal agreement for ordinance violation prosecution
In southeast Nebraska, a town and county coming together to try to curb minor crimes and violations. The City of Fairbury and Jefferson County signed an interlocal agreement during Tuesday’s meeting after months of negotiations. The contract gives the Jefferson County Attorney the power to prosecute nuisance and city...
News Channel Nebraska
Jefferson County reaches agreement to retain county attorney
FAIRBURY, NE — Jefferson County has officially agreed to a contract with its county attorney. The Jefferson County Commissioners and County Attorney Joe Casson signed the deal at this week's meeting Tuesday morning. That contract went into effect Thursday, the same day everyone who was elected to Jefferson County...
klkntv.com
Man accused of assaulting Beatrice police officer, having $30,000 worth of meth
BEATRICE, Neb. (KLKN) — A man in Beatrice is behind bars after police say he assaulted an officer and was found with thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs. The Beatrice Police Department says it conducted a routine traffic stop on Friday. During the stop, the driver, Zachary Grummert,...
News Channel Nebraska
COVERAGE ALERT: MUDECAS Basketball Tournament Starts Next Week In Beatrice
BEATRICE - Next week, the MUDECAS basketball tournament tips off in the Beatrice Municipal Auditorium and Beatrice Middle School. This year the tournament is celebrating its 94th year. The longest running high school hoops tournament West of the Mississippi brings together thirty-two teams from Southeast Nebraska that will battle for the MUDECAS title with an A and B Division Champion being crowned for both boys and girls.
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice Mayor Encourages Public Input On Street Changes
The Mayor of Beatrice is urging residents to voice their opinions on the proposal of changing 7th and 8th streets in Beatrice from one-way streets to two-way streets. Speaking on K-W-B-E’s “Ask The Mayor” program Thursday morning, Mayor Bob Morgan urged residents to contact their city council representative and share their thoughts about the idea of changing the streets.
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice sweeps Seward, girls dominate, boys win in OT
BEATRICE - Beatrice swept their opponent for the second game in a row, knocking off Seward on Thursday night. The Lady Orange knocked off Seward by a score of 44-26 and the boys won a thriller in overtime 52-49. In the girls game, Seward didn't convert a field goal until...
News Channel Nebraska
'A huge tradition': MUDECAS tournament set for next week in Beatrice
BEATRICE - A southeast Nebraska basketball tournament, over 90 years in the making, is set to write another chapter next week. The 2023 MUDECAS basketball tournament begins in Beatrice on Monday. Southern Elementary School principal Jerry Rempe serves as director of the MUDECAS girls basketball tournament and serves as an...
