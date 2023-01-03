ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Potholes popping up early in Omaha as crews try to keep pace

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The freeze/thaw cycle that started in late 2022 continues into the new year -- and that means potholes are popping up on Omaha streets as winter marches on. Back on December 22nd, Omaha hit -14°, followed by temperatures in the upper 40s a week later. That’s...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

PHOTOS: Winter storm dumps blanket of snow in parts of Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln may have not seen any accumulating snow Tuesday, but a good portion of Nebraska did. Towns in northern Nebraska like O’Neill and Valentine saw the most snow in the winter storm. A good part of the state also saw ice, which covered everything...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Power outages littered across Nebraska Monday and into Tuesday

OGALLALA, Neb. -- Several areas of Nebraska lost power at certain points Monday, with crews fighting the weather conditions to bring customers back online. Ogallala had over 2,000 customers lose power at multiple points late Monday, with much of the area restored before midnight according Nebraska Public Power District. Lexington...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Latest NE storm adds to difficult winter for truck drivers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Storms have raged all across the United States this winter, and Nebraska is currently facing another one, which started Monday and will continue into Tuesday. Throughout the storms statewide this winter season, semi-truck drivers have faced it head-on. “It’s been, it’s been challenging,” Lee Oltjenbruns, a...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Missing inmate located in Iowa

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A missing Nebraska inmate has been located across the border in Iowa. 26-year-old Keith Duckett, who had gone missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, was arrested Tuesday in Council Bluffs. He was then transported to the Pottawattamie County Jail. Duckett disappeared on December 16, 2022...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Crash causes traffic back-ups in Sarpy County early Thursday

PAPILLION, Neb. — A crash reportedly involving multiple vehicles is causing major delays on Highway 370. The wreck was reported in the eastbound lanes near Interstate 80. A Nebraska Department of Transportation camera at the intersection showed a long traffic back-up. The right, eastbound lane is closed. Officials have...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
kfornow.com

Major Winter Storm Impacting Travel Across Nebraska

JANUARY 2, 2023 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation are urging travelers to be prepared for winter driving conditions as a major winter storm impacts nearly all of Nebraska today and Tuesday. The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall of approximately one foot...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Crash involving SUV impacts traffic on Sorensen Parkway

OMAHA, Neb. — A crash impacted traffic in North Omaha early Thursday morning. The crash involving one SUV was reported near 42nd Street and Sorensen Parkway around 5:20 a.m. Officials reported westbound lanes were closed while crews worked. Those lanes reopened around 7:30 a.m. The vehicle was badly damaged.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

The Fort donates Western wear to People’s City Mission

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Fort in south Lincoln, which is temporarily closed due to a fire in July, has donated boxes of shirts and jeans, cowboy boots and even women’s jewelry to the People’s City Mission. The donation happened on Dec. 12, so people could get...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Former KFOR/KFRX Executive Dick Chapin Has Passed Away

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 5)–A longtime Lincoln radio executive, who spent more than 30 years running KFOR and sister station KFRX and became a major player in the broadcast industry nationally, has died. Dick Chapin passed away Wednesday in Lincoln. He was 99-years-old. According to the Nebraska Broadcasters Association, Chapin...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

UPDATE: LPD says missing woman located thanks to passerby

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a missing woman from the central part of the city was successfully located. Police said in a tweet that the woman was noticed by someone passing through an area of town. The person called police and officers were able to locate the woman and get her home.
LINCOLN, NE
getnews.info

Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center for $17.2 Million in Omaha, Neb.

OMAHA, Neb. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm arranged the sale of a 98.6%-occupied, 112,005-square-foot shopping center anchored by a high-volume Hy-Vee grocery store in Omaha, Nebraska. The sale price was $17.2 million.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Two students cut during 'altercation' at Omaha Burke High School

OMAHA, Neb. — Two students were cut during an "altercation" at a high school Wednesday, according to Omaha Public Schools. During a passing period Wednesday at Omaha Burke High School, a student "displayed a knife" and two other students were cut, the district said. Around 11:20 a.m., the on-duty...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Person Seriously Hurt In North Omaha Car Crash

(Omaha, NE) -- A person's seriously hurt after an early morning car crash in North Omaha. Police say an SUV crashed near 42nd Street and Sorensen Parkway around 5:20 a.m., causing lane closures in the area. One person in the SUV was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Chapman, Nebraska man arrested on active Montgomery County warrant

(KMAland) -- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports an arrest on an active warrant from Thursday afternoon. At approximately 5:00 PM, Matt Staley of Chapman, Nebraska was taken into custody on an active Montgomery County warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance (2nd offense).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA

