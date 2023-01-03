Read full article on original website
WOWT
Potholes popping up early in Omaha as crews try to keep pace
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The freeze/thaw cycle that started in late 2022 continues into the new year -- and that means potholes are popping up on Omaha streets as winter marches on. Back on December 22nd, Omaha hit -14°, followed by temperatures in the upper 40s a week later. That’s...
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Winter storm dumps blanket of snow in parts of Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln may have not seen any accumulating snow Tuesday, but a good portion of Nebraska did. Towns in northern Nebraska like O’Neill and Valentine saw the most snow in the winter storm. A good part of the state also saw ice, which covered everything...
News Channel Nebraska
Power outages littered across Nebraska Monday and into Tuesday
OGALLALA, Neb. -- Several areas of Nebraska lost power at certain points Monday, with crews fighting the weather conditions to bring customers back online. Ogallala had over 2,000 customers lose power at multiple points late Monday, with much of the area restored before midnight according Nebraska Public Power District. Lexington...
1011now.com
Latest NE storm adds to difficult winter for truck drivers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Storms have raged all across the United States this winter, and Nebraska is currently facing another one, which started Monday and will continue into Tuesday. Throughout the storms statewide this winter season, semi-truck drivers have faced it head-on. “It’s been, it’s been challenging,” Lee Oltjenbruns, a...
KETV.com
Omaha firefighters battle fire at vacant hotel near Carter Lake on Thursday
CARTER LAKE, Iowa — Firefighters responded to a fire at a vacant hotel near Carter Lake Thursday morning. Crews responded to the scene at the La Quinta Inn near Avenue H and Abbott Drive around 11:20 a.m. The fire was out in about 10 minutes. Investigators think a heater...
News Channel Nebraska
Missing inmate located in Iowa
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A missing Nebraska inmate has been located across the border in Iowa. 26-year-old Keith Duckett, who had gone missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, was arrested Tuesday in Council Bluffs. He was then transported to the Pottawattamie County Jail. Duckett disappeared on December 16, 2022...
KETV.com
Omaha lawmaker drafting bill to address tenant issues, hold property owners, city accountable
LINCOLN, Neb. — It didn't take long for one Omaha lawmaker to take the problems at Legacy Crossing and try to find answers in the unicameral. Emails obtained by KETV Investigates showed the problems at Legacy Crossing date back to 2019 with a final decision to vacate on Dec. 15 and tenants told they needed to leave on Dec. 19.
KETV.com
Crash causes traffic back-ups in Sarpy County early Thursday
PAPILLION, Neb. — A crash reportedly involving multiple vehicles is causing major delays on Highway 370. The wreck was reported in the eastbound lanes near Interstate 80. A Nebraska Department of Transportation camera at the intersection showed a long traffic back-up. The right, eastbound lane is closed. Officials have...
kfornow.com
Major Winter Storm Impacting Travel Across Nebraska
JANUARY 2, 2023 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation are urging travelers to be prepared for winter driving conditions as a major winter storm impacts nearly all of Nebraska today and Tuesday. The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall of approximately one foot...
KETV.com
Crash involving SUV impacts traffic on Sorensen Parkway
OMAHA, Neb. — A crash impacted traffic in North Omaha early Thursday morning. The crash involving one SUV was reported near 42nd Street and Sorensen Parkway around 5:20 a.m. Officials reported westbound lanes were closed while crews worked. Those lanes reopened around 7:30 a.m. The vehicle was badly damaged.
KETV.com
South Omaha business looking for help finding broad-daylight thief, expensive equipment
OMAHA, Neb. — A south Omaha business needs help catching the crook who stole an expensive piece of equipment. Security camera footage shows a man walking into Dave and Ray's Complete Automotive on Monday, near South 45th and Q streets. The owner said the thief came into the shop...
Updated: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Portions of Southwest Iowa
(Des Moines) The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Pottawattamie, Shelby, Harrison, Audubon, and Guthrie Counties from 6:00 p.m. Monday to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday. Forecasters expect mixed precipitation with snow accumulation of up to two inches, ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of an inch, and wind...
klkntv.com
The Fort donates Western wear to People’s City Mission
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Fort in south Lincoln, which is temporarily closed due to a fire in July, has donated boxes of shirts and jeans, cowboy boots and even women’s jewelry to the People’s City Mission. The donation happened on Dec. 12, so people could get...
kfornow.com
Former KFOR/KFRX Executive Dick Chapin Has Passed Away
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 5)–A longtime Lincoln radio executive, who spent more than 30 years running KFOR and sister station KFRX and became a major player in the broadcast industry nationally, has died. Dick Chapin passed away Wednesday in Lincoln. He was 99-years-old. According to the Nebraska Broadcasters Association, Chapin...
1011now.com
UPDATE: LPD says missing woman located thanks to passerby
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a missing woman from the central part of the city was successfully located. Police said in a tweet that the woman was noticed by someone passing through an area of town. The person called police and officers were able to locate the woman and get her home.
getnews.info
Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center for $17.2 Million in Omaha, Neb.
OMAHA, Neb. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm arranged the sale of a 98.6%-occupied, 112,005-square-foot shopping center anchored by a high-volume Hy-Vee grocery store in Omaha, Nebraska. The sale price was $17.2 million.
KETV.com
Two students cut during 'altercation' at Omaha Burke High School
OMAHA, Neb. — Two students were cut during an "altercation" at a high school Wednesday, according to Omaha Public Schools. During a passing period Wednesday at Omaha Burke High School, a student "displayed a knife" and two other students were cut, the district said. Around 11:20 a.m., the on-duty...
iheart.com
Person Seriously Hurt In North Omaha Car Crash
(Omaha, NE) -- A person's seriously hurt after an early morning car crash in North Omaha. Police say an SUV crashed near 42nd Street and Sorensen Parkway around 5:20 a.m., causing lane closures in the area. One person in the SUV was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
kmaland.com
Chapman, Nebraska man arrested on active Montgomery County warrant
(KMAland) -- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports an arrest on an active warrant from Thursday afternoon. At approximately 5:00 PM, Matt Staley of Chapman, Nebraska was taken into custody on an active Montgomery County warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance (2nd offense).
Ernst to Visit Montgomery, Mills, and Pottawattamie Counties
(Washington) On Thursday, January 5, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) will make stops in Montgomery, Mills, and Pottawattamie Counties. The only event open to the public is at a Town Hall meeting at 11:30 a.m. at 104 North Vine Street in Glenwood. Ernst tours all 99 counties each to visit...
