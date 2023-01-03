ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Coloradan tops annual list of world's best outdoor records

By Seth Boster seth.boster@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
Keepers of record achievements in the outdoor world have announced their greatest feats of 2022. And it's a Coloradan with the top honor.

Fastest Known Time's annual polling of athletes and enthusiasts resulted in Andrea Sansone earning FKT of the Year. That was for the Golden woman's record push on the cult classic line known as Nolan's 14, spanning 14 14,000-foot summits in Colorado's Sawatch Range. Sansone finished the sufferfest in one day, 21 hours, 52 minutes — close to an hour better than the fastest time set by a man in 2018.

Kala Baybatan Tanaka is part of a four-woman team that recently set the record for fastest rowing time from California to Hawaii.

Colorado's Collegiate Loop also was noted in the top five list. An ultrarunner and previous school teacher in Denver, Courtney Dauwalter earned the No. 3 spot for torching the high-altitude, 160-mile route in one day, 16 hours, 14 minutes.

Voters gave a nod to the Manitou Incline as an honorable mention. The past year saw a longstanding record fall when, during the Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon weekend, Rémi Bonnet of Switzerland dashed up the brutal mountainside steps in 17 minutes, 25 seconds. That was 20 seconds faster than local Joseph Gray's record from 2015.

Sansone shared the FKT of the Year with Jack Kuenzle's mark on the Bob Graham Round, a running challenge covering 66 miles and 27,000 feet of elevation in the English Lake District. Kuenzle's finish of 12 hours, 23 minutes bested the previous record set in 2018 by the legendary Kilian Jornet.

Josh Perry of Britain and Katie Brown of Utah were second on the FKT of the Year list. Perry notched a record on the Pacific Crest Trail while Brown covered the Arizona Trail in record time.

For first woman to record 1,000 laps in a year on Manitou Incline, a ‘challenge within a challenge’

Montana-based Jeff Garmire shared third with Dauwalter for his John Muir Trail FKT. Alyssa Godesky and John Kelly shared fourth; Godesky for hitting New Hampshire's 48 4,000-foot mountains in historic fashion, Kelly for stringing together 214 summits in the UK called the Wainwrights.

Sharing fifth was Art Brody, who set another FKT on the Arizona Trail, and Liz Derstine for her record speed on Vermont's Long Trail.

The Denver Gazette

