ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. lawmakers begin new session, but who's in power?

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1roQkx_0k1nuIte00

Pa. lawmakers begin new session, but who's in power? 00:32

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Just like Congress , Pennsylvania lawmakers will be back at the state Capitol in Harrisburg today for the start of a new session.

But there's a lot of uncertainty about who will lead them in the state House.

That's because Democrats and Republicans can't agree on who has the majority .

Democrats won 102 out of 203 seats on Election Day.

But three of those Democratic seats are now vacant after one lawmaker died and two others resigned.

That gives Republicans a temporary majority until special elections are held in the coming months.

A group called "Fix Harrisburg," a joint venture between Fair Districts PA and the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania , is trying to get the chamber to pass more bills that have bipartisan support, like one that would make carbon monoxide detectors mandatory in schools and day care centers.

During the last session, 293 bills (7% of the legislature's 4,108 bills) became law. A similar number of bills was passed in the most recent session West Virginia's state legislature.

Legislators in West Virginia work part time and paid $20,000 a year. Legislators in Pennsylvania are full time and make $95,000 a year.

Fix Harrisburg planned a rally on the Capitol steps in Harrisburg Tuesday morning before legislators were sworn in at noon.

Comments / 5

Related
The Philadelphia Citizen

What Should Josh Shapiro Do?

There’s a reason one boldface named Philly powerbroker dubbed Josh Shapiro “the Jewish JFK” some 20 years ago. The new governor is a man of once-in-a-generation political skill, combining Obama-like oratory chops with stellar backroom deal moves. Just how Shapiro’s been able to clear primary fields and damn near pick his general election opponents remains a Penn & Teller-like trick.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
echo-pilot.com

From stricter drunken driving penalties to reduced corporate taxes, new laws to know in 2023

During Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's final year in office in 2022, Harrisburg lawmakers managed to pass several remarkable laws. Bills designed to reduce overdoses, spur business development and crack down on companies hiring unauthorized workers were among those that crossed the finish line in 2022. Here's a look at a handful of notable new laws in late 2022 and early 2023, as identified by spokespeople for the Capitol's Republican and Democratic caucuses.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBN

New laws to take effect in PA for 2023

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With a New Year comes new laws for Pennsylvanians. A handful of those new laws take effect Monday, January 2. From legalizing the testing of driverless vehicles, to decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips. Multiple new laws are already in effect and many of them are a part of the 66 bills signed […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Democrat voted Pennsylvania speaker, foiling GOP hopes

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — A Democrat who promised to govern as an independent was elected speaker of the narrowly divided Pennsylvania House of Representatives in a surprising move Tuesday on the strength of every Democrat and more than a dozen GOP votes. Rep. Mark Rozzi was elected...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State College

Democrats and a Handful of Republicans Picked the Pennsylvania House’s New Speaker

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania House Democrats and a handful of Republicans joined together Tuesday to pick the chamber’s new speaker — but not the person most expected. State Rep. Mark Rozzi of Berks County, a survivor of childhood sexual abuse who has pushed for the creation of a civil window to bring lawsuits against abusers, was named presiding officer with 115 votes. All Democrats voted for Rozzi, as did 16 Republicans including those in leadership.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

John Fetterman sworn in as Pennsylvania’s newest U.S. Senator

WASHINGTON (WHTM) — Former Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman was formally sworn in as Pennsylvania’s newest U.S. Senator on Tuesday. Fetterman, a Democrat from Allegheny County, received 51.25% of the vote in November’s general election to defeat Republican Mehmet Oz, who received 46.33%. More than 2.7 million votes were cast for Fetterman, about 40,000 votes […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. House bill would hit electric, plug-in hybrid drivers with mileage fees | Thursday Coffee

One of the better developments for a healthy environment in recent years has been the increasing popularity of all-electric and hybrid vehicles. But they’ve proven a headache for states’ bottom lines, as these high-mileage and fuel-efficient vehicles have taken a bite out of the gas tax revenue that states, including Pennsylvania, rely on to pay […] The post Pa. House bill would hit electric, plug-in hybrid drivers with mileage fees | Thursday Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Fines totaling $1.3M for the industry, environmental costs of $1.8B for taxpayers

HARRISBURG, PA – Across Pennsylvania, thousands of violations have been issued in recent years over the “improper abandonment” of oil and gas wells. While the Department of Environmental Protection has collected more than $1.3 million in fines, reporting requirements are routinely flouted and improperly abandoned wells present environmental hazards to the public – as well as new burdens on taxpayers, who could be on the hook to pay for environmental remediation.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Let us now praise Tom Wolf, the political scientist who did good | Fletcher McClellan

Gov. Tom Wolf’s time in office is ending and, unlike some Pennsylvania politicians, he is going out on a high note. Wolf will return to York County with the commonwealth’s finances in good shape, record low unemployment, huge investments in public education, and an absence of scandal. Despite often bitter relations with the Republican-controlled legislature […] The post Let us now praise Tom Wolf, the political scientist who did good | Fletcher McClellan appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

COVID in Pa. weekly update, Jan. 5: Cases, hospitalizations rise

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data checked at 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2023, there were 15,177 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Dec. 28, through Tuesday, Jan. 3. The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is as follows: The total […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

New year rings in slate of new laws in Pennsylvania

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — As 2023 begins, a slate of new laws are taking effect in Pennsylvania. The laws focus on a variety of topics, including drug paraphernalia, sex traffickers, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. One of the new laws also addresses the crisis of finding volunteer firefighters. Over...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

Pennsylvania not among states raising their minimum wages in 2023

Pennsylvania not among states raising their minimum wages in 2023. Pennsylvania not among states raising their minimum …. Pennsylvania not among states raising their minimum wages in 2023. Bryan Kohberger Arriving to Court. Bryan Kohberger Arriving to Court. Traffic Alert: Route 45 Closed in Northumberland …. Traffic Alert: Route 45...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
111K+
Followers
25K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy